Techniques in Protein Chemistry III
1st Edition
Techniques in Protein Chemistry III compiles papers presented at the Fifth Protein Society Symposium in Baltimore on June 22-26, 1991. This book discusses the protein and peptide recovery from PVDF membranes; high-sensitivity peptide mapping utilizing reversed-phase microbore and microcolumn liquid chromatography; and capillary electrophoresis for preparation of peptides and direct determination of amino acids. The TFMSA/TFA cleavage in t-Boc peptide synthesis; applications of automatic PTC amino acid analysis; and identification of O-glycosylation sites with a gas phase sequencer are also elaborated. This text likewise covers the conformational stability of the molten globule of cytochrome c and role of aqueous solvation in protein folding. This publication is useful to students and researchers interested in methods and research approaches on protein chemistry.
Table of Contents
Section I Protein Microsequence Methods
Protein and Peptide Recovery from PVDF Membranes
Automated C-Terminal Sequencing of Peptides
Elution and Internal Amino Acid Sequencing of PVDF-Blotted Proteins
Evaluation of Protein Sequencing Core Facilities: Design, Characterization, and Results from a Test Sample (ABRF-91SEQ)
Optimization of Solid Phase Peptide Sequencing
Evaluation of the Blott Cartridge for Enhanced Gas Phase Sequencing at Maximum Sensitivity
Reusing PVDF Electroblotted Protein Samples After N-Terminal Sequencing to Obtain Unique Internal Amino Acid Sequence
Chromatographic Carbon as an Inert Sample Adsorbent for Protein Sequencing
Na-Acylaminoacyl-Peptide Hydrolase: Specificity and Use toUnblock N-Acetylated Proteins
Section II Protein Microsequencing Workshop
Strategies for the Isolation of Peptides from Low-Abundance Proteins for Internal Sequence Analysis
High-Sensitivity Peptide Mapping Utilizing Reversed-Phase Microbore and Microcolumn Liquid Chromatography
Microscale Protein Isolation and Microsequencing Workshop: An Overview
Section IIΙ Peptide/Protein Separation Techniques
Micropreparative Separation of Tryptic Digests by Capillary Electrophoresis and Characterization by Protein Sequencing
Estimation of Protein Isoelectric Points by Capillary Electrophoresis Using MICRO-COAT™
Capillary Electrophoresis for Preparation of Peptides and Direct Determination of Amino Acids
Perfusion Chromatography: A Novel Tool for Protein Purification and Analysis
Comparison of Coupling Procedures for Development of Affinity Membranes: Optimization of the CDI Method
Section IV Peptide Synthesis
Randomization of Amino Acid Sequence: An Important Control in Synthetic Peptide Analogue Studies of Nucleic Acid Binding Domains
Comparative Analysis of Synthetic Peptides by Free-Solution Capillary Electrophoresis (FSCE) and Strong-Cation Exchange (SCX)-HPLC
Immunoreactive Synthetic Peptide Epitope Mapping with Structural Validation Using Electrospray Mass Spectrometry
TFMSA/TFA Cleavage in t-Boc Peptide Synthesis
Synergy of Semisynthesis and Site-Directed Mutagenesis:
Manipulating Genes to Create Sites for Autocatalytic Protein Fragment Religation
State-of-the-Art Peptide Synthesis: Comparative Characterization of a 16-mer Synthesized in 31 Different Laboratories
Section V Amino Acid Analysis
Applications of Automatic PTC Amino Acid Analysis
LC-Determination of D- and L-Amino Acids in Peptide Hydrolysates by Pre-column Derivatization with a Chiral Reagent
Amino Acid Analysis of PVDF Bound Proteins
Collaborative Trial Analyses of ABRF-91AAA
Section VI Structural Analysis of Glycoproteins
Identification of O-Glycosylation Sites with a Gas Phase Sequencer
Glycoform, Glycotype Linkage, and Branching Detail of the CD2 Adhesion Domain by Desolvation Mass Spectrometry: SFCI-MS and ESI-MS
Characterization of the Glycosylation on Recombinant Human Low-Affinity Nerve Growth Factor Receptor
Nonenzymic Glycation of Hemoglobin: Structural Determinants of Site Selectivity
A Unified Approach to Glycoprotein Primary Structure Analysis: Identification, Isolation, and Characterization of Both Peptide and Pendant Carbohydrate of Glycopeptides
Section VII Protein Folding and Conformation
Refolding of Human Recombinant Insulin-like Growth Factor II (IGF-II) in Vitro, Using a Solubilizing Affinity Handle
Conformational Stability of the Molten Globule of Cytochrome C: Role of Electrostatic Repulsion
Calcium-Induced Folding of Troponin-C: Formation of Homodimeric and Heterodimeric Two-Site Domains from Synthetic Peptides
The Role of Aqueous Solvation in Protein Folding: Insights from Aqueous-Alkane Partitioning
Molecular Characterization of an Aggregate Formed by a Bovine Growth Hormone Folding Intermediate
Use of Sequence Hydrophobic Moment to Analyze Membrane Interacting Domains of Butulinum, Tetanus, and Other Toxins
Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopic Analysis of Proteins in Terms of Detectability, Conformation, and Surface Adsorption Density
Recombinant Hemoglobins for the Elucidation of a New Mechanism of Oxygen Affinity Modulation by Cl-Ions
An Improved Strategy for the Determination of the Role in Catalysis of Amino Acid Residues in Thymidylate Synthase
Protein Conformational Changes in the μ& Time Region Investigated with a Laser Pulse Photolysis Technique
Macromolecular Dynamics Observed by Intramolecular Energy Transfer Using Frequency-Domain Fluorometry
Stopped-Flow Circular Dichroism and 19F NMR as Probes for the Folding of Rat Intestinal Fatty-Acid Binding Protein (IFABP)
Section VIII Mass Spectrometry
Analysis of Protein-Protein Binding with Laser Desorption Mass Spectrometry: Can Multimeric Forms Be Studied?
Applications of Liquid Chromatography-Electrospray Mass Spectrometry (LC-ES/MS)
Analysis of Proteins by Mass Spectrometry
Characterization of PEGated Superoxide Dismutase
Ν-ε-Acetylation Can Occur at Lysine Residues 157,167,171, and 180 of Recombinant Bovine Somatotropin
Plasma Desporption Mass Spectral (PDMS) Analysis of Polypeptides Containing Some Post-translational Modifications; Scission of Covalent Bonds
Determination of the Cleavage Site of the Amyloid Precursor Protein by Plasma Desorption Mass Spectrometry 505
Large-Scale Protein Mapping Using Infrequent Cleavage Reagents, LD TOF MS, and ES MS
Tandem Mass Spectrometric Sequencing of Proteins Isolated from 1- and 2-Dimensional Polyacrylamide Gel Electrophoresis
Index
