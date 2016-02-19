Techniques in Protein Chemistry
1st Edition
Description
Hormonal Proteins and Peptides: Techniques in Protein Chemistry, Volume IX presents the various methods in protein chemistry and discusses their use for hormonal protein investigations. This book examines the approach to investigating biologically active peptides, which is based on a combination of chromatographic and fluorometric procedures. Organized into five chapters, this volume starts with an overview of the fluorometric methods for analysis of peptides and proteins with focus on their use in high performance liquid chromatography. This text then presents a thorough discussion on partition chromatography of proteins and peptides. Other chapters consider a comprehensive account of absorption and fluorescence techniques for the structural analysis of proteins. This book presents as well a comprehensive discussion on optical rotatory dispersion and circular dichroism methods and their application for the study of protein conformation. The final chapter deals with the historical aspects of fetuin and ultracentrifuge. This book is a valuable resource for chemists, biologists, endocrinologists, and physicians.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
1 Fluorometric Methods for Analysis of Proteins and Peptides: Principles and Applications
I. Introduction
II. Fluorogenic Reagents
III. High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) of Proteins and Peptides
IV. Detection Procedures for Proteins and Peptides
V. Analysis of Prelabeled Proteins and Peptides
VI. Amino Acid Analysis
VII. Application to the Study of Opioid Peptides
References
2 Partition and Partition Chromatography of Peptides and Proteins
I. Introduction
II. Theoretical Aspects of Partition Chromatography
III. Techniques of Operation
IV. Methodology and Applications
V. Concluding Remarks
References
3 The Structural Analysis of Polypeptide and Protein Hormones by Absorption and Fluorescence Spectroscopy
I. Elements of Polypeptide Structure
II. Absorption
III. Fluorescence
IV. Applications
References
4 Measurement of Chiroptical Phenomena in Proteins
I. Introduction
II. Definitions, Symbols, and Units
III. Experimental Measurement
IV. Preparation of Samples
V. Interpretation and Selected Examples
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
5 The Ultracentrifuge and Fetuin: Historical Aspects
I. Introduction
II. The First High-Speed Oil-Turbine Ultracentrifuge
III. Further Development of the Ultracentrifuge
IV. Fetuin
V. α-Fetoproteins (AFP)
VI. In Retrospect
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 284
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1980
- Published:
- 28th August 1980
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323162401