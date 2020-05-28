Techniques for Hair Restoration,An Issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323695947

Techniques for Hair Restoration,An Issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics of North America, Volume 28-2

1st Edition

Editors: Lisa Ishii Linda Lee
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323695947
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th May 2020
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Lisa E. Ishii and Linda N. Lee, is devoted to Techniques for Hair Restoration. Articles in this issue include: Androgenetic Alopecia: Pathophysiology and medical therapy; Follicular Unit Transplantation; Follicular Unit Extraction; Hair Transplantation for Scarring Alopecia; Facial Hair Transplantation; Platelet Rich Plasma/Stem Cells and Hair Transplantation; Robotic Hair Transplantation; Surgical Hairline Advancement; Hair Transplantation in Women; Complications with Hair Transplantation; and The Role for Topical Hair Growth Medications.

About the Editors

Lisa Ishii Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Johns Hopkins

Linda Lee Editor

