Techniques in Wrist and Hand Arthroscopy with DVD - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443066979, 9781437720372

Techniques in Wrist and Hand Arthroscopy with DVD

1st Edition

Authors: David J. Slutsky Daniel Nagle
eBook ISBN: 9781437720372
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 30th October 2007
Page Count: 280
Description

Enhance your skills in arthroscopic surgery - an increasingly important aspect of the treatment of a variety of traumatic and degenerative ailments of the hand. Leaders in the field describe their preferred approaches in step-by-step detail - emphasizing what outcomes you can expect - and also examine the diagnostic advantages of this precise technique. A bonus DVD features video clips of the procedures described in the book, enabling you to see these performed in real time!

Key Features

  • Presents the practice-proven procedures preferred by leading experts, equipping you to obtain the best results.
  • A consistent, templated format enables you to find the guidance you need quickly.
  • Chapters covering arthritis and disease, carpal ligament injury, wrist and carpal fractures, and portals allow you to review the most pertinent topics affecting today's arthroscopic procedures.
  • Video clips on the bonus DVD demonstrate step-by-step the procedures presented in the text.

Table of Contents


Introduction

I. Portals

1.Wrist Arthroscopy Portals, David J. Slutsky

2.Trapeziometacarpal and Scaphotrapezial Portals, David J. Slutsky

II. Ulnocarpal joint

3. Degenerative TFC Tears - Debridement with RF / Lasers, Daniel J. Nagle

4. Arthroscopic Treatment of Radial-Sided TFCC Lesions, Jennifer Weintraub, A. Lee Osterman, Jeffrey Yao

5. Peripheral Tears of the TFCC: Arthroscopic Diagnosis and Management,Thomas Trumble, Seth Dodds

6. Arthroscopy of the Distal Radioulnar Joint, Brian Adams, Ericka A. Lawler

7. Wafer Resection Through an intact TFCC,Matthew M. Tomaino

III. Carpal Ligament Injury

8. Arthroscopic Treatment of Scapholunate ligament tears, Melvin P. Rosenwasser, Steven H. Goldberg, Kongkhet Riansuwan

9. Arthroscopic RASL, Michael R. Hausman

10. Results of Shrinkage and Pinning for Scapholunate ligament tears, Ferdinando Battistella

11. Arthroscopic Treatment of Lunotriquetral Ligament Injuries, Gregory J. Hanker

12 Arthroscopic Plication of Lunotriquetral Ligament Tears, Felix H. Savoie III, Jason W. Levine, Michael J. Moskal

13. Arthroscopic Dorsal Radiocarpal Ligament Repairs, David J. Slutsky

14. Arthroscopy and Midcarpal Instability, David M. Lichtman, Randall W. Culp, Eric Wroten, David J. Slutsky

15. Capsular Shrinkage in Wrist Arthroscopy, Daniel J. Nagle

IV. Wrist and Carpal Fractures

16. Arthroscopic Assisted Reduction and Percutaneous Fixation of Scaphoid, Joseph F. Slade III, Greg Merrell

17 Arthroscopic Reduction of Intra-articular Distal Radius Fractures, William B. Geissler

18. Correction of Malunited Intra-Articular Distal Radius with an Inside-Out Osteotomy Technique, Francisco Del Pinal

V. Arthritis and Degenerative Disorders

19. Arthroscopic Wrist Capsulotomy, David J. Slutsky

20. Arthroscopic Synovectomy and Abrasion Chondroplasty of the Wrist, Kevin Plancher, César J. Bravo

21 Arthroscopic Resection of the Dorsal Wrist Ganglion, Randip Bindra

22. Arthroscopic Resection of the Volar Wrist Ganglion, Jeffrey A. Greenberg

23. Arthroscopically Assisted Treatment of Intraosseous Ganglions of the Lunate, Neil Ashwood, G. I. Bain

24. Arthroscopic Radial Styloidectomy, David J. Slutsky

25. Arthroscopic Resection of Arthrosis of the Proximal Hamate, Brian J. Harley, Andrew K. Palmer

26 Arthroscopic Proximal Row Carpectomy, Randall W. Culp

VI. Small Joint Arthroscopy

27. Small Joint Arthroscopy of the Hand, Richard A. Berger

28. Arthroscopic Treatment of Trapeziometacarpal Disease, David J. Slutsky

29. Arthroscopic Debridement for Isolated Scaphotrapeziotrapezoid Arthritis, Neil Ashwood, G. I. Bain

VII. Extra-articular Procedures

30. Agee Endoscopic Carpal Tunnel Release, David J. Slutsky

31. Dual Portal Endoscopic Carpal Tunnel Release, Daniel J. Nagle

32. Arthroscopic 1st Extensor Compartment Release, Joseph F. Slade III

Details

About the Author

David J. Slutsky

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief of Reconstructive Hand Surgery, The Hand and Wrist Center, Harbor UCLA Medical Center, Torrance, California

Daniel Nagle

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Clinical Orthopaedic Surgery, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Northwestern University Medical School, Chicago, IL

