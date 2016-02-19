Techniques in Protein Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124472099, 9780323162401

Techniques in Protein Chemistry

1st Edition

Editors: Choh Hao Li
eBook ISBN: 9780323162401
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th August 1980
Page Count: 284
Description

Hormonal Proteins and Peptides: Techniques in Protein Chemistry, Volume IX presents the various methods in protein chemistry and discusses their use for hormonal protein investigations. This book examines the approach to investigating biologically active peptides, which is based on a combination of chromatographic and fluorometric procedures. Organized into five chapters, this volume starts with an overview of the fluorometric methods for analysis of peptides and proteins with focus on their use in high performance liquid chromatography. This text then presents a thorough discussion on partition chromatography of proteins and peptides. Other chapters consider a comprehensive account of absorption and fluorescence techniques for the structural analysis of proteins. This book presents as well a comprehensive discussion on optical rotatory dispersion and circular dichroism methods and their application for the study of protein conformation. The final chapter deals with the historical aspects of fetuin and ultracentrifuge. This book is a valuable resource for chemists, biologists, endocrinologists, and physicians.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

1 Fluorometric Methods for Analysis of Proteins and Peptides: Principles and Applications

I. Introduction

II. Fluorogenic Reagents

III. High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) of Proteins and Peptides

IV. Detection Procedures for Proteins and Peptides

V. Analysis of Prelabeled Proteins and Peptides

VI. Amino Acid Analysis

VII. Application to the Study of Opioid Peptides

References

2 Partition and Partition Chromatography of Peptides and Proteins

I. Introduction

II. Theoretical Aspects of Partition Chromatography

III. Techniques of Operation

IV. Methodology and Applications

V. Concluding Remarks

References

3 The Structural Analysis of Polypeptide and Protein Hormones by Absorption and Fluorescence Spectroscopy

I. Elements of Polypeptide Structure

II. Absorption

III. Fluorescence

IV. Applications

References

4 Measurement of Chiroptical Phenomena in Proteins

I. Introduction

II. Definitions, Symbols, and Units

III. Experimental Measurement

IV. Preparation of Samples

V. Interpretation and Selected Examples

VI. Concluding Remarks

References

5 The Ultracentrifuge and Fetuin: Historical Aspects

I. Introduction

II. The First High-Speed Oil-Turbine Ultracentrifuge

III. Further Development of the Ultracentrifuge

IV. Fetuin

V. α-Fetoproteins (AFP)

VI. In Retrospect

References

Index

About the Editor

Choh Hao Li

