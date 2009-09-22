Teaching Information Literacy for Inquiry-Based Learning - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843344414, 9781780630175

Teaching Information Literacy for Inquiry-Based Learning

1st Edition

Authors: Mark Hepworth Geoff Walton
eBook ISBN: 9781780630175
Paperback ISBN: 9781843344414
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 22nd September 2009
Page Count: 274
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
61.99
52.69
96.36
81.91
90.00
76.50
68.95
58.61
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
55.00
46.75
68.95
58.61
90.00
76.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Part 1 Four faces of learning and their implications for teaching information literacy: Introduction; Learning and information literacy; The learner as a physical being – a sensory approach; The learner as a thinker – a cognitive approach; The learner as a sense maker – a constructivist approach; The learner as a social being – a social constructivist approach. Part 2 Teaching interventions: Introduction; Learning intervention 1 Understanding learners’ information needs and identifying the knowledge base that the learner wants to develop; Learning intervention 2 Understanding the information landscape; Learning intervention 3 Using information retrieval tools and techniques to locate information; Learning intervention 4 Interaction with and use of information; Learning intervention 5 Enhancing information literacy in the workplace – a holistic approach. Part 3 Conclusion: Concluding comments.

Description

Teaching Information Literacy for Inquiry-Based Learning is highly beneficial to those who teach or train people and need to develop systematic ways of using information sources and tools to help them participate in inquiry based learning. Whether at school, college, university or work people need to use the wealth of information around them effectively. They need to find things out, assemble, process, evaluate, manage as well as communicate information. Increasingly a fundamental part of being information literate and an independent learner is being e-literate. This book helps the trainer understand the learner and use appropriate methods to help them explore and engage with being information and e-literate. It also helps the learner to be conscious of what it means to be information and e-literate and to use information effectively.

Key Features

  • Written by two leading experts in information literacy
  • Draws on extensive personal experience of training learners and trainers in information literacy and information retrieval
  • Uses examples of best practice from the educational context and the workplace

Readership

Staff working in learning support centers, libraries (public, school, college, university); Information centers in the corporate environment; Teachers in general

Details

No. of pages:
274
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781780630175
Paperback ISBN:
9781843344414

Reviews

The authors have meticulously and successfully laid a solid, theoretical foundation for readers... This is an excellent book., Journal of Academic Librarianship
This book would be of great value to librarians engaged in information literacy, Journal of Information Literacy
Comprehensive coverage of four approaches to how learners learn, covering behavioural, cognitive, constructivist and social constructivist theories., THES

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Mark Hepworth Author

Dr Mark Hepworth is a senior lecturer at Loughborough University in the Department of Information Science. He teaches information literacy, information retrieval, the development of user centred information services. His research interests include: people’s information behaviour, the information needs of specific groups of people, information literacy and capability building in the development, academic and non-academic contexts.

Affiliations and Expertise

Loughborough University

Geoff Walton Author

Geoff Walton is a Subject and Learning Support Librarian and Research Informed teaching (RiT) Project Co-ordinator at Staffordshire University, with specific subject responsibilities for Psychology and Sport & Exercise Science. As RiT Co-ordinator Geoff is involved in identifying synergies between research, teaching, learning, information literacy, e-learning and inquiry-based learning. He is particularly interested in the cognitive processes involved in becoming information literate. His research interests also include developing the online information literacy tool the Assignment Survival Kit (ASK), developing a process for online peer assessment, investigating academic skills needs in undergraduate students and using inquiry-based methods to facilitate learning.

Affiliations and Expertise

Staffordshire University, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.