Techniques in Facial Plastic Surgery: Discussion and Debate, An Issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455738595, 9781455744008

Techniques in Facial Plastic Surgery: Discussion and Debate, An Issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics, Volume 20-3

1st Edition

Authors: Fred Fedok Robert Kellman
eBook ISBN: 9781455744008
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455738595
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 24th August 2012
Page Count: 576
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

A panel of experts in facial plastic surgery procedures respond to questions regarding their approaches, techniques, outcomes, and overviews of specific procedures. Surgeons address cosmetic and reconstructive surgeries in Rhinoplasty, Revision Rhinoplasty, Facelift, Midface Lift, Chemical Peels, Laser Resurfacing, Lip Augmentation, Mandible Fractures, Subcondylar Fractures, Facial Reanimation, Injectables and Fillers, and Fat Grafting. This is one of a two-volume presentation that continues with topics addressing Neuromodulators, Hair Replacement, Upper Face Rejuvenation, Blepharoplasty, Le Fort Fractures, Implants, and Auricular Deformities.

Details

No. of pages:
576
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455744008
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455738595

About the Authors

Fred Fedok Author

Affiliations and Expertise

The University of South Alabama

Robert Kellman Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Upstate University Hospital

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.