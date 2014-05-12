Technical Aspects of Data Communication
3rd Edition
Description
Technical Aspects of Data Communication, Third Edition provides information pertinent to the technical aspects of data communication. This book discusses a simple asynchronous interface implemented with a specialized integrated circuit called a UART.
Organized into 28 chapters, this edition begins with an overview of the interface standards ranging from the classic EIA-232-D to the EIA-530. This text then describes modems and modem control, with material on high-speed modems and error-correcting modems. Other chapters discuss hardware and software methods. This book discusses as well digital transmission systems and the Integrated Service Digital Network (ISDN). The final chapter deals with local area networks (LANs) and shows how data communication is the key to information and resources sharing in modern networks of personal computers and work stations.
This book is intended to be suitable for readers who are about to design a data communication system, are about to purchase a program data communication hardware, or are just interested in learning more about data communication.
Table of Contents
1. Asynchronous Communications
Parallel Transmission
Serial Transmission
MARKS and SPACES
START Bit and STOP Bits
Achieving Synchronism
Character Length
Figures Shift and Letters Shift
Baudot and ASCII
A Simplified Asynchronous Receiver
Single Buffering and Double Buffering
Overrun Errors
Framing Errors
A Simplified Asynchronous Transmitter
Caution Concerning Double-Buffered Transmitters
2. A Single Line Asynchronous UART
General Characteristics of a UART
Block Diagram of a UART
Level Converters
Bit Assignments for Registers in a UART and their Function
Break Signals
Programming a UART
3. Interface Standards
How the Need for Standards Arose
EIA
CCITT
Condensed Version of EIA-232-D
Complete CCITT V.28
Mark and Space Distortion
Ground Potential Differences
Condensed Versions of EIA-422-A, EIA-423-A, and EIA-530
4. Beyond Interface Standards
Performance Comparison of EIA-232-D, EIA-423-A, EIA-422-A
Fiber Optic Fundamentals
Line Drivers
Private Lines
2-Wire Versus 4-Wire
300 Bps and 1200 Bps Private Line Modems
5. Private Line Modem Control
List of Interface Circuits Required for Private Line Modems
Comparison of EIA-232-D and CCITT V.24 Definitions
Comments on Clear to Send and Carrier Detect
6. A Single Line Asynchronous UART with Private Line Modem Control
Expansion of the Chapter 2 Block Diagram
Adding Modem Control and Modem Status Bits to the Registers Described in Chapter 2
7. Asynchronous Multiplexers
Single Line Asynchronous Interfaces
Identification of Parts that Could be Shared in a Multiple Line Interface
Additional Features that Could be Added
FIFO
Choice of Line Sizes for Multiplexers
Pros and Cons of Multiplexers
8. Telephone Switching Systems
Historical Development of the Need for Telephone Switching Systems
Magneto Switchboards
Terminology
Common Battery Systems
Strowger
Detection of Service Request
Dialing
Tone Signaling
Speed of connection
COS
Traffic Capacity
Hunt Groups
Noise
Switched Network Structure
VNL and SDN Design
Echo Suppressors
Network Management
9. Modem Control for Switched Network Use
Control Leads Previously Discussed in Chapter 5
Definitions of Additional Leads for Switched Network Use
Reason for those Leads Being Required
Control of Half-Duplex Modems
Reverse Channels
Split Speed Modems
10. Asynchronous Modems for Switched Network Use
Available Frequency Spectrum
Details of the 300 Bps ("103-type") Modem
Originate Mode and Answer Mode
Eye Patterns
Carrier Loss Clamps
A Comparison of Spectrum Utilization by 300 Bps and 1200 bps FSK Modems
11. Automatic Calling Units
Applications
Condensed Versions of EIA-366 and CCITT V.25 References for Parallel Interface Autodiallers
Condensed Versions of CCITT V.25 Bis
AT Command Set
Vadic VA831, and Digital Equipment DF03-AC References for Serial Interface Autodiallers
12. Asynchronous Multiplexers with Modem Control
Programmable Formats and Speeds
Common Terminal Operating Speeds
Direct Memory Transfers
Current Addresses and Byte Counts
Monitoring and Controlling Modems on 16 Lines
Transition Detection Systems
Scanners
Secondary Registers
13. Error Detection
Burst Noise
Parity
VRC and LRC
Cyclic Redundancy Checks (CRC)
Methods of Generating CRC
Why the CRC is Zero for an Error-Free Message
Mathematical Presentation of CRC
Generator Polynomials
Effectivity of CRC
