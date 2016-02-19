Technical Tables for Schools and Colleges
Technical Tables for Schools and Colleges contains tables of various mathematical functions for high school and college students. This book presents data concerning logarithms, antilogarithms, exponential and hyperbolic functions, arithmetical, financial, and trigonometrical tables, as well as mensuration and metric values. Other data provided include solution of triangles, moment of inertia, areas of circles, British, metric and M.K.S. units, and table of atomic weights.
Table of Contents
Logarithms and Antilogarithms
Logarithmic Tables
Logarithms of Sines, Cosines and Tangents
Natural (Hyperbolic or Naperian) Logarithms
Functions of Integers
Exponential Functions
Exponential Functions
Hyperbolic Functions
Hyperbolic Functions
Fractions: Decimal and Metric Equivalents
Cubes of Numbers
Squares of Numbers
Arithmetical Tables
Square Roots
Reciprocals
Compound Interest
Annuity
Financial Tables
Mortgage
Angles of any Magnitude
Natural Sines, Cosines and Tangents
Trigonometrical Tables
Natural Cosecants, Secants and Cotangents
Degrees to Radians
Greek Alphabet
Trigonometrical Ratios in Surd Form
Solution of Triangles
Mensuration
Moment of Inertia
Mensuration
Theorems of Pappus
Irregular Areas and Volumes
Areas of Circles
British, Metric and M.K.S. Units
Metric
Identities for Trigonometric and Hyperbolic Functions
Standard Forms for Differentiation and Integration
Calculus
Series
Table of Atomic Weights
