Techniques in Applied Microbiology, Volume 31

Table of Contents

Preface. Introduction. Definition and scope of industrial microbiology. Basic branches of industrial microbiology. Research. Risks in applied microbiology. Kinetics of Microbial Growth and Product Formation. Microbial growth and reproduction. Product formation. Substrate consumption. Kinetic characteristics of microbial processes. Continuous Culture Systems. Classification of continuous culture systems. Open continuous culture systems. Heterogenous continuous open flow systems. Closed continuous culture systems. Genetics and Selection of Industrial Microorganisms. An ideal industrial microorganism. Strategies of acquisition of an ideal production microorganism. Enrichment methods and selection of desirable strains. Mutation-selection strain improvement. Mutation biosynthesis (mutasynthesis). Use of deregulation of metabolic pathways. Cell and protoplast fusion. DNA recombination in vitro. Total gene synthesis and site-directed mutagenesis. Raw Materials. Water and associated problems. Plant raw materials. Animal raw materials. Chemical and petrochemical raw materials. Chemical and biological control of raw materials, storage and homogenization. Cultivation Devices. Devices for culture on solid substrates. Surface culture on liquid substrates. Systems for laboratory-scale submerged cultivation. Bioreactors with mechanical mixing. Bioreactors with pneumatic and hydraulic mixing. Devices for anaerobic culture. Sterilization. Sterilization of media. Air sterilization. Aeration and Mixing. Theory of oxygen transfer. Methods of aeration capacity (kLa) determination. Factors affecting aeration capacity (kLa). Rheology of fluids. Mixing. Monitoring, Control and Regulation of Microbial Processes. Methods and devices. Physical environmental factors. Chemical environmental factors. Biological environmental factors. Attachment of the bioreactor to a computer. Elaboration of Microbial Processes. Acquisition of production strains. Preservation and storage of microbial cultures. Component parts of a microbial process. Elaboration of procedures for recombinant microorganisms. Contamination of microbial processes. Waste processing. Economy of microbial processes. Immobilized Biocatalysts. Immobilized enzymes. Immobilized cells. Co-immobilized biocatalysts. Basic prerequisites of immobilized biocatalysts. Techniques of enzyme immobilization. Techniques of cell immobilization. Immobilized biocatalysts of the second generation. Characteristics and evaluation of immobilized biocatalysts. Bioreactors for immobilized biocatalysts. Microbial Processes Associated with Product Isolation in situ. Evaporation. Extractive fermentation. Adsorption. Ion exchanges. Dialysis fermentation. Filtration. Crystallization. Index.