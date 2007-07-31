Teaching with Technology
1st Edition
An Academic Librarian’s Guide
Table of Contents
Screen casting 101: Online video tutorials for library instruction; Blogs, wikis, RSS and podcasting: Web 2.0 tools for academic librarians and educators; Virtual reference and instruction; Mobile computing; Beyond the keyboard: optimising technology spaces for collaborative learning, instruction and service; Libraries in the course management systems learning environment; Academic librarians in the age of videoconferencing: Tools for teaching, collaboration and professional development; Conclusion.
Description
This practical book introduces readers to the current technology topics and issues facing today’s academic instruction and reference librarians. The book provides up-to-date overviews of cutting edge technologies, offers an insight on current educational uses and applications of these new tools, and discusses common problems and pitfalls librarians may encounter when incorporating current technologies into their instruction services. Chapters are written by experienced practitioners, providing detailed information on best practices and common pitfalls using today’s technologies. Topics include teaching with streaming video, chat-based virtual reference services, wireless networking, weblogs and course management software.
Key Features
- Describes concrete applications of technology for todays academic library instruction programs
- Discusses the academic librarian’s role as both educator and technology innovator
- Evaluates new technologies from an instructional (rather than a reference or access) services viewpoint
Readership
Academic instruction librarians, reference librarians, as well as technology and systems librarians; Public, special and school librarians; Academic LIS instructors; Higher education (non-library) instructors interested in incorporating technology into their teaching
Details
- No. of pages:
- 176
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2007
- Published:
- 31st July 2007
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780631134
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781843341734
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843341727
About the Editors
Joe Williams Editor
Joe M. Williams is Assistant Professor and Manager of Education and Technology Services, Texas A&M University Libraries. He has several years’ experience integrating technologies with library services and delivering library instruction over the web.
Susan Goodwin Editor
Susan P. Goodwin is Assistant Professor and Coordinator of Instructional Services, Texas A&M University Libraries. For the past five years she has developed and delivered instruction and information literacy initiatives for the University Libraries, and worked previously as a course developer for Athabasca University, Canada.
Affiliations and Expertise
Texas A&M University Libraries, USA