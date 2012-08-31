Taxonomic Guide to Infectious Diseases - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124158955, 9780124159136

Taxonomic Guide to Infectious Diseases

1st Edition

Understanding the Biologic Classes of Pathogenic Organisms

Authors: Jules J. Berman
eBook ISBN: 9780124159136
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124158955
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 31st August 2012
Page Count: 374
Description

In the past few decades, there have been great advances in the phylogenetic classification of infectious diseases of man. Taxonomic Guide to Infectious Diseases organizes this information into a standard biological classification and provides a short, clinically-oriented description of every genus (class) of infectious organism. It covers an overview of modern taxonomy, including a description of the kingdoms of life and the evolutionary principles underlying the class hierarchy, and each following chapter will describe one phylum and the genera that contain infectious species. Taxonomic Guide to Infectious Diseases is written in an engaging, narrative style, providing the reader with an easy to digest yet clinically-oriented story of the pathogenic features of each genus. Designed for researchers, clinicians and students of infectious diseases, medical microbiology and pathology.

Key Features

  • Offers genus-by-genus classification of infectious diseases along with short, clinically-oriented descriptions of each genus
  • Presents comprehensive lists of infectious species for each genera and identifies diseases caused by each species
  • Compiled and written by a well-known pathologist with extensive experience in diagnosing human infectious diseases

Readership

Medical and graduate students in infectious disease, microbiology and medical microbiology programs; clinicians dealing in infectious disease; researchers and clinical investigators working in infectious disease, medical microbiology and pathology

Table of Contents

Dedication

Preface

Nota Bene

About the Author

About the Cover Art

Part I Principles of Taxonomy

Chapter 1. The Magnitude and Diversity of Infectious Diseases

The Importance of Infectious Diseases in Terms of Human Mortality

Only a Small Percentage of Terrestrial Organisms are Pathogenic in Humans

Chapter 2. What is a Classification?

Classifications Drive Down the Complexity of Knowledge Domains

General Principles of Classification

Chapter 3. The Tree of Life

Part II Bacteria

Chapter 4. Overview of Class Bacteria

Chapter 5. The Alpha Proteobacteria

Chapter 6. Beta Proteobacteria

Chapter 7. Gamma Proteobacteria

Chapter 8. Epsilon Proteobacteria

Chapter 9. Spirochaetes

Chapter 10. Bacteroidetes and Fusobacteria

Chapter 11. Mollicutes

Chapter 12. Class Bacilli Plus Class Clostridia

Chapter 13. Chlamydiae

Chapter 14. Actinobacteria

Part III Eukaryotes

Chapter 15. Overview of Class Eukaryota

Chapter 16. Metamonada

Chapter 17. Euglenozoa

Chapter 18. Percolozoa

Chapter 19. Apicomplexa

Chapter 20. Ciliophora (Ciliates)

Chapter 21. Heterokontophyta

Chapter 22. Amoebozoa

Chapter 23. Choanozoa

Chapter 24. Archaeplastida

Part IV Animals

Chapter 25. Overview of Class Animalia

Chapter 26. Platyhelminthes (flatworms)

Chapter 27. Nematoda (roundworms)

Chapter 28. Acanthocephala

Chapter 29. Chelicerata

Chapter 30. Hexapoda

Chapter 31. Crustacea

Chapter 32. Craniata

Part V Fungi

Chapter 33. Overview of Class Fungi

Chapter 34. Zygomycota

Chapter 35. Basidiomycota

Chapter 36. Ascomycota

Chapter 37. Microsporidia

Part VI Nonliving Infectious Agents: Viruses and Prions

Chapter 38. Overview of Viruses

Chapter 39. Group I Viruses

Chapter 40. Group II Viruses

Chapter 41. Group III Viruses

Chapter 42. Group IV Viruses

Chapter 43. Group V Viruses

Chapter 44. Group VI Viruses

Chapter 45. Group VII Viruses

Chapter 46. Prions

APPENDIX I. Additional Notes on Taxonomy

APPENDIX II. Number of Occurrences of Some Common Infectious Diseases

APPENDIX III. Organisms Causing Infectious Disease in Humans

Glossary

Index

About the Author

Jules J. Berman

Jules J. Berman received two baccalaureate degrees from MIT; in Mathematics, and in Earth and Planetary Sciences. He holds a PhD from Temple University, and an MD, from the University of Miami. He was a graduate student researcher in the Fels Cancer Research Institute, at Temple University, and at the American Health Foundation in Valhalla, New York. His postdoctoral studies were completed at the US National Institutes of Health, and his residency was completed at the George Washington University Medical Center in Washington, DC. Dr. Berman served as Chief of Anatomic Pathology, Surgical Pathology, and Cytopathology at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Baltimore, Maryland, where he held joint appointments at the University of Maryland Medical Center and at the Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions. In 1998, he transferred to the US National Institutes of Health, as a Medical Officer, and as the Program Director for Pathology Informatics in the Cancer Diagnosis Program at the National Cancer Institute. Dr. Berman is a past president of the Association for Pathology Informatics, and the 2011 recipient of the Association's Lifetime Achievement Award. He has first-authored more than 100 journal articles and has written 18 science books. His most recent titles, published by Elsevier, include:

-Taxonomic Guide to Infectious Diseases: Understanding the Biologic Classes of Pathogenic Organisms, 1st edition (2012)
-Principles of Big Data: Preparing, Sharing, and Analyzing Complex Information (2013)
-Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs: Keys to Understanding and Treating the Common Diseases (2014)
-Repurposing Legacy Data: Innovative Case Studies (2015)
-Data Simplification: Taming Information with Open Source Tools (2016)
-Precision Medicine and the Reinvention of Human Disease (2018)
-Principles and Practice of Big Data: Preparing, Sharing, and Analyzing Complex Information, Second Edition (2018)
-Taxonomic Guide to Infectious Diseases: Understanding the Biologic Classes of Pathogenic Organisms, 2nd edition (2019)

Affiliations and Expertise

Author with expertise in informatics, computer programming, and cancer biology

Reviews

"Taxonomic Guide to Infectious Diseases is written in an engaging, narrative style, providing the reader with an easy to digest yet clinically-oriented story of the pathogenic features of each genus. Designed for researchers, clinicians and students of infectious diseases, medical microbiology and pathology."--Doody.com, April 24, 2013

Ratings and Reviews

