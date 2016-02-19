Techniques in Wildlife Investigations - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126476750, 9780323139144

Techniques in Wildlife Investigations

1st Edition

Design and Analysis of Capture Data

Authors: John Skalski Douglas Robson
eBook ISBN: 9780323139144
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 16th March 1992
Page Count: 237
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Techniques for Wildlife Investigations emphasizes the design of field studies and the statistical inferences that can be made from observed changes in animal abundance and populations. The information presented here is of value not only for wildlife management but also for social and economic decision-making related to the environmental effects of human activities on wildlife populations. Biologists, ecologists, biometricians, fish and game managers will find this book invaluable in their work.

Key Features

  • Provides quantitative criteria for designing effective field experiments
  • Offers statistical methods for analyzing mark recapture data
  • Gives examples and recommendations for implementing field studies

Readership

Experienced wildlife researchers and a textbook for graduate students in ecology and natural resource management programs

Table of Contents

Statistical Inferences in Experimentation
Use of Preliminary Survey Data
Surveys of Animal Abundance
Comparative Censuses
Manipulative Experiments
Environmental Assessment Studies
General Variance Component Formula
Noncentral F-Tables
Additional Noncentral F-Tables

Details

No. of pages:
237
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323139144

About the Author

John Skalski

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Washington, Seattle, U.S.A.

Douglas Robson

Affiliations and Expertise

Cornell University, Ithaca, New York, U.S.A.

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.