Teaching Information Literacy for Inquiry-Based Learning
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part 1 Four faces of learning and their implications for teaching information literacy: Introduction; Learning and information literacy; The learner as a physical being – a sensory approach; The learner as a thinker – a cognitive approach; The learner as a sense maker – a constructivist approach; The learner as a social being – a social constructivist approach. Part 2 Teaching interventions: Introduction; Learning intervention 1 Understanding learners’ information needs and identifying the knowledge base that the learner wants to develop; Learning intervention 2 Understanding the information landscape; Learning intervention 3 Using information retrieval tools and techniques to locate information; Learning intervention 4 Interaction with and use of information; Learning intervention 5 Enhancing information literacy in the workplace – a holistic approach. Part 3 Conclusion: Concluding comments.
Description
Teaching Information Literacy for Inquiry-Based Learning is highly beneficial to those who teach or train people and need to develop systematic ways of using information sources and tools to help them participate in inquiry based learning. Whether at school, college, university or work people need to use the wealth of information around them effectively. They need to find things out, assemble, process, evaluate, manage as well as communicate information. Increasingly a fundamental part of being information literate and an independent learner is being e-literate. This book helps the trainer understand the learner and use appropriate methods to help them explore and engage with being information and e-literate. It also helps the learner to be conscious of what it means to be information and e-literate and to use information effectively.
Key Features
- Written by two leading experts in information literacy
- Draws on extensive personal experience of training learners and trainers in information literacy and information retrieval
- Uses examples of best practice from the educational context and the workplace
Readership
Staff working in learning support centers, libraries (public, school, college, university); Information centers in the corporate environment; Teachers in general
Details
- No. of pages:
- 274
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2009
- Published:
- 22nd September 2009
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780630175
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843344414
Reviews
The authors have meticulously and successfully laid a solid, theoretical foundation for readers... This is an excellent book., Journal of Academic Librarianship
This book would be of great value to librarians engaged in information literacy, Journal of Information Literacy
Comprehensive coverage of four approaches to how learners learn, covering behavioural, cognitive, constructivist and social constructivist theories., THES
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Mark Hepworth Author
Dr Mark Hepworth is a senior lecturer at Loughborough University in the Department of Information Science. He teaches information literacy, information retrieval, the development of user centred information services. His research interests include: people’s information behaviour, the information needs of specific groups of people, information literacy and capability building in the development, academic and non-academic contexts.
Affiliations and Expertise
Loughborough University
Geoff Walton Author
Geoff Walton is a Subject and Learning Support Librarian and Research Informed teaching (RiT) Project Co-ordinator at Staffordshire University, with specific subject responsibilities for Psychology and Sport & Exercise Science. As RiT Co-ordinator Geoff is involved in identifying synergies between research, teaching, learning, information literacy, e-learning and inquiry-based learning. He is particularly interested in the cognitive processes involved in becoming information literate. His research interests also include developing the online information literacy tool the Assignment Survival Kit (ASK), developing a process for online peer assessment, investigating academic skills needs in undergraduate students and using inquiry-based methods to facilitate learning.
Affiliations and Expertise
Staffordshire University, UK