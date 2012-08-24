Techniques in Facial Plastic Surgery: Discussion and Debate, An Issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics, Volume 20-3
1st Edition
Description
A panel of experts in facial plastic surgery procedures respond to questions regarding their approaches, techniques, outcomes, and overviews of specific procedures. Surgeons address cosmetic and reconstructive surgeries in Rhinoplasty, Revision Rhinoplasty, Facelift, Midface Lift, Chemical Peels, Laser Resurfacing, Lip Augmentation, Mandible Fractures, Subcondylar Fractures, Facial Reanimation, Injectables and Fillers, and Fat Grafting. This is one of a two-volume presentation that continues with topics addressing Neuromodulators, Hair Replacement, Upper Face Rejuvenation, Blepharoplasty, Le Fort Fractures, Implants, and Auricular Deformities.
Details
576
- 576
English
- English
© Saunders 2012
- © Saunders 2012
24th August 2012
- 24th August 2012
Saunders
- Saunders
9781455744008
- 9781455744008
9781455738595
- 9781455738595
About the Authors
Fred Fedok Author
The University of South Alabama
The University of South Alabama
Robert Kellman Author
Upstate University Hospital
Upstate University Hospital