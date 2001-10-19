TCP/IP Sockets in Java
1st Edition
Practical Guide for Programmers
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Introduction Chapter 2 Basic Sockets Chapter 3 Sending and Receiving Messages Chapter 4 Beyond the Basics Chapter 5 Under The Hood
Description
Most Internet applications use sockets to implement network communication protocols. TCP/IP Sockets in Java: Practical Guide for Programmers, with its focused, tutorial-based coverage, helps you master the tasks and techniques essential to virtually all client-server projects using sockets in Java. Later chapters teach you to implement more specialized functionality; incisive discussions of programming constructs and protocol implementations equip you with a deeper understanding that is invaluable for meeting future challenges. No other resource presents so concisely or so effectively the exact material you need to get up and running with Java sockets programming right away.
Key Features
- Concise, no-nonsense explanations of issues often troublesome for students, including message construction and parsing, underlying mechanisms and Java I/O
- Comprehensive example-based coverage of the most important TCP/IP techniques-including iterative and threaded servers, timeouts and asynchronous message processing
- Includes a detailed, easy-to-use reference to the relevant JAVA class libraries
- Provides a guide to common errors and a reference offering detailed documentation of the sockets interface
- Perfect for a practitioner who may even want just to "look into" this technology.
- Provides tutorial-based instuction in key sockets programming techniques, focusing exclusively on Jva and complemented by example code.
- Covers challenging sockets programming issues: message construction and parsing, underlying TCP/IP protocol mechanisms, Java I/O, iterate and threaded servers, and timeouts.
- Includes references to the relevant Java class libraries that often go beyond the "official" Java documentation in clarity and explanation.
Readership
network programers, application developers, software engineers and computer science students studying networking
Details
Reviews
@qu:"TCP/IP Sockets in Java is a concise, no-fluff guide to low-level network programming in Java. Packed with example code, this book will be indispensable to anyone who wants to understand the finer points of using sockets in Java. Ken and Jeff are not only experts, but also are able to explain practical details clearly. Highly recommended!" @source:—Keith Edwards, Xerox PARC @qu:"This guide is exactly what I needed for both my introductory and my advanced networking courses: an efficient and effective description of network programming using sockets in Java, that is also inexpensive enough to be a supplement for my other course materials. Additionally, one-third of this book goes far beyond the typical examples by providing a clear description of exactly how to send and receive data of various types." @source:—Chris Edmondson-Yurkanan, The University of Texas at Austin
About the Authors
Kenneth Calvert Author
Kenneth L. Calvert is an associate professor at University of Kentucky, where he teaches and does research on the design and implementation of computer network protocols. He has been doing networking research since 1987, and teaching since 1991. He holds degrees from MIT, Stanford, and the University of Texas at Austin.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Kentucky, Lexington, KY, USA
Michael Donahoo Author
Michael J. Donahoo teaches networking to undergraduate and graduate students at Baylor University, where he is an assistant professor. He received his Ph.D. in computer science from the Georgia Institute of Technology. His research interests are in large-scale information dissemination and management.
Affiliations and Expertise
Baylor University, Waco, TX, USA