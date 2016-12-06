Techniques in Wrist and Hand Arthroscopy
2nd Edition
Description
For step-by-step, easy-to-follow guidance from an expert in the field, turn to Techniques in Wrist and Hand Arthroscopy, 2nd Edition. Dr. David J. Slutsky describes the utility and applications of wrist and small joint arthroscopy for a variety of clinical conditions. Each chapter contains a large literature review section which provides perspective as to the expected outcomes of any given procedure, in addition to multiple clinical examples.
Key Features
- Covers hand and wrist arthroscopy in great detail , helping you enhance your arthroscopic skills in the surgical management of patients with chronic wrist pain, carpal instability, triangular fibrocartilage tears, distal radioulnar joint instability, arthroscopic resection arthroplasty of the trapeziometacarpal and scaphotrapezial joints, arthroscopic partial wrist fusions, and proximal row carpectomy, to name just a few.
- Offers detailed instruction in the use of arthroscopy as an adjunctive procedure to the open treatment of distal radius fractures, scapholunate ligament reconstruction, perilunate injuries, and more.
- Includes hundreds of high-quality color photographs.
- Uses a consistent, templated format so you can find the guidance you need quickly.
- Provides online access to over 100 videos of clinical case examples and anatomical demonstrations showcasing the application and technique of a variety of procedures.
- Expert Consult™ eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, videos, and references from the book on a variety of devices.
Table of Contents
Techniques in Wrist and Hand Arthroscopy, 2e
I. Wrist Arthroscopy Portals
1. Wrist Arthroscopy Portals
2. Trapeziometacarpal and Scaphotrapezial Arthroscopy Portals
II. Ulnocarpal Joint
3. Triangular Fibrocartilage Tears
4. Foveal Tears and Arthroscopy of the Distal Radioulnar Joint
5. Ulnocarpal Impaction Syndrome and Ulnar Styloid Impaction Syndrome
III. Carpal Ligament Injury
6. The Role of Wrist Arthroscopy in Scapholunate Instability
7. Lunotriquetral Injuries: Arthroscopic Management
8. Dorsal Radiocarpal Ligament Tears
9. The Role of Arthroscopy in Midcarpal Instability
IV. Wrist and Carpal Fractures
10. Arthroscopic Treatment of Scaphoid Fractures and Nonunions
11. Arthroscopic Treatment of Distal Radius Fractures
12. Arthroscopic Treatment of Intra-Articular Malunions of the Distal Radius
13. The Role of Arthroscopy in Perilunate Injuries
V. Arthritis and Degenerative Disorders
14. Arthroscopic Wrist Capsulotomy
15. Arthroscopy in Arthritis
16. The Use of Arthroscopy in Kienböck’s Disease
17. Arthroscopic Wrist Ganglionectomy
18. Arthroscopic Radial Styloidectomy
19. Arthroscopic Partial Scaphoidectomy for Schaphoid Nonunion
20. Arthroscopic Partial Wrist Fusions
21. Arthroscopic Proximal Row Carpectomy
VI. Small Joint Arthroscopy
22. Metacarpophalangal Joint Arthroscopy
23. Arthroscopic Treatment of First Metacarpal Base Fractures
24. Arthroscopic Reduction and Percutaneous Fixation of 5th Carpometacarpal Fracture Dislocations
25. Arthroscopic Treatment of Trapeziometacarpal Osteoarthritis
26. Arthroscopic Treatment of Scaphotrapezial-trapezoidal Osteoarthritis
Details
- No. of pages:
- 280
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 6th December 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323448406
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323448390
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323392662
About the Author
David J. Slutsky
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief of Reconstructive Hand Surgery, The Hand and Wrist Center, Harbor UCLA Medical Center, Torrance, California