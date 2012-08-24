Techniques in Facial Plastic Surgery: Discussion and Debate, An Issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics, Volume 20-3

A panel of experts in facial plastic surgery procedures respond to questions regarding their approaches, techniques, outcomes, and overviews of specific procedures. Surgeons address cosmetic and reconstructive surgeries in Rhinoplasty, Revision Rhinoplasty, Facelift, Midface Lift, Chemical Peels, Laser Resurfacing, Lip Augmentation, Mandible Fractures, Subcondylar Fractures, Facial Reanimation, Injectables and Fillers, and Fat Grafting. This is one of a two-volume presentation that continues with topics addressing Neuromodulators, Hair Replacement, Upper Face Rejuvenation, Blepharoplasty, Le Fort Fractures, Implants, and Auricular Deformities.