Teaching Machines and Programming - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483200927, 9781483225951

Teaching Machines and Programming

1st Edition

Editors: K. Austwick
eBook ISBN: 9781483225951
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 214
Description

Teaching Machines and Programming covers the significant developments in teaching machines and automated teaching, as well as the major theoretical issues and attributes involved in these procedures.
After a brief introduction to teaching machine procedures, this six-chapter text goes on summarizing the industrial and military applications of teaching machines. The succeeding chapters consider the underlying theory, function, and schema of the adaptive teaching system, which are related to recognizable teaching functions performed by a human tutor. The last chapters discuss the development and features of linear programs and their application as new teaching aid. These chapters also look into some practical problems arising in programming for schools. This book will prove useful to computer programmers, school administrators, teachers, and students.

Table of Contents


Editor’s Preface

Chapter One General Introduction to Teaching Machine Procedures

Chapter Two Teaching Machines in Industrial and Military Training

Chapter Three The Adaptive Teaching System

Chapter Four The Elements of a Teaching System

Chapter Five Linear Programming and Learning

Chapter Six Automation in Schools

Index






Details

No. of pages:
214
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1964
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483225951

About the Editor

K. Austwick

