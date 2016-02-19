Techniki nerwowo-mięśniowe.Zaawansowane techniki terapii tkanek miękkich
1st Edition
Description
Publikacja jest skierowana do studentów fizjoterapii, praktykujących fizjoterapeutów i masażystów, specjalistów terapii manualnej, osteopatów i chiropraktyków. Polecana jest też wszystkim, którzy w swojej praktyce klinicznej zajmują się badaniem i leczeniem tkanek miękkich oraz przewlekłych dolegliwości bólowych.
- omówienie podstaw teoretycznych różnych technik nerwowo-mięśniowych
- zasady diagnozowania
- wady i zalety europejskich oraz amerykańskich TNM
- zasady łączenia TNM z masażem tajskim
- płyta DVD w języku angielskim z praktyczną prezentacją technik
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- Polish
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Urban & Partner 2012
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Urban & Partner
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788376096308
About the Author
Leon Chaitow
Leon Chaitow ND DO is an internationally known and respected osteopathic and naturopathic practitioner and teacher of soft tissue manipulation methods of treatment. He is author of over 60 books, including a series on Advanced Soft Tissue Manipulation (Muscle Energy Techniques, Positional Release Techniques, Modern Neuromuscular Techniques) and also Palpation Skills; Cranial
Manipulation: Theory and Practice; Fibromyalgia Syndrome: A Practitioner’s Guide to Treatment, and many more. He is editor of the peer reviewed Journal of Bodywork and Movement Therapies, that offers a multidisciplinary perspective on physical methods of patient care. Leon Chaitow was for many years senior lecturer on the Therapeutic Bodywork degree courses which he helped to design at the School of Integrated Health, University of Westminster, London, where is he now an Honorary Fellow. He continues to teach and practice part-time in London, when not in Corfu, Greece where he focuses on his writing.
Affiliations and Expertise
Registered Osteopath and Naturopath; Honorary Fellow and Former Senior Lecturer, School of Life Sciences, University of Westminster, London, UK; Fellow, British Naturopathic Association.; Fellow, College of Osteopaths, UK