Tay-Sachs Disease - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120176441, 9780080490304

Tay-Sachs Disease, Volume 44

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Robert Desnick Michael Kaback
eBook ISBN: 9780080490304
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120176441
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st October 2001
Page Count: 363
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
132.00
112.20
19800.00
16830.00
177.23
150.65
143.00
121.55
190.00
161.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
110.00
93.50
161.00
136.85
137.00
116.45
185.00
157.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Tay-Sachs disease is a rare hereditary disease caused by a genetic mutation that leaves the body unable to produce an enzyme necessary for fat metabolism in nerve cells, producing central nervous system degeneration. In infants, it is characterized by progressive mental deterioration, blindness, paralysis, epileptic seizures, and death by age four. Adult-onset Tay-Sachs occurs in persons who have a genetic mutation that is similar but allows some production of the missing enzyme. There is no treatment for Tay-Sachs. A test to determine whether an infant is carrying the Tay-Sachs disease was introduced in 1969. However, work continues to be done to help find a cure. Because there is no cure for this deadly disease, genetic research is essential.

Advances in Genetics presents an eclectic mix of articles of use to all human and molecular geneticists. They are written and edited by recognized leaders in the field and make this an essential series of books for anyone in the genetics field.

Readership

Pediatricians, geneticists, neurologists, and clinical biochemists

Details

No. of pages:
363
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080490304
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120176441

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Robert Desnick Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Mout Sinai School of Medicine, New York, New York, U.S.A.

Michael Kaback Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Califoria, San Diego, U.S.A.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.