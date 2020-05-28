Techniques for Hair Restoration,An Issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics of North America, Volume 28-2
1st Edition
Editors: Lisa Ishii Linda Lee
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323695947
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th May 2020
Page Count: 240
Description
This issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Lisa E. Ishii and Linda N. Lee, is devoted to Techniques for Hair Restoration. Articles in this issue include: Androgenetic Alopecia: Pathophysiology and medical therapy; Follicular Unit Transplantation; Follicular Unit Extraction; Hair Transplantation for Scarring Alopecia; Facial Hair Transplantation; Platelet Rich Plasma/Stem Cells and Hair Transplantation; Robotic Hair Transplantation; Surgical Hairline Advancement; Hair Transplantation in Women; Complications with Hair Transplantation; and The Role for Topical Hair Growth Medications.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 28th May 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323695947
About the Editors
Lisa Ishii Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Johns Hopkins
Linda Lee Editor
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.