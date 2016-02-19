Techniques in Free Radical Research, Volume 22
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to free radicals
2. Mechanisms of radical production
3. The detection and characterisation of free radical species
4. Transition metal complexes as source of radicals
5. Investigation of the consequences of free radical attack on lipids
6. Assay of antioxidant nutrients and antioxidant enzymes
7. Detection of protein structural modifications induced by free radicals
8. Determination of radical damage to DNA
Description
Free radical species are generally short-lived due to their high reactivity and thus direct measurement and identification are often impossible. ESR is the only technique which has the potential for direct detection of radicals but in biological systems even these must be trapped by a spin-trapping agent. Thus most investigations involve recognition of indicators of the presence of radicals in vivo or "FOOTPRINTS" of radical-mediated damage.
Techniques in Free Radical Research assembles and critically assesses the most relevant and reliable experimental approaches used towards the measurement of radicals and radical-mediated damage in chemical systems, in cells and in tissues under the following six headings: a) Footprints of DNA damage, b) Footprints of protein damage, c) Footprints of lipid peroxidation, d) Footprints of antioxidant consumption, e) Footprints via indirect radical assays, and f) Footprints via the availability of transition metal complexes.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 290
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1991
- Published:
- 11th December 1991
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080858913
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780444813145
Reviews
"...every biological scientist interested in free radicals should find this an affordable book well worth having on the laboratory or office bookshelf." --FEBS Letters
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
A.T. Diplock Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of London, Division of Biochemistry, United Medical & Dental Schools of Guys St. Thomas' Hospitals, UK
M.C.R. Symons Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, University of London, UK
C.A. Rice-Evans Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Free Radical Research Group, Division of Biochemistry, UMDS-Guy's Hospital, London, UK