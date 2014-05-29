Techniques in Revision Hip and Knee Arthroplasty - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455723683, 9781455737321

Techniques in Revision Hip and Knee Arthroplasty

1st Edition

Authors: Giles Scuderi
eBook ISBN: 9781455737321
eBook ISBN: 9780323315104
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455723683
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 29th May 2014
Page Count: 640
Description

Techniques in Revision Hip and Knee Arthroplasty is the one authoritative volume that gives you an efficient, problem-based approach to revision arthroplasty of both the hip and knee. Dr. Giles Scuderi and other leading experts from North America and Western Europe present their favored surgical procedures and post-surgical management strategies in this straightforward, heavily illustrated, video-intensive reference. It’s your one-stop, go-to guide for successful revision surgery for a myriad of complications, such as implant loosening, polyethylene wear, osteolysis, or infection of the hip and knee.

Key Features

  • Get expert guidance on implant choice, management of complications (including infection and wound healing), and failure of mechanisms, as well as step-by-step surgical techniques.
  • Quickly find the exact information you need with a straightforward "just what you need to know" approach, including surgical tips and pearls.
  • Stay up to date with new insights regarding anatomic landmarks, recommended reconstruction options in revision surgery, including management of bone defects and instability.
  • Access the fully searchable contents of the book and an abundance of surgical videos online at Expert Consult.

Table of Contents

Section 1: Evaluation of the Painful Total Knee Arthroplasty

1. The Economics of Total Knee Arthroplasty

2. History and Physical Examination for the Painful Total Knee Arthroplasty

3. Aspiration and Serology Tests

4. Imaging in the Failed Total Knee Arthroplasty

5. An Algorithmic Approach  to the Painful Total Knee Arthroplasty

Section 2: Surgical Approaches

6. Medial Arthrotomy

7. Quadriceps Snip

8. V-Y Quadriceps Turndown

9. Tibial Tubercle Osteotomy

10. Exposure for Revision Knee Arthroplasty

Section 3: Implant Removal

11. Implant Removal

Section 4: Principles of Revision TKA

12. Principles of Revision Total Knee Arthroplasty

13. Revising the Failed Unicompartmental Knee Arthroplasty

Section 5: Management of the Stiff Knee

14. Manipulation

15. Nonrevision Surgery

16. Revision Total Knee Arthroplasty

Section 6: Management of Instability

17. Balancing the Gaps

18. Use of Constrained Implants

19. Management of Knee Instabililty: Use of Hinged Implants

Section 7: Management of Bone Defects

20. Classification of Bone Defects

21. Management of Bone Defects Using Bone Graft

22. Bone Graft

22A - Impaction Bone Graft

22B - Structural Bone Graft

23. Prosthetic Augmentation

23A - Metaphyseal Fixation

23B - Case Presentation: Knee Megaprosthesis 

Section 8: Management of the Extensor Mechanism

24. Patella Instability

25. Patella Component Loosening

26. Patellar Bone Loss

26A - Patellar Bone Grafting

26B - Management of Patellar Bone Loss: Patella Augmentation

27. Acute and Chronic Patellar Tendon Ruptures After Total Knee Arthroplasty

28. Acute and Chronic Quadriceps Tendon Ruptures After Total Knee Arthroplasty

Section 9: Management of Periprosthetic Fractures

29. Periprosthetic Fractures

29A - Classification of Periprosthetic Femur Fractures Occurring With Total Knee Arthroplasty 

29B - Classification of Periprosthetic Tibia Fractures Occurring With Total Knee Arthroplasty

29C - Periprosthetic Fractures: Treatment Options After Total Knee Arthroplasty

30. Periprosthetic Fractures Associated With Total Knee Arthroplasty

31. Classification and treatment of Patella Fractures

Section 10: Management of the Infected Total Knee Arthroplasty

32. Overview of the Microbiology

33. Two Stage Revision

33A - Articulating Spacer in Two-Stage Revisions

33B - Static Spacer in Two-Stage Revisions

34. Irrigation and Debridement With Component Retention for Acute Periprosthetic Total Knee Arthroplasty Infections

35. One Stage Revision

Section 11: Wound Complications

36. Wound Management

37. Soft Tissue Coverage

Section 12: Preoperative Evaluation of the Failed Total Hip Arthroplasty

38. Evaluation of Failed Total Hip Arthroplasty: History and Physical Exam

39. Mechanisms of Failure: Indications for Revision Total Hip Arthroplasty

40. Magnetic Resonance Imaging of the Painful Total Hip Arthroplasty

41. Radiographic Evaluation of the Symptomatic Total Hip Arthroplasty

Section 13: Assessment of Bone Loss

42. Acetabular Bone Loss: Case Presentations

43. Acetabular Bone Loss Classification

44. Recommended Acetabular Reconstruction Options

45. Surgical Techniques: Socket Removal

Section 14: Femoral Bone Loss

46. Femoral Bone Loss

47. Femoral Component Removal

48. Femoral Reconstruction Options In Revision Hip Arthroplasty

Section 15: Surgical Approaches

49. Posterolateral Approach to the Hip

50. Direct Lateral Approach to the Hip

51. Direct Anterior Approach to Revision Total Hip Arthroplasty

52. Extended Trochanteric Osteotomy for Femoral Revision

53. Exposure for Revision Total Hip Arthroplasty

Section 16: The Acetabulum

54. Management of Cavitary Defects

55. Management of Segmental and Column Defects

56. Management of Protrusio Defects

57. Landmarks to Determine Anatomic Hip Center of Rotation

58. Acetabular Reconstruction With a Jumbo Socket

59. Acetabular Reconstruction

59A - Options for Acetabular Revision

59B - Surgical Techniques: Metal Augments

Section 17: Revision of the Femur

60. Cemented Femoral Revision in Total Hip Arthroplasty

Section 18: Modular Cementless Fixation

61. Femoral Revision Arthroplasty With a Modular Cementless Prothesis

62. Proximal Porous Coated Modular Stems: Surgical Technique

Section 19: Management of Femoral Bone Loss in Revision Total Hip Arthroplasty

63. Case Presentations: Extensively Porous-Coated, Cylindrical Stems

64. Surgical Techniques: Extensively Porous-Coated, Cylindrical Stems

65. Modular, Fluted, Tapered, Grit-Blasted Titanium Stems for Femoral Revision

66. Megaprosthesis of the Hip

Section 20: Special Considerations

67. Conversion of Prior Surgery to Total Hip Arthroplsty

68. Instability After Total Hip Arthroplasty

69. Management of Wear and Osteolysis

70. Management of Thigh Pain in Cementless Arthroplasty

71. Periprosthetic Femur Fractures Associated with Total Hip Arthroplasty

72. Revision Arthroplasty for Periprosthetic Femoral Fractures

73. Revision of Articular Bearing Complications

73A - Revisions of Metal-on-Metal Bearing Surfaces in Hip Arthroplasty

73B - Ceramic-Ceramic Bearing Surfaces

Section 21: Management of the Infected Total Hip Arthroplasty

74. History and Diagnostic Testing

75. One-Stage Revision Total Hip Arthroplasty

76. Two-Stage Revision Total Hip Arthroplasty

Details

No. of pages:
640
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455737321
eBook ISBN:
9780323315104
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455723683

About the Author

Giles Scuderi

Affiliations and Expertise

Attending Surgeon, The Insall Scott Kelly Institute for Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine, New York, New York

