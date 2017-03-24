Teaching Information Literacy in Higher Education - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081009215, 9780081010051

Teaching Information Literacy in Higher Education

1st Edition

Effective Teaching and Active Learning

Authors: Mariann Lokse Torstein Lag Mariann Solberg Helene N. Andreassen Mark Stenersen
eBook ISBN: 9780081010051
Paperback ISBN: 9780081009215
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 24th March 2017
Page Count: 174
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
56.95
48.41
78.95
67.11
84.50
71.83
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
78.95
67.11
47.99
40.79
56.95
48.41
110.86
94.23
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Why do we teach information literacy? This book argues that the main purpose of information literacy teaching in higher education is to enhance student learning. With the impact of new technologies, a proliferation of information sources and a change in the student demography, information literacy has become increasingly important in academia. Also, students that know how to learn have a better chance of adapting their learning strategies to the demands of higher education, and thus completing their degree.

The authors discuss the various aspects of how academic integrity and information literacy are linked to learning, and provide examples on how our theories can be put into practice. The book also provides insight on the normative side of higher education, namely academic formation and the personal development process of students. The cognitive aspects of the transition to higher education, including learning strategies and critical thinking, are explored; and finally the book asks how information literacy teaching in higher education might be improved to help students meet contemporary challenges.

Key Features

  • Presents critical thinking and learning strategies as a basic foundation for information literacy
  • Covers information literacy as a way into deep learning/higher order thinking
  • Provides self-regulation, motivation, and self-respect as tools in learning
  • Emphasizes the interdependence of learning, academic integrity, critical thinking, and information literacy
  • A practical guide to teaching information literacy based on an increased focus on the learning process, an essential for Information literacy graduate students and higher education teaching staff in relevant fields

Readership

Library and academic staff teaching induction/IL courses in higher education; graduate LIS students. Teachers of didactical and digital competencies for higher education. Information literacy instructors.

Table of Contents

Chapter One. The Importance of Being Information Literate

  • Abstract
  • 1.1 I'll Tell You What We Want, What We Really Really Want
  • 1.2 What’s in it for you?

Chapter Two. Information Literacy: The What and How

  • Abstract
  • 2.1 Information Literacy Defined
  • 2.2 Current Teaching Practices
  • 2.3 The Times They Are a-Changin’

Chapter Three. Things We Know About How Learning Happens

  • Abstract
  • 3.1 Limits of Human Information Processing
  • 3.2 Approaches to Learning
  • 3.3 Motivation to Learn
  • 3.4 What Works

Chapter Four. Learning Strategies

  • Abstract
  • 4.1 Student Learning Strategies—What is Effective?
  • 4.2 How Students Really Study
  • 4.3 Using Learning Strategies in IL Teaching

Chapter Five. Toward Academic Integrity and Critical Thinking

  • Abstract
  • 5.1 Introduction
  • 5.2 Academic Bildung—The Formation Processes of Academia
  • 5.3 Academic Integrity—The Moral Code of Academia
  • 5.4 An Empirical Basis for Relating to Norms and Values in Information Literacy Teaching
  • 5.5 Critical Thinking—A Goal of Academic Formation Processes
  • 5.6 Developing Academic Integrity and Critical Thinking

Chapter Six. Teaching It All

  • Abstract
  • 6.1 What Have We Learnt in School Today?
  • 6.2 Preparation
  • 6.3 Implementation
  • 6.4 Assessment and Evaluation

Chapter Seven. Epilogue

  • 7.1 Final Words
  • 7.2 The Road Goes Ever On and On

Details

No. of pages:
174
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780081010051
Paperback ISBN:
9780081009215

About the Author

Mariann Lokse

Mariann Lokse is the Head of Department at UiY The Arctic University of Norway university library, the world’s northernmost university, located in Tromsø, Norway.

Affiliations and Expertise

Subject librarian for Art and Literature at UiT The Arctic University of Norway.

Torstein Lag

Torstein Låg has a PhD in psychology and is a Senior academic librarian and the subject librarian for psychology, psychiatry and philosophy at UiT The Arctic University of Norway.

Affiliations and Expertise

Subject librarian for psychology, psychiatry and philosophy at UiT The Arctic University of Norway.

Mariann Solberg

Mariann Solberg has a PhD in philosophy and is a professor under the Department of Education at UiT The Arctic University of Norway.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of the Department of Education at UiT The Arctic University of Norway.

Helene N. Andreassen

Helene N. Andreassen, has a PhD and is the Head of Library in Teaching and Learning Support. She is also a senior academic librarian for Linguistics, Speech Therapy and Romance languages at UiT The Arctic University of Norway.

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior academic librarian for Linguistics, Speech Therapy and Romance languages at UiT The Arctic University of Norway.

Mark Stenersen

Mark Stenersen is a graphic designer at Result: Centre for Teaching, Learning and Technology at UiT The Arctic University of Norway.

Affiliations and Expertise

Graphic designer at Result: Centre for Teaching, Learning and Technology at UiT The Arctic University of Norway.

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.