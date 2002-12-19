TCP/IP Clearly Explained
4th Edition
Table of Contents
I Concepts and Fundamentals of Networking
1 Introduction: What is This Book About? 2 A Language of Networking 3 Network Addresses, Network Names 4 Applying Networking Concepts 5 Network Models and Internetworking Concepts 6 Internet Protocol Overview
II Internet Applications
7 Meet Joe's Packets 8 The Domain Name System (DNS) 9 Internet Mail 10 Telnet 11 Internet File Transfer 12 The Web 13 Third-Generation Application Protocols 14 Thinking about Internet Application Protocols
III Transport Protocols
15 The Transport Layer 16 User Datagram Protocol (UDP) 17 Transmission Control Protocol 18 Transport Layer Protocols of the Future
IV Internet Layer and Below
19 The Internet Protocol (IP) 20 Internet Control Message Protocol (ICMP) 21 The Data Link Layer 22 IP Routing 23 Exterior Routing 24 IP Multicast
V Internet Infrastructure
25 Quality of Service (QoS) 26 The IP Security Protocol (IPsec) 27 Next Generation IP: IPv6
VI Practical Internetworking
28 The Evolution of FTP 29 Planning IP Networks 30 Internet Security 31 Simple Network Management Protocol (SNMP)
VII Appendices
A Internet and Protocol Organizations B Selected Protocol Summaries
Index
Description
With over 30,000 copies sold in previous editions, this fourth edition of TCP/IP Clearly Explained stands out more than ever. You still get a practical, thorough exploration of TCP/IP networking, presented in plain language, that will benefit newcomers and veterans alike. The coverage has been updated, however, to reflect new and continuing technological changes, including the Stream Control Transmission Protocol (SCTP), the Blocks architecture for application protocols, and the Transport Layer Security Protocol (TLS).
The improvements go far beyond the updated material: they also include an all-new approach that examines the TCP/IP protocol stack from the top down, beginning with the applications you may already understand and only then moving deeper to the protocols that make these applications possible. You also get a helpful overview of the "life" of an Internet packet, covering all its movements from inception to final disposition.
If you're looking for nothing more than information on the protocols comprising TCP/IP networking, there are plenty of books to choose from. If you want to understand TCP/IP networking—why the protocols do what they do, how they allow applications to be extended, and how changes in the environment necessitate changes to the protocols—there's only the one you hold in your hands.
Key Features
Explains—clearly and holistically, but without oversimplification—the core protocols that make the global Internet possible.
Fully updated to cover emerging technologies that are critical to the present and future of the Internet.
Takes a top-down approach that begins with the familiar application layer, then proceeds to the protocols underlying it, devoting attention to each layer's specifics.
Divided into organized, easy-to-follow sections on the concepts and fundamentals of networking, Internet applications, transport protocols, the Internet layer and infrastructure, and practical internetworking.
Readership
networking professionals and students
Details
- No. of pages:
- 709
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2003
- Published:
- 19th December 2002
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080518459
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781558607828
"TCP/IP Clearly Explained, 4th edition, is a well-written book that presents an up-to-date treatment of TCP/IP networking. Peter Loshin addresses all of the important areas of TCP/IP networking and provides the reader with a picture of the future direction of the technology. I recommend the book for both students and professionals who want to get an in-depth understanding of the TCP/IP protocol suite." —Richard Nieporent, Ph.D., senior principal engineer for the MITRE Corporation and senior adjunct faculty member at Johns Hopkins University
About the Authors
Peter Loshin Author
Pete Loshin writes and consults about Internet protocols and open source network technologies. Formerly on staff at BYTE Magazine, Information Security Magazine and other publications, his work appears regularly in leading trade publications and websites including CPU, Computerworld, PC Magazine, EarthWeb, Internet.com, and CNN.
Internet-Standard.com, Arlington, MA, USA