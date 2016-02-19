Hormonal Proteins and Peptides: Techniques in Protein Chemistry, Volume IX presents the various methods in protein chemistry and discusses their use for hormonal protein investigations. This book examines the approach to investigating biologically active peptides, which is based on a combination of chromatographic and fluorometric procedures. Organized into five chapters, this volume starts with an overview of the fluorometric methods for analysis of peptides and proteins with focus on their use in high performance liquid chromatography. This text then presents a thorough discussion on partition chromatography of proteins and peptides. Other chapters consider a comprehensive account of absorption and fluorescence techniques for the structural analysis of proteins. This book presents as well a comprehensive discussion on optical rotatory dispersion and circular dichroism methods and their application for the study of protein conformation. The final chapter deals with the historical aspects of fetuin and ultracentrifuge. This book is a valuable resource for chemists, biologists, endocrinologists, and physicians.