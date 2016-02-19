Teaching of Statistics and Statistical Consulting
1st Edition
Description
Teaching of Statistics and Statistical Consulting is a collection of papers dealing with graduate programs in statistics; teaching service courses and short courses; and training statisticians for employment in industry and government. Some papers also deal with the role of statistical consulting in graduate training and teaching statistics at the Open University. One paper describes some observations made on graduate program in statistics, citing concerns of professionalism, competency, and a highly structured university curriculum. Another paper takes a task analysis approach to designing a regression analysis course where, with proper course structuring, students will actively learn to do the objectives of the course. Other papers discuss consulting and research work at the Australian Government's research organization, as well as how to prepare statisticians for future government service or for the private industry. One paper deals with some important things that a practicing statistician should know, but which are seldom taught in statistics courses. Another paper describes teaching statistics at a distance from the Open University in the United Kingdom. The collection can prove helpful for academic statisticians in educational institutions, to statisticians, or to mathematicians employed in the public or private sectors.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Biography of D. Ransom Whitney
Statistics at The Ohio State University
I Graduate Programs in Statistics
A. Invited Papers
Content and Scope of Graduate Programs in Statistics
Observations on Graduate Programs in Statistics and Related Issues
Graduate Programs in Statistics
On Graduate Programs in Statistics
B. Panel Discussants and Rejoinders
II Teaching Service Courses and Short Courses in Statistics
A. Invited Papers
Teaching the Service Course—Servant or Master
A New Introductory Course in Statistics
A Task Analysis Approach to Designing a Regression Analysis Course
B. Panel Discussants and Rejoinders
III Training Statisticians for Employment in Industry and Government
A. Invited Papers
Consulting and Research in the CSIRO Division of Mathematics and Statistics
The Statistical Computing Portion of a Graduate Education Program in Statistics
Preparing Statisticians for Government Careers
B. Panel Discussants and Rejoinders
IV The Role of Statistical Consulting in Graduate Training
A. Invited Papers
Experience with a Student Consulting Service
Practicing Statistics or What They Forgot to Say in the Classroom
Some Aspects of Teaching Biostatistical Consulting
B. Panel Discussants and Rejoinders
V Statistics at the Open University, England
Statistics Teaching at a Distance
VI Contributed Papers
Some Examples in Teaching Binomial Distribution
Teaching of Statistics to Non-Majors and the Preservation of Statistics as a Mathematical Science
Comparative Experimentation: Some Principles and Prescriptions
Some Advantages of Individually Generated Data Sets in Statistical Methodology Courses
The Effect of Teaching Improvement Techniques on Student Evaluation in Statistical Methods Courses
The Use of Audio Tapes for Supplemental Study
The Role of Microcomputers in Statistical Computing
A Graduate Level Service Course in Nonparametric Methods: The Technique of Subject Matter Reports Using a Computer Package
Client-Consultant Interaction
Utilization of the Local Media in an Introductory Statistics Course
Teaching Statistical Consulting: Statistical and Non- Statistical Aspects
Discussion of Teaching Statistical Consulting
The Evolution of Supervised Statistical Consulting at Florida State University: A Response to the Review of James R. Boen
Details
- 564
- English
- © Academic Press 1982
- 28th January 1982
- Academic Press
- 9781483260808