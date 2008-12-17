Teaching pilates for postural faults, illness and injury - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750656474, 9780702033056

Teaching pilates for postural faults, illness and injury

1st Edition

a practical guide

Authors: Jane Paterson
eBook ISBN: 9780702033056
Paperback ISBN: 9780750656474
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 17th December 2008
Page Count: 282
Description

Pilates is a particularly safe and effective exercise system which aims to strengthen the body in a balanced way by specifically improving the function of the weaker muscle groups. Emphasis is placed on strengthening the muscles of the trunk so that support of the spine increases plus posture and shape improve. The exercises enhance overall flexibility and fitness, improving co-ordination and balance. Muscles are gently stretched and lengthened as the exercises progress and overall body strength improves.

Key Features

  • describes the underlying principles of the exercises in physical terms
  • describes the treatment of common medical conditions
  • provides a manual for those in the remedial health care professions

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Good posture and how it can be achieved

Introduction,
Good erect posture,
Postural faults,
Useful tests,
Tables of exercises for addressing postural faults

Chapter 2 Common medical conditions and problems

Eating disorders,
Obesity,
Chronic fatigue syndrome,
Epilepsy,
Multiple sclerosis,
Parkinson`s disease,
Diabetes mellitus,
Thyroid disease,
Osteoporosis,
Osteoarthritis,
Rheumatoid arthritis ,
Psoriatic arthritis,
Gout,
Hypertension,
Coronary heart disease,
Cerebrovascular disease,
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease,
Asthma,
Gastrointestinal problems,
Neck problems,
Back problems,
Hip problems,
Knee problems,
Lower leg problems,
Ankle and foot problems

Chapter 3 Anatomy review – torso, lower limbs and feet:

Thoracic cage,
Vertebral column,
Pelvic girdle,
Hip joint,
Knee joint,
Ankle joint and foot

Chapter 4 Exercises for core stabilization and efficient movement:

Prerequisite preparatory exercises,
Basic core strengthening exercises

Chapter 5 Anatomy review – the upper limb:

Pectoral girdle,
Elbow joint,
Wrist joint

Chapter 6 Upper body, stretching and overall joint mobilization exercises:

Exercise list,
Basic upper body exercises
Stretching, joint mobilization and exercises to improve foot alignment, mobility and strength

Chapter 7 The teaching process

While the learner is doingthe exercise,
Instruction,
Further ways to improve your teaching

Chapter 8 Health and safety

Safe, effective practice,
The working space

Appendix 1 Sample client record form

Appendix 2 Sample postural assessment form

Appendix 3 Suggested further reading on anatomy

Details

No. of pages:
282
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780702033056
Paperback ISBN:
9780750656474

About the Author

Jane Paterson

Affiliations and Expertise

Member of the Pilates Foundation, Royal Academy of Dance, Royal College of Nursing, Nursing and Midwifery Council

