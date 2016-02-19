Techniques in Wildlife Investigations
1st Edition
Design and Analysis of Capture Data
Description
Techniques for Wildlife Investigations emphasizes the design of field studies and the statistical inferences that can be made from observed changes in animal abundance and populations. The information presented here is of value not only for wildlife management but also for social and economic decision-making related to the environmental effects of human activities on wildlife populations. Biologists, ecologists, biometricians, fish and game managers will find this book invaluable in their work.
Key Features
- Provides quantitative criteria for designing effective field experiments
- Offers statistical methods for analyzing mark recapture data
- Gives examples and recommendations for implementing field studies
Readership
Experienced wildlife researchers and a textbook for graduate students in ecology and natural resource management programs
Table of Contents
Statistical Inferences in Experimentation
Use of Preliminary Survey Data
Surveys of Animal Abundance
Comparative Censuses
Manipulative Experiments
Environmental Assessment Studies
General Variance Component Formula
Noncentral F-Tables
Additional Noncentral F-Tables
Details
- No. of pages:
- 237
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1992
- Published:
- 16th March 1992
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323139144
About the Author
John Skalski
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Washington, Seattle, U.S.A.
Douglas Robson
Affiliations and Expertise
Cornell University, Ithaca, New York, U.S.A.