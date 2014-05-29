Techniques in Revision Hip and Knee Arthroplasty is the one authoritative volume that gives you an efficient, problem-based approach to revision arthroplasty of both the hip and knee. Dr. Giles Scuderi and other leading experts from North America and Western Europe present their favored surgical procedures and post-surgical management strategies in this straightforward, heavily illustrated, video-intensive reference. It’s your one-stop, go-to guide for successful revision surgery for a myriad of complications, such as implant loosening, polyethylene wear, osteolysis, or infection of the hip and knee.