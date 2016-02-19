Techniques in Protein Chemistry
1st Edition
Description
Techniques in Protein Chemistry compiles reports of methods and techniques presented at the second symposium of the Protein Society in August 1988.
This book includes methods and applications in protein sequencing, advanced applications of mass spectrometry and nuclear magnetic resonance technology, limitations of amino acid microanalysis, and advances in high-performance liquid chromatography. The structure of synthetic test peptide-3 (STP-3), a peptide designed to test the analytical limits of current technology in the field of protein chemistry is also elaborated.
This publication is suited for chemists and researchers conducting work on the analytical techniques available for the molecular characterization of proteins.
Table of Contents
Section I Protein Microsequence Analysis
1. Strategies for Microcharacterization of Proteins Using Direct Chemistry on Sequencer Supports
2. Manual Gas-Phase Microsequencing of Peptides and Proteins
3. Microsequencing with PVDF Membranes: Efficient Electroblotting, Direct Protein Adsorption and Sequencer Program Modifications
4. Recovery of Biological Activity, Blotting and Sequence Analysis of Protein Hormones after SDS-PAGE
5. Direct Sequence Analysis of Rat Liver Membrane Glycoproteins Separated by 2D-PAGE
6. The Use of Phenylthiocarbamyl Amino Acid Esters for Sensitivity Enhancement in Edman Degradation
7. Studies on C-Terminal Analysis
8. Studies on the Use of Silyl Compounds for Protein Carboxy-Terminal Sequence Analysis
9. An Improved Injection System for On-Line Liquid Chromatographs: Application to High Sensitivity Phenylthiohydantoin Amino Acid Analysis
10. A Synthetic Peptide for Evaluating Protein Sequencer and Amino Acid Analyzer Performance in Core Facilities: Design and Results
11. Protein Sequencing Sample Advisor: An Expert System to Assess Sample Suitability for Microsequencing
12. Detection of Protein Structural Features with Profile Analysis
Section II Mass Spectrometry and NMR Spectroscopy
13. Structural Analysis of Protein Carboxyl Methyltransferase Utilizing Tandem Mass Spectrometry
14. Sequence Determination of N-Terminally Blocked and Internal Peptides at the Picomole Level by Tandem Mass Spectrometry with Array Detection
15. A New Strategy for Mapping the Topography of a Transmembrane Protein Using Mass Spectrometry
16. Laser Photodissociation Fourier Transform Mass Spectrometry: New Methodology for Sequence Analysis of Oligopeptides and Location of Disulfide Bonds
17. Sequence Analysis of Protein C-Terminal Proteolytic Fragments, Protein Isolated from 2D-Gels, and Murine Calbindin: New Methodology
18. Location of Disulfide Bonds in Proteins by Partial Acid Hydrolysis and Mass Spectrometry
19. Evaluation of Methods for the Analysis of Disulfide Containing Peptides by Fast Atom Bombardment Mass Spectrometry
20. Examination of the Posttranslational Modifications of Carcinoembryonic Antigen
21. The Assignment of Proton Resonances in 2D NMR Spectra of Proteins
22. Solution Structure of TGFα by 2D 1H NMR and Molecular Modelling
23. Study of a Phosophorylated Protein by Two-Dimensional NMR Spectroscopy
24. Analytical Aspects of 2D 1H NMR: Purity versus Conformational Heterogeneity in Calbindin D9k
Section III Amino Acid Analysis
25. An Evaluation of an Automated High Sensitivity Amino Acid Analyzer Based on the 9-Fluoromethylchloroformate (FMOCl) Chemistry
26. Simple, Economical Amino Acid Analysis Based on Pre-Column Derivativation with 9-Fluorenylmethyl Chloroformate (FMOC)
27. Successful PTC Amino Acid Analysis at the Picomole Level
28. A Comprehensive Approach to Amino Acid Analysis
29. Automatic Hydrolysis and PTC Amino Acid Analysis: A Progress Report
30. Amino Acid Analysis at the Femtomole Level Using the Dimethylaminoazobenzene Sulfonyl Chloride Precolumn Derivatization Method: Potential and Limitation
31. Detection of Norleucine Incorporation into Recombinant Proteins Synthesized in E. Coli
32. Occurrence of Methionine Sulfoxide during Production of Recombinant Human Insulin-Like Growth Factor I (IGF-I)
Section IV Applications of HPLC
33. Techniques in Protein Chemistry Optimization of Monoclonal Antibody Purification
34. New Hydrophilic Polymer for Protein Separations by HPLC
35. Effects of pH and Ion Pairing Agents on the Reverse Phase HPLC of Hydrophilic Peptides: A Case Study of Pentigetide and Its Fragments
36. Chromatographic Analysis of Glycoprotein Derived Carbohydrates: Pellicular Ion Exchange Resins and Pulsed Electrochemical Detection
37. Enzymatic Digestion of Proteins and HPLC Peptide Isolation in the Subnanomole Range
38. The Use of Glass Capillary Tubes as Disposable Microbore Columns for RP-HPLC of Proteins and Peptides
39. Analysis of Peptides at Low Levels Using a Chromatography System Optimized for Narrow-Bore Columns
Section V Protein Chemistry and Analyses
40. Rapid Two-Step Purification of Human Placental Estrogen Synthetase by Substrate-Specific Affinity Chromatography
41. Computer Assisted Design of Recognition Peptides
42. Non-Chromatographic Separation of Peptides
43. An Endogenous Bacterial Protease Specifically Cleaves a Fusion Protein Junction Consisting of Consecutive Basic Amino Acids to Generate a Biologically Active Eukaryotic Adhesive Protein, Bindin
44. A Rapid Procedure for the Quantitative Analysis of Monoclonal Antibodies by High Performance Capillary Electrophoresis
45. Factors Affecting Plate Height in High Performance Zonal Capillary Electrophoreses (HPZCE)
46. Analysis of Proteins in Bronchoalveolar Lavage Fluids during Pulmonary Edema Resulting from Nitrogen Dioxide and Cadmium Exposure
47. A New Assay for Enterokinase
48. Meeting the Challenge in Peptide Fragment Purification for Protein Sequencing
49. Fmoc Chemistry: Synthesis, Kinetics, Cleavage and Deprotection of Arginine-Containing Peptides
50. Salt Bridge Conversion to Amide Bonds with C2N2
51. Thermodynamic Bookkeeping
52. Investigation of Helix Dipole and Salt Bridge Stabilization of Synthetic Helical Peptides Using CD and NMR
Section VI Standard Test Peptide
53. Design and Synthesis of Symposium Test Peptide-3 (STP-3)
54. Structure Determination of STP-3
55. Structure of Symposium Test Peptide-3
56. Characterization of Symposium Test Peptide 3
57. Characterization and Synthesis of STP-3
- No. of pages:
- 630
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1989
- Published:
- 28th May 1989
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323144254