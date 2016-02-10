Techniques in Orthognathic Surgery, An Issue of Atlas of the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics of North America, Volume 24-1
1st Edition
Authors: Steven Sullivan
eBook ISBN: 9780323416405
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323416399
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 10th February 2016
Description
This issue of the Atlas of the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics focuses on Orthognathic Surgery. Articles will feature The Sagittal Split Osteotomy, Genioplasty, Intraoral Vertical Ramus Osteotomy, Lefort 1 Osteotomy, Lefort 2 and 3 Osteotomy, Implications of Two Jaw Sequencing, Surgically Assisted Rapid Palatal Expansion, Simultaneous Total Joint Replacement and Orthognathic Surgery: Planning and Sequencing and Surgical Approaches, and more!
Details
About the Authors
Steven Sullivan Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chairman Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery University of Oklahoma 1000 N Lincoln Boulevard Suite 2000 Oklahoma City, OK 73104
