Teaching of Statistics and Statistical Consulting is a collection of papers dealing with graduate programs in statistics; teaching service courses and short courses; and training statisticians for employment in industry and government. Some papers also deal with the role of statistical consulting in graduate training and teaching statistics at the Open University. One paper describes some observations made on graduate program in statistics, citing concerns of professionalism, competency, and a highly structured university curriculum. Another paper takes a task analysis approach to designing a regression analysis course where, with proper course structuring, students will actively learn to do the objectives of the course. Other papers discuss consulting and research work at the Australian Government's research organization, as well as how to prepare statisticians for future government service or for the private industry. One paper deals with some important things that a practicing statistician should know, but which are seldom taught in statistics courses. Another paper describes teaching statistics at a distance from the Open University in the United Kingdom. The collection can prove helpful for academic statisticians in educational institutions, to statisticians, or to mathematicians employed in the public or private sectors.

Table of Contents



Contributors

Preface

Biography of D. Ransom Whitney

Statistics at The Ohio State University

I Graduate Programs in Statistics

A. Invited Papers

Content and Scope of Graduate Programs in Statistics

Observations on Graduate Programs in Statistics and Related Issues

Graduate Programs in Statistics

On Graduate Programs in Statistics

B. Panel Discussants and Rejoinders

II Teaching Service Courses and Short Courses in Statistics

A. Invited Papers

Teaching the Service Course—Servant or Master

A New Introductory Course in Statistics

A Task Analysis Approach to Designing a Regression Analysis Course

B. Panel Discussants and Rejoinders

III Training Statisticians for Employment in Industry and Government

A. Invited Papers

Consulting and Research in the CSIRO Division of Mathematics and Statistics

The Statistical Computing Portion of a Graduate Education Program in Statistics

Preparing Statisticians for Government Careers

B. Panel Discussants and Rejoinders

IV The Role of Statistical Consulting in Graduate Training

A. Invited Papers

Experience with a Student Consulting Service

Practicing Statistics or What They Forgot to Say in the Classroom

Some Aspects of Teaching Biostatistical Consulting

B. Panel Discussants and Rejoinders

V Statistics at the Open University, England

Statistics Teaching at a Distance

VI Contributed Papers

Some Examples in Teaching Binomial Distribution

Teaching of Statistics to Non-Majors and the Preservation of Statistics as a Mathematical Science

Comparative Experimentation: Some Principles and Prescriptions

Some Advantages of Individually Generated Data Sets in Statistical Methodology Courses

The Effect of Teaching Improvement Techniques on Student Evaluation in Statistical Methods Courses

The Use of Audio Tapes for Supplemental Study

The Role of Microcomputers in Statistical Computing

A Graduate Level Service Course in Nonparametric Methods: The Technique of Subject Matter Reports Using a Computer Package

Client-Consultant Interaction

Utilization of the Local Media in an Introductory Statistics Course

Teaching Statistical Consulting: Statistical and Non- Statistical Aspects

Discussion of Teaching Statistical Consulting

The Evolution of Supervised Statistical Consulting at Florida State University: A Response to the Review of James R. Boen