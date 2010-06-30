Technical Textile Yarns
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part 1 Advances in textile yarn production: Introduction: types of technical textile yarn; Advances in yarn spinning and texturising; Modification of textile yarn structures for functional applications; Yarn hairiness and its reduction. Part 2 Types of technical yarns: Novel technical textile yarns; Coatings for technical textile yarns; Engineering finer and softer textile yarns; Electro-conductive textile yarns; High modulus, high tenacity yarns; Shape memory polymer yarns; Plasma-treated yarns for biomedical applications; Technical sewing threads; Sustainable textile yarns; Yarn and fancy yarn design using three-dimensional computer graphics and visualization techniques.
Description
Technical yarns are produced for the manufacture of technical textiles. As the range of technical textiles is rapidly increasing, an understanding of the range of yarns available and their properties is important, in order to be able to meet the requirements of the intended end-use.
Part one of the book begins by reviewing the advances in yarn production. Topics examine the advances in textile yarn spinning, modification of textile yarn structures, yarn hairiness and its reduction and coatings for technical textile yarns. The second group of chapters describes the range of technical yarns, such as electro-conductive textile yarns, novel yarns and plasma treated yarns for biomedical applications. Technical sewing threads and biodegradable textile yarns are also discussed.
Technical textile yarns provides essential reading for yarn and fabric manufacturers, textile scientists, technicians, engineers and technologists, covering a wide range of areas within textile applications. This book will also be an important information source for academics and students.
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive overview of the variety of technical textile yarns available along with individual characteristics and production methods
- Documents advances in textile yarn spinning and texturising featuring compact, rotor and friction spinning
- Assesses different types of technical yarns including plasma-treated yarns for biomedical applications and hybrid yarns for thermoplastic composites
Readership
Yarn and fabric manufacturers; Textile scientists, technicians, engineers and technologists, covering a wide range of areas within textile applications; Aademics and students in this field
Details
- No. of pages:
- 632
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2010
- Published:
- 30th June 2010
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845699475
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781845695491
About the Editors
R Alagirusamy Editor
Dr R. Alagirusamy is Professor in the Department of Textile Technology at Indian Institute of Technology, New Delhi. He has completed his Ph.D. from Georgia Tech, USA. He has authored several chapters in bestsellers in textiles and possesses several research papers published in reputed national and international journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Indian Institute of Technology, India
Apurba Das Editor
Dr Apurba Das is Associate Professor in the Department of Textile Technology, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), New Delhi, India. He has wide experience in industries, including research and development and quality management. He has published more than 100 research papers in journals and conferences and written chapters in several books. His main areas of teaching and research interests include clothing comfort, yarn manufacturing, non-conventional spinning techniques, evaluation of textile materials and technical textiles.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department IRO, University of Montreal, Montreal, Quebec, Canada