Techniques in Facial Plastic Surgery: Discussion and Debate, Part II, An Issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455738601, 9781455745135

Techniques in Facial Plastic Surgery: Discussion and Debate, Part II, An Issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics, Volume 22-1

1st Edition

Authors: Fred Fedok Robert Kellman
eBook ISBN: 9781455745135
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455738601
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 7th December 2013
Page Count: 576
Description

A panel of experts in facial plastic surgery procedures respond to questions regarding their approaches, techniques, outcomes, and overviews of specific procedures. Surgeons address cosmetic and reconstructive surgeries in Neuromodulators, Hair Replacement, Upper Face Rejuvenation, Blepharoplasty, Le Fort Fractures, Implants, and Auricular Deformities.  This is the second of a two-volume presentation, the first volume presenting topics covering Rhinoplasty, Revision Rhinoplasty, Facelift, Midface Lift, Chemical Peels, Laser Resurfacing, Lip Augmentation, Mandible Fractures, Subcondylar Fractures, Facial Reanimation, Injectables and Fillers, and Fat Grafting.

About the Authors

Fred Fedok Author

Affiliations and Expertise

The University of South Alabama

Robert Kellman Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Upstate University Hospital

