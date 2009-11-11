Techniques in Ophthalmic Plastic Surgery
1st Edition
A Personal Tutorial
Description
Techniques in Ophthalmic Plastic Surgery is a richly illustrated, step-by-step guide to oculoplastic surgery, covering everything from the basics to the most recent advances. Jeffrey A. Nerad, MD provides a personal tutorial approach detailing both procedural and management aspects of practice. Includes the latest in cosmetic procedures and detailed photographs and surgical line drawings—most of which are in full color. This is the essential text for those learning oculoplastic surgery and will bring even the most experienced practitioner up to date with current practice and procedures. Develop a strong foundation in this complex field and apply surgical techniques to frequently encountered abnormalities and aesthetic facial enhancement. Keep this outstanding text close by for a fast, practical, and authoritative reference.
Key Features
- Features more than 760 illustrations—over 700 in full color—from pre- and post-operative photographs to step-by-step surgical line drawings, that provide you with a nuanced visual understanding.
- Presents an expert’s perspective on the most frequently performed oculoplastic surgical procedures for authoritative and trusted guidance.
- Provides the indications for the use of each procedure along with advice on the management of complications so you have a structured resource with both procedural and management information.
- Devotes an entire chapter to aesthetic surgery of the face providing extensive coverage of this important and rapidly developing area in oculoplastic surgery.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. The Art of the Surgical Technique
Chapter 2. Clinical Anatomy
Chapter 3. Diagnosis and Treatment of Ectropion
Chapter 4. Diagnosis and Treatment of Entropion
Chapter 5. Diagnosis and Management of Misdirected Eyelashes
Chapter 6. Involutional Periorbital Changes: Dermatochalasis and Brow Ptosis
Chapter 7. Aesthetic Surgery of the Face
Chapter 8. Evaluation and Treatment of the Patient with Ptosis
Chapter 9. Abnormal Movements of the Face
Chapter 10. Diagnosis and Management of the Patient with Tearing
Chapter 11. Diagnosis of Malignant and Benign Lid Lesions Made Easy
Chapter 12. Eyelid Reconstruction
Chapter 13. Eyelid and Orbital Trauma
Chapter 14. The Diagnostic Approach to the Patient with Proptosis
Chapter 15. Surgical Approaches to the Orbit
Chapter 16. Enucleation, Evisceration, and Exenteration: The Care of the Eye Socket
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 502
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 11th November 2009
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455751327
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437700084
About the Author
Jeffrey Nerad
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Ophthalmology; Director, Oculoplastic, Orbital and Oncology Service, Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences, The University of Iowa College of Medicine, Iowa City, IA