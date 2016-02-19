Techniques in Protein Chemistry
1st Edition
Published Under the Auspices of the Protein Society
Description
Techniques in Protein Chemistry V highlights current methods in peptide and protein mass spectrometry, sequence and amino acid analysis, fragmentations, separations, protein folding and modeling, peptide and protein NMR, and peptide synthesis. This volume emerged from the manuscripts presented at the Seventh Symposium of the Protein Society, held in San Diego on July 24-28, 1993.
This volume is organized into eight parts encompassing 61 chapters. The first part surveys the peptide and protein characterization, detection, and analysis by mass spectrometry. The subsequent parts describe the structural characterization and analysis of posttranslational processing events, as well as the characterization of protein and amino acid sequences using several analytical techniques. Other parts explore other analytical methods for peptide and protein separations; some aspects involved in protein design and functional domain analysis; and the evaluation of protein conformation, folding, and modeling. The last parts contain research papers on NMR analysis of peptide and protein solution structures. These parts also look into topics related to peptide synthesis and peptide libraries.
This book is intended primarily for protein and analytical chemists.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Acknowledgments
Section I Mass Spectrometry of Peptides and Proteins
Identification of 2-D Gel Proteins at the Femtomole Level by Molecular Mass Searching of Peptide Fragments in a Protein Sequence Database
Characterization by Mass Spectrometry of Conjugates Between Proteins and Low Molecular Weight Chemicals
Protein Ladder Sequencing: Towards Automation
Mass Spectrometric Protocol for the Analysis of UV-Crosslinked Protein- Nucleic Acid Complexes
β-Lactamases: Probing the Mechanism of Action by Electrospray Ionisation Mass Spectrometry (ESI MS)
Electrospray Mass Spectral Analysis of the (AT)-Arylazido-β-alanyl NAD+ Modified Bovine Heart Mitochondrial NADH Dehydrogenase
Protease Digestions on PVDF Membranes for Matrix-Assisted Laser Desorption Mass Spectrometry
Section II Analysis of Posttranslational Processing Events
Structural Characterization of a Novel Tetrasaccharide Attached to Ser-61 of Human Factor IX by Mass Spectrometry and Ή NMR Spectroscopy
Primary Structure of Gallinacin-1, an Antimicrobial β-Defensin from Chicken Leukocytes
Site-Specific Glycosylation of Recombinant Stem Cell Factor
Strategies for the Characterizaton of Carbohydrates from Glycoproteins by Mass Spectrometry
Distinction between Phosphorylated and Sulfated Peptides by Matrix Assisted Laser Desorption Ionization Reflector Mass Spectrometry at the Sub Picomole Level
Characterization of the Natural and Radiation Induced Modification of Histones
Selective Detection of Thr-, Ser-, and Tyr-Phosphopeptides in Complex Digests by Electrospray LC-MS
Section III Protein Sequencing and Amino Acid Analysis
A Synthetic Peptide for Evaluating Protein Sequencing Capabilities: Design of ABRF-93SEQ and Results
Combined Edman-Chemical and Laser-Desorption Mass Spectrometric Approaches to Micro Peptide Sequencing: Optimization and Applications
Selective Sequencing of Peptides with N-Terminal Ser or Thr in Mixtures
Characterization of Phosphorylation Sites in Bovine Rhodopsin Using Modified Gas Phase Sequencing Programs
Strategies for Increasing the Sensitivity of N-Terminal Sequence Analysis
Alkylation of Cysteine Residues with 3-Bromopropylamine: Identification by Protein Sequencing and Quantitation by Amino Acid Analysis
Instability of Cysteine Labeling with 4-(Aminosulfonyl)-7-fluoro-2,l,3- benzoxadiazole (ABD-F)
Elution of Proteins from Polyacrylamide Gels onto the Hewlett-Packard Sequencing Column
