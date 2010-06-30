Technical Textile Yarns - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845695491, 9781845699475

Technical Textile Yarns

1st Edition

Editors: R Alagirusamy Apurba Das
eBook ISBN: 9781845699475
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845695491
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 30th June 2010
Page Count: 632
Table of Contents

Part 1 Advances in textile yarn production: Introduction: types of technical textile yarn; Advances in yarn spinning and texturising; Modification of textile yarn structures for functional applications; Yarn hairiness and its reduction. Part 2 Types of technical yarns: Novel technical textile yarns; Coatings for technical textile yarns; Engineering finer and softer textile yarns; Electro-conductive textile yarns; High modulus, high tenacity yarns; Shape memory polymer yarns; Plasma-treated yarns for biomedical applications; Technical sewing threads; Sustainable textile yarns; Yarn and fancy yarn design using three-dimensional computer graphics and visualization techniques.

Description

Technical yarns are produced for the manufacture of technical textiles. As the range of technical textiles is rapidly increasing, an understanding of the range of yarns available and their properties is important, in order to be able to meet the requirements of the intended end-use.

Part one of the book begins by reviewing the advances in yarn production. Topics examine the advances in textile yarn spinning, modification of textile yarn structures, yarn hairiness and its reduction and coatings for technical textile yarns. The second group of chapters describes the range of technical yarns, such as electro-conductive textile yarns, novel yarns and plasma treated yarns for biomedical applications. Technical sewing threads and biodegradable textile yarns are also discussed.

Technical textile yarns provides essential reading for yarn and fabric manufacturers, textile scientists, technicians, engineers and technologists, covering a wide range of areas within textile applications. This book will also be an important information source for academics and students.

Key Features

  • Provides a comprehensive overview of the variety of technical textile yarns available along with individual characteristics and production methods
  • Documents advances in textile yarn spinning and texturising featuring compact, rotor and friction spinning
  • Assesses different types of technical yarns including plasma-treated yarns for biomedical applications and hybrid yarns for thermoplastic composites

Readership

Yarn and fabric manufacturers; Textile scientists, technicians, engineers and technologists, covering a wide range of areas within textile applications; Aademics and students in this field

Details

No. of pages:
632
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845699475
Hardcover ISBN:
9781845695491

About the Editors

R Alagirusamy Editor

Dr R. Alagirusamy is Professor in the Department of Textile Technology at Indian Institute of Technology, New Delhi. He has completed his Ph.D. from Georgia Tech, USA. He has authored several chapters in bestsellers in textiles and possesses several research papers published in reputed national and international journals.

Affiliations and Expertise

Indian Institute of Technology, India

Apurba Das Editor

Dr Apurba Das is Associate Professor in the Department of Textile Technology, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), New Delhi, India. He has wide experience in industries, including research and development and quality management. He has published more than 100 research papers in journals and conferences and written chapters in several books. His main areas of teaching and research interests include clothing comfort, yarn manufacturing, non-conventional spinning techniques, evaluation of textile materials and technical textiles.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department IRO, University of Montreal, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

