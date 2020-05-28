Techniques for Hair Restoration,An Issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics of North America, Volume 28-2

This issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Lisa E. Ishii and Linda N. Lee, is devoted to Techniques for Hair Restoration. Articles in this issue include: Androgenetic Alopecia: Pathophysiology and medical therapy; Follicular Unit Transplantation; Follicular Unit Extraction; Hair Transplantation for Scarring Alopecia; Facial Hair Transplantation; Platelet Rich Plasma/Stem Cells and Hair Transplantation; Robotic Hair Transplantation; Surgical Hairline Advancement; Hair Transplantation in Women; Complications with Hair Transplantation; and The Role for Topical Hair Growth Medications.