Step-by-Step Examples of CRC Calculation in Both Hardware and Table-Driven Software
14. Synchronous Communication
Efficiency of Synchronous Communication vs. Asynchronous Communication
Synchronization Search
Synchronizing on One Character or Two
Modulation Processes
Phase Modulation Operation in a 2400 Bps Modem
Product Modulators
Demodulation of Phase Modulated Signals
Operation of 9600 Bit Per Second Modems
Interface Leads for Synchronous Modems
Signal Quality Detector and Clock Leads
15. A Single Line Synchronous USRT
USRT Chips for Synchronous Interfaces
Overrun Errors
Underrun Errors
Block Diagram and Bit Assignments for a Single Line USRT
Modem Control Leads for a USRT
Sync Character Stripping
Maintenance Features
Loop Around
Receiver Blinding for Half-Duplex
Parity
Pad Characters
Request to Send and Line Turn-Around
16. Protocols
Requirement for Protocols
The ISO Layered Model
Functions of the Layers
Existing Types of Protocols
17. BISYNC and Character Oriented Protocols
General Format of a Message
Transparent Text
Typical Data Exchange
Definitions of the Special Characters
Error Checking Codes Used
Flow Charts of Transmission and Reception
18. DDCMP and Byte Count Oriented Protocols
Use of Character Counts for Transparent Transmissions
General Format of a Message
Sequencing Messages
Reply Wait
Message Classes
Message Format Detail for Various Classes of Message
Introduction to the Kermit Protocol
19. SDLC and Bit Oriented Protocols
General Format of a Message
Function of Flags
Message Fields
Poll and Final Bits
Control Field Formats
Sequencing of Messages
Definitions of Control Commands and Responses
Abort
20. A Single Line Synchronous USRT for Bit-Oriented Protocols
Block Diagram
Register Bit Assignments for Serving BISYNC and DDCMP
Additional Bits for Serving SDLC
CRC Error Detection
Start of Message
End of Message
Secondary Station Addressing
21. Multiplexer Enhancements
Self-Test Diagnostics
Receiver FIFO Timer
Automatic XON/XOFF
Transmitter FIFOs
The Need for Intelligent DMA
Methods of Achieving Intelligent DMA
Linked Lists
Ring Buffers
22. Sophisticated Modems
List of CCITT Modem Recommendations
Echo Cancelling
Trellis Coding
Error-Correcting Modems
Microcom Networking Protocol (MNP)
23. Digital Transmission
History of Carrier Telephony
Sampling Theory
Tl Carrier
Framing
Robbedbit Signalling
Common Channel Interoffice Signalling (CCIS)
Clear Channel
Zero Suppression
European Systems (CEPT)
24. Packet Switching
Comparison with Circuit and Message Switching
Telecom Canada's Datapac
Sample X.25 Packet Formats
25. ISDN
Definition
Bearer Channels
Data Channels
Basic Rate Interface
Primary Rate Interface
Equipment NT1, NT2, TA, TE1, and TE2
26. Special Problems
Connection of Two Pieces of Data Terminal Equipment Via Null Modems
Clocking of Synchronous Modems and Terminals
Effect of Clock Skew in Asynchronous Transmission
Active and Passive 20 Milliampere Devices
Use of Optical Couplers
27. CCITT Recommendations X.20 and X.21
Trends in Quantity of Interface Leads
Summaries of X.20, X.20 bis, X.21, X.21 Bis
28. Local Area Networks
Large Computers Versus Personal Computers
Sharing File and Printer Services
Definition of Local Area Network (LAN)
Star, Ring, and Bus Topologies
Access Control Via Polling, Tokens, ALOHA, and CSMA/CD
Appendixes
A. How Far—How Fast?
Speed Versus Distance Tables for Various Types of Interface Circuits
B. Modem Options
A List of Modem Options and their Functions
C. Codes
Tables of Baudot, ASCII, and Other Communication Codes
D. Universal Synchronous Asynchronous Receiver Transmitter (USART)
Explanation of the USART, Bit Assignments and Signal Functions
E. Format and Speed Table for Asynchronous Communication
A List of Character Formats, Character Rates, and Baud Rates for Various Terminals
F. Channel Conditioning
Parameters for Private Line Conditioning Offered by AT&T
G. Interface Connector Pinning
Pinning Assignment for the 25-Pin D-Subminiature Connector as Used in EIA-232-D and EIA-530
H. Hayes Smartmodem 1200™ and Hayes Smartmodem 2400™ Dialling Commands and Responses
An Excerpt from the Quick Reference Cards for These Products Showing the Flexibility and Complexity of Modern Serial Interface Dialling
I. Where to Get More Information
A List of Addresses and Telephone Numbers for Obtaining EIA, CCITT, ISO, ANSI, and AT&T Documents
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 396
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Digital Press 1988
- Published:
- 12th May 2014
- Imprint:
- Digital Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483184005