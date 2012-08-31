Jules J. Berman received two baccalaureate degrees from MIT; in Mathematics, and in Earth and Planetary Sciences. He holds a PhD from Temple University, and an MD, from the University of Miami. He was a graduate student researcher in the Fels Cancer Research Institute, at Temple University, and at the American Health Foundation in Valhalla, New York. His postdoctoral studies were completed at the US National Institutes of Health, and his residency was completed at the George Washington University Medical Center in Washington, DC. Dr. Berman served as Chief of Anatomic Pathology, Surgical Pathology, and Cytopathology at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Baltimore, Maryland, where he held joint appointments at the University of Maryland Medical Center and at the Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions. In 1998, he transferred to the US National Institutes of Health, as a Medical Officer, and as the Program Director for Pathology Informatics in the Cancer Diagnosis Program at the National Cancer Institute. Dr. Berman is a past president of the Association for Pathology Informatics, and the 2011 recipient of the Association's Lifetime Achievement Award. He has first-authored more than 100 journal articles and has written 18 science books. His most recent titles, published by Elsevier, include:

-Taxonomic Guide to Infectious Diseases: Understanding the Biologic Classes of Pathogenic Organisms, 1st edition (2012)

-Principles of Big Data: Preparing, Sharing, and Analyzing Complex Information (2013)

-Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs: Keys to Understanding and Treating the Common Diseases (2014)

-Repurposing Legacy Data: Innovative Case Studies (2015)

-Data Simplification: Taming Information with Open Source Tools (2016)

-Precision Medicine and the Reinvention of Human Disease (2018)

-Principles and Practice of Big Data: Preparing, Sharing, and Analyzing Complex Information, Second Edition (2018)

-Taxonomic Guide to Infectious Diseases: Understanding the Biologic Classes of Pathogenic Organisms, 2nd edition (2019)