High Sensitivity Peptide Sequence Analysis Using in Situ Proteolysis on High Retention PVDF Membranes and a Biphasic Reaction Column Sequencer
A One-Step Enzymatic Digestion Procedure for PVDF-Bound Proteins That Does Not Require PVP-40
Tryptic in Situ Digestion in the Presence of Dimethylsulfoxide
Amino Acid Analysis of Phospho-Peptides: ABRF-93AAA
Section IV Peptide and Protein Separations and Other Methods
Protein and Peptide Recovery from Polyacrylamide Gels
High-Resolution Large-Scale Isoelectric Focusing of Proteins in a Chemically Defined Buffer System
Applications of Tandem Capillary HPLC in the Isolation of Proteins for Characterization Using Microsequencing and Mass Spectrometry
Analytical Ultracentrifugation Analysis of the Self-Association of κ-Bungarotoxin
A Facile Method for the Release, Labeling, and CE Analysis of Glycoprotein Oligosaccharides
The Resonant Mirror: A Versatile Tool for the Study of Biomolecular Interactions
Post-run Analysis of Proteins Purified by Capillary Electrophoresis with Membrane Fraction Collection
Section V Protein Design and Functional Domain Analysis
In Vitro Expression of Serpins
Altering Substrate Specificity and Detecting Processivity in Nucleases
Mutagenesis of n2-Site Metal-Binding Glutamate Residues in E. coli Glutamine Synthetase
Reconstitution in Vitro of the Interleukin-6/Interleukin-6 Receptor Interaction: Direct Monitoring Using a Biosensor Employing Surface Plasmon Resonance Detection
Functional Zone Identification by Biophysics Techniques: The Interaction of Calmodulin with Regulatory Peptides
Characterization of the Reactive Cysteine Residues of the β-Galactosidase α-Acceptor Deletion Mutant EA22
Characterization of a 32-Residue Peptide from Rat DNA Polymerase β with Single-Stranded DNA-Binding Affinity
Mapping the Retinoid-Binding Domain of Cellular Retinaldehyde-Binding Protein
Section VI Protein Conformation, Folding, and Modeling
Probing the Structure of a Human Interleukin-6 Mutant by Limited Proteolysis
Extraction and Characterization of Molecular Surface Knobs and Holes for the Study of Complex Formation
Design of an Auto-Associative Neural Network with Hidden Layer Activations That Were Used to Reclassify Local Protein Structures
The Effects of Local Environments on the Pattern of Amino-Acid Substitution in Homologous Protein Structures: The Role of Side-Chain to Main-Chain van der Waals Interactions
Modeling Human Chorionic Gonadotropin Using Distance Geometry and Immunological Constraints
Section VII NMR Analysis of Peptide and Protein Solution Structures
NMR Methods Used to Derive Solution Conformations in Peptides
Measuring Global and Local Structural Free Energy Changes in Staphylococcal Nuclease by NMR-Observed Hydrogen Exchange
Mapping of Specific Protein-Protein Interactions by NMR
Protein Folding Intermediates Characterized by Pulsed Hydrogen Exchange
Application of Equilibrium and Stopped-Flow 19F NMR Spectroscopy to Protein Folding: Studies of E. coli Dihydrofolate Reductase
Protein Hyperfine Resonance Assignments in Glycera dibranchiata Monomer Hemoglobin Component IV
Section VIII Peptide Synthesis and Peptide Libraries
FMOC Solid Phase Synthesis of PhosphopeptidesSynthesis of Uniform Peptide Libraries and Methods for Physico-Chemical Analysis
A General Strategy for the Synthesis of Eosin Fluorescein Energy Transfer Substrates for High Sensitivity Screening of Protease Inhibitors
Variable Success of Peptide-Resin Cleavage and Deprotection Following Solid- Phase Synthesis
Membrane Protecting Sequences and New Antimicrobial Peptides Identified through the Screening of Synthetic Peptide Combinatorial Libraries
Phage Display of Random Peptides on a Protein Scaffold
New Methodologies in the Preparation of Peptide Libraries
Using Peptoid Libraries [Oligo N-Substituted Glycines] for Drug Discovery
Construction and Screening of Libraries of Peptide and Non-Peptide Structures
Index
