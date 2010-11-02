Techniques in Hip Arthroscopy and Joint Preservation Surgery
1st Edition
Expert Consult: Online and Print with DVD
Description
Techniques in Hip Arthroscopy and Joint Preservation Surgery is a stunning visual guide to the latest developments in the field. Drs. Jon K. Sekiya, Marc Safran, and Anil S. Ranawat, and Michael Leunig provide a step-by-step, balanced approach—with contributions from an array of North American and international surgeons—to pre-operative planning, surgical technique, technical pearls, management of complications, and post-operative rehabilitation. Surgical videos on DVD and online demonstrate techniques such as surgical hip dislocation for femoracetabular impingement and arthroscopic femoral osteoplasty so you can provide your patients with the best possible outcomes.
Key Features
- Access the fully searchable text online at www.expertconsult.com, along with a video library of surgical procedures.
- Grasp the visual nuances of each technique through full-color surgical illustrations and intraoperative photographs.
- Watch expert surgeons perform cutting edge procedures—such as complex therapeutic hip arthroscopy using a femoral distractor, arhroscopic synovectomy and treatment of synovial disorders, surgical hip dislocation for femoracetabular important, and arthroscopic femoral osteoplasty—on DVD and online at www.expertconsult.com
- Find information quickly and easily thanks to the consistent chapter format that includes technical pearls.
Table of Contents
Section 1: General Topics
Chapter 1: History and Evolution of Hip Surgery
Chapter 2: Arthroscopic and Open Anatomy of the Hip
Chapter 3: Imaging: Plain Radiographs
Chapter 4: Magnetic Resonance Imaging of the Hip Joint
Chapter 5: Computed Tomography, Ultrasound, and Imaging-Guided Injections of the Hip
Chapter 6: The Techniques and Art of the Physical Examination of the Adult and Adolescent Hip
Chapter 7: Nonoperative Management and Rehabilitation of the Hip
Chapter 8: Assessing Outcomes After Hip Surgery
Section 2: Arthroscopic Management
Chapter 9: Supine Approach to Hip Arthroscopy
Chpater 10: Lateral Approach to Hip Arthroscopy
Chapter 11: Peripheral Compartment Approach to Hip Arthroscopy
Chapter 12: Complex Therapeutic Hip Arthroscopy with the use of a Femoral Distractor
Chapter 13: Arthroscopic Labral Debridement
Chapter 14: Arthroscopic Labral Repair
Chapter 15: Arthroscopic Capsular Plication and Thermal Capsulorrhaphy
Chapter 16: Arthoscopic Iliotibial Band Lengthening and Bursectomy for Recalcitrant Trochanteric Bursitis and Coxa Saltans Externa
Chapter 17: Arthroscopic Hip "Rotator Cuff Repair" of Gluteus Medius Tendon Avulsions
Chapter 18: Arthroscopic Iliopsoas Release and Lengthening
Chapter 19: Arthroscopic Femoral Osteoplasty
Chapter 20: Arthroscopic Rim Resection and Labral Repair
Chapter 21: Arthroscopic Synovectomy and Treatment of Synovial Disorders
Chapter 22: Arthroscopic Microfracture and Chondroplasty
Chapter 23: Arthroscopy for Symptomatic Hip Arthroplasty
Chapter 24: Arthroscopic Management of the Trauma Patient
Chapter 25: Arthroscopic Management of the Pediatric Hip Disease
Section 3: Open Management
Chapter 26: The Bernese Periacetabular Osteotomy for Hip Dysplasia and Acetabular Retroversion
Chapter 27: Trochanteric Distalization (Relative Femoral Neck Lengthening) for Legg-Calve-Perthes Disease and Coxa Vara
Chapter 28: Surgical Hip Dislocation for Femoroacetabular Impingement
Chapter 29: Limited Open Osteochondroplasty for the Treatment of Anterior Femoroacetabular Impingement
Chapter 30: Nonvascularized Bone Grafting for the Treatment of Osteonecrosis of the Femoral Head
Chapter 31: Vascularized Fibular Grafting for Osteonecrosis of the Femoral Head
Chapter 32. Proximal Femoral Osteotomies in Adults for Secondary Osteoarthritis: Femoral Osteotomies for Adult Deformity
Chapter 33: Open Treatment for Hip Cartilage Injuries
Chapter 34. Anterior Hueter Approach for Hip Resurfacing in the Arthritic Patient
Chapter 35. Total Hip Arthroplasty in the Young Active Patient with Arthritis
Chapter 36: Proximal Femoral Osteotomy in the Skeletally Immature Patient with Deformity
Chapter 37: Pediatric Pelvic Osteotomies and Shelf Procedures
Chapter 38. Surgical Treatment for Athletic Pubalgia ("Sports Hernia")
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 360
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 2nd November 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437723267
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437736304
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323315111
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416056423
About the Author
Jon Sekiya
Affiliations and Expertise
Larry S. Matthews Collegiate Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, Associate Professor, MedSport--University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan
Marc Safran
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Director, Sports Medicine, Professor, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Stanford University, Stanford, CA
Anil Ranawat
Michael Leunig
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Microbiologist, Western Diagnostic Pathology