Teaching Machines and Programming
1st Edition
Description
Teaching Machines and Programming covers the significant developments in teaching machines and automated teaching, as well as the major theoretical issues and attributes involved in these procedures.
After a brief introduction to teaching machine procedures, this six-chapter text goes on summarizing the industrial and military applications of teaching machines. The succeeding chapters consider the underlying theory, function, and schema of the adaptive teaching system, which are related to recognizable teaching functions performed by a human tutor. The last chapters discuss the development and features of linear programs and their application as new teaching aid. These chapters also look into some practical problems arising in programming for schools. This book will prove useful to computer programmers, school administrators, teachers, and students.
Table of Contents
Editor’s Preface
Chapter One General Introduction to Teaching Machine Procedures
Chapter Two Teaching Machines in Industrial and Military Training
Chapter Three The Adaptive Teaching System
Chapter Four The Elements of a Teaching System
Chapter Five Linear Programming and Learning
Chapter Six Automation in Schools
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 214
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1964
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483225951