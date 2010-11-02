Techniques in Hip Arthroscopy and Joint Preservation Surgery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416056423, 9781437723267

Techniques in Hip Arthroscopy and Joint Preservation Surgery

1st Edition

Expert Consult: Online and Print with DVD

Authors: Jon Sekiya Marc Safran Anil Ranawat Michael Leunig
eBook ISBN: 9781437723267
eBook ISBN: 9781437736304
eBook ISBN: 9780323315111
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416056423
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 2nd November 2010
Page Count: 360
Description

Techniques in Hip Arthroscopy and Joint Preservation Surgery is a stunning visual guide to the latest developments in the field. Drs. Jon K. Sekiya, Marc Safran, and Anil S. Ranawat, and Michael Leunig provide a step-by-step, balanced approach—with contributions from an array of North American and international surgeons—to pre-operative planning, surgical technique, technical pearls, management of complications, and post-operative rehabilitation. Surgical videos on DVD and online demonstrate techniques such as surgical hip dislocation for femoracetabular impingement and arthroscopic femoral osteoplasty so you can provide your patients with the best possible outcomes.

Key Features

  • Access the fully searchable text online at www.expertconsult.com, along with a video library of surgical procedures.

  • Grasp the visual nuances of each technique through full-color surgical illustrations and intraoperative photographs.

  • Watch expert surgeons perform cutting edge procedures—such as complex therapeutic hip arthroscopy using a femoral distractor, arhroscopic synovectomy and treatment of synovial disorders, surgical hip dislocation for femoracetabular important, and arthroscopic femoral osteoplasty—on DVD and online at www.expertconsult.com

  • Find information quickly and easily thanks to the consistent chapter format that includes technical pearls.

Table of Contents

Section 1: General Topics

Chapter 1: History and Evolution of Hip Surgery

Chapter 2: Arthroscopic and Open Anatomy of the Hip

Chapter 3: Imaging: Plain Radiographs

Chapter 4: Magnetic Resonance Imaging of the Hip Joint

Chapter 5: Computed Tomography, Ultrasound, and Imaging-Guided Injections of the Hip

Chapter 6: The Techniques and Art of the Physical Examination of the Adult and Adolescent Hip

Chapter 7: Nonoperative Management and Rehabilitation of the Hip

Chapter 8: Assessing Outcomes After Hip Surgery

Section 2: Arthroscopic Management

Chapter 9: Supine Approach to Hip Arthroscopy

Chpater 10: Lateral Approach to Hip Arthroscopy

Chapter 11: Peripheral Compartment Approach to Hip Arthroscopy

Chapter 12: Complex Therapeutic Hip Arthroscopy with the use of a Femoral Distractor

Chapter 13: Arthroscopic Labral Debridement

Chapter 14: Arthroscopic Labral Repair

Chapter 15: Arthroscopic Capsular Plication and Thermal Capsulorrhaphy

Chapter 16: Arthoscopic Iliotibial Band Lengthening and Bursectomy for Recalcitrant Trochanteric Bursitis and Coxa Saltans Externa

Chapter 17: Arthroscopic Hip "Rotator Cuff Repair" of Gluteus Medius Tendon Avulsions

Chapter 18: Arthroscopic Iliopsoas Release and Lengthening

Chapter 19: Arthroscopic Femoral Osteoplasty

Chapter 20: Arthroscopic Rim Resection and Labral Repair

Chapter 21: Arthroscopic Synovectomy and Treatment of Synovial Disorders

Chapter 22: Arthroscopic Microfracture and Chondroplasty

Chapter 23: Arthroscopy for Symptomatic Hip Arthroplasty

Chapter 24: Arthroscopic Management of the Trauma Patient

Chapter 25: Arthroscopic Management of the Pediatric Hip Disease

Section 3: Open Management

Chapter 26: The Bernese Periacetabular Osteotomy for Hip Dysplasia and Acetabular Retroversion

Chapter 27: Trochanteric Distalization (Relative Femoral Neck Lengthening) for Legg-Calve-Perthes Disease and Coxa Vara

Chapter 28: Surgical Hip Dislocation for Femoroacetabular Impingement

Chapter 29: Limited Open Osteochondroplasty for the Treatment of Anterior Femoroacetabular Impingement

Chapter 30: Nonvascularized Bone Grafting for the Treatment of Osteonecrosis of the Femoral Head

Chapter 31: Vascularized Fibular Grafting for Osteonecrosis of the Femoral Head

Chapter 32. Proximal Femoral Osteotomies in Adults for Secondary Osteoarthritis: Femoral Osteotomies for Adult Deformity

Chapter 33: Open Treatment for Hip Cartilage Injuries

Chapter 34. Anterior Hueter Approach for Hip Resurfacing in the Arthritic Patient

Chapter 35. Total Hip Arthroplasty in the Young Active Patient with Arthritis

Chapter 36: Proximal Femoral Osteotomy in the Skeletally Immature Patient with Deformity

Chapter 37: Pediatric Pelvic Osteotomies and Shelf Procedures

Chapter 38. Surgical Treatment for Athletic Pubalgia ("Sports Hernia")

Index

About the Author

Jon Sekiya

Affiliations and Expertise

Larry S. Matthews Collegiate Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, Associate Professor, MedSport--University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan

Marc Safran

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Director, Sports Medicine, Professor, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Stanford University, Stanford, CA

Anil Ranawat

Michael Leunig

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Microbiologist, Western Diagnostic Pathology

