Techniques in Orthognathic Surgery, An Issue of Atlas of the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics of North America, Volume 24-1

This issue of the Atlas of the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics focuses on Orthognathic Surgery. Articles will feature The Sagittal Split Osteotomy, Genioplasty, Intraoral Vertical Ramus Osteotomy, Lefort 1 Osteotomy, Lefort 2 and 3 Osteotomy, Implications of Two Jaw Sequencing, Surgically Assisted Rapid Palatal Expansion, Simultaneous Total Joint Replacement and Orthognathic Surgery: Planning and Sequencing and Surgical Approaches, and more!