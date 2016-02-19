Techniques in Protein Chemistry III

Table of Contents



Foreword

Preface

Acknowledgments

Section I Protein Microsequence Methods

Protein and Peptide Recovery from PVDF Membranes

Automated C-Terminal Sequencing of Peptides

Elution and Internal Amino Acid Sequencing of PVDF-Blotted Proteins

Evaluation of Protein Sequencing Core Facilities: Design, Characterization, and Results from a Test Sample (ABRF-91SEQ)

Optimization of Solid Phase Peptide Sequencing

Evaluation of the Blott Cartridge for Enhanced Gas Phase Sequencing at Maximum Sensitivity

Reusing PVDF Electroblotted Protein Samples After N-Terminal Sequencing to Obtain Unique Internal Amino Acid Sequence

Chromatographic Carbon as an Inert Sample Adsorbent for Protein Sequencing

Na-Acylaminoacyl-Peptide Hydrolase: Specificity and Use toUnblock N-Acetylated Proteins

Section II Protein Microsequencing Workshop

Strategies for the Isolation of Peptides from Low-Abundance Proteins for Internal Sequence Analysis

High-Sensitivity Peptide Mapping Utilizing Reversed-Phase Microbore and Microcolumn Liquid Chromatography

Microscale Protein Isolation and Microsequencing Workshop: An Overview

Section IIΙ Peptide/Protein Separation Techniques

Micropreparative Separation of Tryptic Digests by Capillary Electrophoresis and Characterization by Protein Sequencing

Estimation of Protein Isoelectric Points by Capillary Electrophoresis Using MICRO-COAT™

Capillary Electrophoresis for Preparation of Peptides and Direct Determination of Amino Acids

Perfusion Chromatography: A Novel Tool for Protein Purification and Analysis

Comparison of Coupling Procedures for Development of Affinity Membranes: Optimization of the CDI Method

Section IV Peptide Synthesis

Randomization of Amino Acid Sequence: An Important Control in Synthetic Peptide Analogue Studies of Nucleic Acid Binding Domains

Comparative Analysis of Synthetic Peptides by Free-Solution Capillary Electrophoresis (FSCE) and Strong-Cation Exchange (SCX)-HPLC

Immunoreactive Synthetic Peptide Epitope Mapping with Structural Validation Using Electrospray Mass Spectrometry

TFMSA/TFA Cleavage in t-Boc Peptide Synthesis

Synergy of Semisynthesis and Site-Directed Mutagenesis:

Manipulating Genes to Create Sites for Autocatalytic Protein Fragment Religation

State-of-the-Art Peptide Synthesis: Comparative Characterization of a 16-mer Synthesized in 31 Different Laboratories

Section V Amino Acid Analysis

Applications of Automatic PTC Amino Acid Analysis

LC-Determination of D- and L-Amino Acids in Peptide Hydrolysates by Pre-column Derivatization with a Chiral Reagent

Amino Acid Analysis of PVDF Bound Proteins

Collaborative Trial Analyses of ABRF-91AAA

Section VI Structural Analysis of Glycoproteins

Identification of O-Glycosylation Sites with a Gas Phase Sequencer

Glycoform, Glycotype Linkage, and Branching Detail of the CD2 Adhesion Domain by Desolvation Mass Spectrometry: SFCI-MS and ESI-MS

Characterization of the Glycosylation on Recombinant Human Low-Affinity Nerve Growth Factor Receptor

Nonenzymic Glycation of Hemoglobin: Structural Determinants of Site Selectivity

A Unified Approach to Glycoprotein Primary Structure Analysis: Identification, Isolation, and Characterization of Both Peptide and Pendant Carbohydrate of Glycopeptides

Section VII Protein Folding and Conformation

Refolding of Human Recombinant Insulin-like Growth Factor II (IGF-II) in Vitro, Using a Solubilizing Affinity Handle

Conformational Stability of the Molten Globule of Cytochrome C: Role of Electrostatic Repulsion

Calcium-Induced Folding of Troponin-C: Formation of Homodimeric and Heterodimeric Two-Site Domains from Synthetic Peptides

The Role of Aqueous Solvation in Protein Folding: Insights from Aqueous-Alkane Partitioning

Molecular Characterization of an Aggregate Formed by a Bovine Growth Hormone Folding Intermediate

Use of Sequence Hydrophobic Moment to Analyze Membrane Interacting Domains of Butulinum, Tetanus, and Other Toxins

Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopic Analysis of Proteins in Terms of Detectability, Conformation, and Surface Adsorption Density

Recombinant Hemoglobins for the Elucidation of a New Mechanism of Oxygen Affinity Modulation by Cl-Ions

An Improved Strategy for the Determination of the Role in Catalysis of Amino Acid Residues in Thymidylate Synthase

Protein Conformational Changes in the μ& Time Region Investigated with a Laser Pulse Photolysis Technique

Macromolecular Dynamics Observed by Intramolecular Energy Transfer Using Frequency-Domain Fluorometry

Stopped-Flow Circular Dichroism and 19F NMR as Probes for the Folding of Rat Intestinal Fatty-Acid Binding Protein (IFABP)

Section VIII Mass Spectrometry

Analysis of Protein-Protein Binding with Laser Desorption Mass Spectrometry: Can Multimeric Forms Be Studied?

Applications of Liquid Chromatography-Electrospray Mass Spectrometry (LC-ES/MS)

Analysis of Proteins by Mass Spectrometry

Characterization of PEGated Superoxide Dismutase

Ν-ε-Acetylation Can Occur at Lysine Residues 157,167,171, and 180 of Recombinant Bovine Somatotropin

Plasma Desporption Mass Spectral (PDMS) Analysis of Polypeptides Containing Some Post-translational Modifications; Scission of Covalent Bonds

Determination of the Cleavage Site of the Amyloid Precursor Protein by Plasma Desorption Mass Spectrometry 505

Large-Scale Protein Mapping Using Infrequent Cleavage Reagents, LD TOF MS, and ES MS

Tandem Mass Spectrometric Sequencing of Proteins Isolated from 1- and 2-Dimensional Polyacrylamide Gel Electrophoresis

Index

