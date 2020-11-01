Technical Aspects of Modern Coronary Artery Bypass Surgery
1st Edition
Description
Coronary surgery encompasses two thirds of all adult cardiac surgery cases. With the endless pursuit of better outcomes, modern coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) has become technically more complex in ways that are well beyond the training of the average cardiac surgeon. The old concept of "one-technique-fits-all" has been abandoned in favour of a specialized approach tailored to the individual patient. In fact, in recent years, there is a growing movement towards establishing coronary surgery as a super-specialization of cardiac surgery.
Technical Aspects of Modern Coronary Artery Bypass Surgery aims to expand on both the basics and complexities of the technical aspects of coronary surgery. It serves as an up to date resource that illustrates and details the advancement and techniques in this field which may soon become a separate super-specialty. With a particular emphasis on illustrations, the book will be an essential reference book for both established surgeons that have no experience in advanced CABG, and the new generation of CABG surgeons.
Key Features
- A complete and concise resource on all aspects of coronary surgery
- In-depth illustrative review of various coronary techniques
- Covers both current recommendations and well-established practices in the field
Readership
Cardiovascular surgeons, practicing clinicians, younger cardiothoracic surgeons in fellowship training, cardiovascular researchers, cardiothoracic researchers. Established cardiothoracic surgeons who would like to familiarize themselves with newer guidelines and techniques in the field. A course or workshop directed at improving and teaching hands-on skills in coronary surgery to cardiothoracic surgeons
Table of Contents
1. Harvesting of the Radial Artery
2. Harvesting of the ITA (Internal Thoracic Artery)
3. Harvesting of the GEA (Gastroepiploic Artery)
4. Harvesting of the SV (Saphenous Vein)
5. Technique of sequential anastomoses
6. Technique of Y and T Grafts
7. Technique of I and baby Y Grafts
8. Technique of proximal anastomosis
9. BITA (Bilateral Internal Thoracic Artery) grafting strategies
10. RA (Radial Artery) Grafting Strategies
11. Open and closed endoarterctomy
14. Techniques to avoid sternal complications after CABG with bilateral IMA
17. OPCABG (Off-Pump CABG): Exposure, stabilization and strategy
18. OPCABG: Anastomotic Technique
19. Anaortic OPCABG: Surgical Technique
21. Technique of Robotic CABG
22. Technique of Minimally Invasive CABG
25. Hybrid Revascularization
26. Intraoperative Evaluation of Graft Function
28. Management of Perioperative Ischemia
29. Optimizing Medical Therapy in the CABG Patient
Details
- No. of pages:
- 310
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st November 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128203484
About the Editor
Mario Gaudino
Dr. Mario Gaudino is the Stephen and Suzanne Weiss Professor of Cardiothoracic Surgery and the Director of Clinical and Translational Research at Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery, New York Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medicine. He is also the Chairman of the Coronary Artery Task Force of the European Association of Cardio-thoracic Surgery. He is the recipient of numerous peer-reviewed grants and is currently leading the Randomized comparison of the clinical outcome of single versus Multiple Arterial grafts (ROMA) trial. He serves on different committees of the American Heart Association, American Association for Thoracic Surgery, and the Society of Thoracic Surgeons and has authored over 300 peer-reviewed publications. He is also the Deputy Editor of Journal of Cardiac Surgery, Associate Editor of the European Journal of Cardio-thoracic Surgery and serves on the editorial boards of the Journal of Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery, Annals of Thoracic Surgery, and Journal of Thoracic Disease. He has authored more than 300 peer-reviewed manuscripts. In his unique position, Dr. Gaudino’s has been able to collaborate with an extraordinary group of world class experts to develop the field of coronary artery bypass grafting. All contributors in the book are not only leading authorities in the field, but also part of a very well-organized network that he collaborates with.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Translational and Clinical Research, Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery, Weill Cornell Medicine Chair Coronary Artery Task Force, European Association for Cardio-thoracic Surgery
