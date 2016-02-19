Techniques and Basic Experiments for the Study of Brain and Behavior emphasizes the practical aspects of conducting behavioral experiments, illustrates the various fundamental methods with characteristic examples, and provides a thorough description of the techniques. This text aims to teach the basic skills of behavioral research by providing a wide range of reproducible experiments. Most of the experiments can be completed within a few hours, which makes them suitable for classroom demonstrations and laboratory courses for students. Although this book is organized into systematically arranged sections, the reader can commence with any of the experiments without studying the preceding chapters. A general knowledge of physiological psychology, along the lines outlined in Chapter 1, however, is indispensable. This book is intended for students and scientists (physiologists, psychologists, pharmacologists, biologists, and biophysicists) interested in physiological psychology.