Teaching pilates for postural faults, illness and injury
1st Edition
a practical guide
Description
Pilates is a particularly safe and effective exercise system which aims to strengthen the body in a balanced way by specifically improving the function of the weaker muscle groups. Emphasis is placed on strengthening the muscles of the trunk so that support of the spine increases plus posture and shape improve. The exercises enhance overall flexibility and fitness, improving co-ordination and balance. Muscles are gently stretched and lengthened as the exercises progress and overall body strength improves.
Key Features
- describes the underlying principles of the exercises in physical terms
- describes the treatment of common medical conditions
- provides a manual for those in the remedial health care professions
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Good posture and how it can be achieved
Introduction,
Good erect posture,
Postural faults,
Useful tests,
Tables of exercises for addressing postural faults
Chapter 2 Common medical conditions and problems
Eating disorders,
Obesity,
Chronic fatigue syndrome,
Epilepsy,
Multiple sclerosis,
Parkinson`s disease,
Diabetes mellitus,
Thyroid disease,
Osteoporosis,
Osteoarthritis,
Rheumatoid arthritis ,
Psoriatic arthritis,
Gout,
Hypertension,
Coronary heart disease,
Cerebrovascular disease,
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease,
Asthma,
Gastrointestinal problems,
Neck problems,
Back problems,
Hip problems,
Knee problems,
Lower leg problems,
Ankle and foot problems
Chapter 3 Anatomy review – torso, lower limbs and feet:
Thoracic cage,
Vertebral column,
Pelvic girdle,
Hip joint,
Knee joint,
Ankle joint and foot
Chapter 4 Exercises for core stabilization and efficient movement:
Prerequisite preparatory exercises,
Basic core strengthening exercises
Chapter 5 Anatomy review – the upper limb:
Pectoral girdle,
Elbow joint,
Wrist joint
Chapter 6 Upper body, stretching and overall joint mobilization exercises:
Exercise list,
Basic upper body exercises
Stretching, joint mobilization and exercises to improve foot alignment, mobility and strength
Chapter 7 The teaching process
While the learner is doingthe exercise,
Instruction,
Further ways to improve your teaching
Chapter 8 Health and safety
Safe, effective practice,
The working space
Appendix 1 Sample client record form
Appendix 2 Sample postural assessment form
Appendix 3 Suggested further reading on anatomy
Details
- No. of pages:
- 282
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2009
- Published:
- 17th December 2008
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702033056
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750656474
About the Author
Jane Paterson
Affiliations and Expertise
Member of the Pilates Foundation, Royal Academy of Dance, Royal College of Nursing, Nursing and Midwifery Council