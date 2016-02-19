Technical Tables for Schools and Colleges - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080104812, 9781483185248

Technical Tables for Schools and Colleges

1st Edition

The Commonwealth and International Library Mathematics Division

Authors: C. W. Schofield
eBook ISBN: 9781483185248
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 66
Description

Technical Tables for Schools and Colleges contains tables of various mathematical functions for high school and college students. This book presents data concerning logarithms, antilogarithms, exponential and hyperbolic functions, arithmetical, financial, and trigonometrical tables, as well as mensuration and metric values. Other data provided include solution of triangles, moment of inertia, areas of circles, British, metric and M.K.S. units, and table of atomic weights.

Table of Contents


Logarithms and Antilogarithms

Logarithmic Tables

Logarithms of Sines, Cosines and Tangents

Natural (Hyperbolic or Naperian) Logarithms

Functions of Integers

Exponential Functions

Exponential Functions

Hyperbolic Functions

Hyperbolic Functions

Fractions: Decimal and Metric Equivalents

Cubes of Numbers

Squares of Numbers

Arithmetical Tables

Square Roots

Reciprocals

Compound Interest

Annuity

Financial Tables

Mortgage

Angles of any Magnitude

Natural Sines, Cosines and Tangents

Trigonometrical Tables

Natural Cosecants, Secants and Cotangents

Degrees to Radians

Greek Alphabet

Trigonometrical Ratios in Surd Form

Solution of Triangles

Mensuration

Moment of Inertia

Mensuration

Theorems of Pappus

Irregular Areas and Volumes

Areas of Circles

British, Metric and M.K.S. Units

Metric

Identities for Trigonometric and Hyperbolic Functions

Standard Forms for Differentiation and Integration

Calculus

Series

Table of Atomic Weights

