Coronary surgery encompasses two thirds of all adult cardiac surgery cases. With the endless pursuit of better outcomes, modern coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) has become technically more complex in ways that are well beyond the training of the average cardiac surgeon. The old concept of "one-technique-fits-all" has been abandoned in favour of a specialized approach tailored to the individual patient. In fact, in recent years, there is a growing movement towards establishing coronary surgery as a super-specialization of cardiac surgery.

Technical Aspects of Modern Coronary Artery Bypass Surgery aims to expand on both the basics and complexities of the technical aspects of coronary surgery. It serves as an up to date resource that illustrates and details the advancement and techniques in this field which may soon become a separate super-specialty. With a particular emphasis on illustrations, the book will be an essential reference book for both established surgeons that have no experience in advanced CABG, and the new generation of CABG surgeons.