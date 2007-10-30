Techniques in Wrist and Hand Arthroscopy with DVD
1st Edition
Description
Enhance your skills in arthroscopic surgery - an increasingly important aspect of the treatment of a variety of traumatic and degenerative ailments of the hand. Leaders in the field describe their preferred approaches in step-by-step detail - emphasizing what outcomes you can expect - and also examine the diagnostic advantages of this precise technique. A bonus DVD features video clips of the procedures described in the book, enabling you to see these performed in real time!
Key Features
- Presents the practice-proven procedures preferred by leading experts, equipping you to obtain the best results.
- A consistent, templated format enables you to find the guidance you need quickly.
- Chapters covering arthritis and disease, carpal ligament injury, wrist and carpal fractures, and portals allow you to review the most pertinent topics affecting today's arthroscopic procedures.
- Video clips on the bonus DVD demonstrate step-by-step the procedures presented in the text.
Table of Contents
Introduction
I. Portals
1.Wrist Arthroscopy Portals, David J. Slutsky
2.Trapeziometacarpal and Scaphotrapezial Portals, David J. Slutsky
II. Ulnocarpal joint
3. Degenerative TFC Tears - Debridement with RF / Lasers, Daniel J. Nagle
4. Arthroscopic Treatment of Radial-Sided TFCC Lesions, Jennifer Weintraub, A. Lee Osterman, Jeffrey Yao
5. Peripheral Tears of the TFCC: Arthroscopic Diagnosis and Management,Thomas Trumble, Seth Dodds
6. Arthroscopy of the Distal Radioulnar Joint, Brian Adams, Ericka A. Lawler
7. Wafer Resection Through an intact TFCC,Matthew M. Tomaino
III. Carpal Ligament Injury
8. Arthroscopic Treatment of Scapholunate ligament tears, Melvin P. Rosenwasser, Steven H. Goldberg, Kongkhet Riansuwan
9. Arthroscopic RASL, Michael R. Hausman
10. Results of Shrinkage and Pinning for Scapholunate ligament tears, Ferdinando Battistella
11. Arthroscopic Treatment of Lunotriquetral Ligament Injuries, Gregory J. Hanker
12 Arthroscopic Plication of Lunotriquetral Ligament Tears, Felix H. Savoie III, Jason W. Levine, Michael J. Moskal
13. Arthroscopic Dorsal Radiocarpal Ligament Repairs, David J. Slutsky
14. Arthroscopy and Midcarpal Instability, David M. Lichtman, Randall W. Culp, Eric Wroten, David J. Slutsky
15. Capsular Shrinkage in Wrist Arthroscopy, Daniel J. Nagle
IV. Wrist and Carpal Fractures
16. Arthroscopic Assisted Reduction and Percutaneous Fixation of Scaphoid, Joseph F. Slade III, Greg Merrell
17 Arthroscopic Reduction of Intra-articular Distal Radius Fractures, William B. Geissler
18. Correction of Malunited Intra-Articular Distal Radius with an Inside-Out Osteotomy Technique, Francisco Del Pinal
V. Arthritis and Degenerative Disorders
19. Arthroscopic Wrist Capsulotomy, David J. Slutsky
20. Arthroscopic Synovectomy and Abrasion Chondroplasty of the Wrist, Kevin Plancher, César J. Bravo
21 Arthroscopic Resection of the Dorsal Wrist Ganglion, Randip Bindra
22. Arthroscopic Resection of the Volar Wrist Ganglion, Jeffrey A. Greenberg
23. Arthroscopically Assisted Treatment of Intraosseous Ganglions of the Lunate, Neil Ashwood, G. I. Bain
24. Arthroscopic Radial Styloidectomy, David J. Slutsky
25. Arthroscopic Resection of Arthrosis of the Proximal Hamate, Brian J. Harley, Andrew K. Palmer
26 Arthroscopic Proximal Row Carpectomy, Randall W. Culp
VI. Small Joint Arthroscopy
27. Small Joint Arthroscopy of the Hand, Richard A. Berger
28. Arthroscopic Treatment of Trapeziometacarpal Disease, David J. Slutsky
29. Arthroscopic Debridement for Isolated Scaphotrapeziotrapezoid Arthritis, Neil Ashwood, G. I. Bain
VII. Extra-articular Procedures
30. Agee Endoscopic Carpal Tunnel Release, David J. Slutsky
31. Dual Portal Endoscopic Carpal Tunnel Release, Daniel J. Nagle
32. Arthroscopic 1st Extensor Compartment Release, Joseph F. Slade III
Details
- No. of pages:
- 280
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2008
- Published:
- 30th October 2007
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437720372
About the Author
David J. Slutsky
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief of Reconstructive Hand Surgery, The Hand and Wrist Center, Harbor UCLA Medical Center, Torrance, California
Daniel Nagle
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Clinical Orthopaedic Surgery, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Northwestern University Medical School, Chicago, IL