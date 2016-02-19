Taxation and Tax Policies in the Middle East
1st Edition
Butterworths Studies in International Political Economy
Description
Taxation and Tax Policies in the Middle East evaluates the general role that tax policies have played in the economic development of the Middle East since 1945 and proposes some recommendations on how fiscal tools could be better used to promote further advancement in this region.
This book is divided into six parts. Part I contains the purpose and outline of the study, while Part II discusses the economic aspects of the major categories of taxes used in most developing countries. The fiscal history and categorical breakdown of the tax profiles of 16 Middle Eastern countries are reviewed in Part III. Part IV analyzes the literature on econometric models that explain differences among countries in tax effort. In Part V, the differences in relative tax efforts across 16 countries with considerations in Islamic history, culture, and natural resource endowment are elaborated. The last part summarizes the entire study.
This publication is a good reference for economists and specialists concerned with the taxation and tax policies in the Middle East.
Table of Contents
Acknowledgements
List of Tables
List of Figures
PartI Introduction
1 Purpose and Outline of Study
Part II Types of Taxation in Developing Countries
2 Direct Taxes
2.1 Individual Income Taxes
2.2 Corporate Income Taxes
2.3 Property Taxes
3 Indirect Taxes
3.1 Export Taxes
3.2 Marketing Boards
3.3 Import Duties
3.4 Excise Taxes
3.5 Sales Taxes
3.6 Value Added Taxes
3.7 User Taxes
4 State Enterprises
5 Islam and Taxation
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Zakat
5.3 Land Taxes - 'ushr and kharaj
5.4 Jizyah
5.5 Taxes on Natural Resources
5.6 Summarizing Islamic Taxation
5.7 Islam and Major Sources of Fiscal Revenue
5.8 Property and Responsibility in Islam
5.9 Summarizing Islam and Taxation
Part III Taxation in the Middle East
6 Taxation in the Middle East
7 Oil Exporting Countries
7.1 Bahrain
7.2 Iran
7.3 Iraq
7.4 Kuwait
7.5 Libya
7.6 Oman
7.7 Qatar
7.8 Saudi Arabia
7.9 United Arab Emirates
8 Non-Oil Exporting Countries
8.1 Egypt
8.2 Jordan
8.3 Lebanon
8.4 Sudan
8.5 Syria
8.6 Yemen Arab Republic
8.7 People's Democratic Republic of Yemen
Part IV Analysis of Taxation Policies
9 Econometric Study of Middle East Taxation
9.1 General Considerations and Background
9.2 The Chelliah Tax Capacity Model
9.3 A Reconstruction of the Model
9.4 The Regression Results
Part V Assessment of Tax Performance in the Middle East
10 General Considerations Relative to Tax Policy Performance
10.1 Mobilizing the Resources of Society
10.2 Income Distribution in the Middle East
10.3 Progressive and Regressive Aspects of the Tax Burden
11 Oil Exporting Countries
11.1 Bahrain
11.2 Iran
11.3 Iraq
11.4 Kuwait
11.5 Libya
11.6 Oman
11.7 Qatar
11.8 Saudi Arabia
11.9 United Arab Emirates
12 Non-Oil Exporting Countries
12.1 Egypt
12.2 Jordan
12.3 Lebanon
12.4 Sudan
12.5 Syria
12.6 Yemen Arab Republic
12.7 People's Democratic Republic of Yemen
13 Regional Problems in Fiscal Policy
13.1 A Future Regional Fiscal Policy Problem of International Consequence
13.2 Oil Depletion and Tax Revenues
Part VI Conclusions
14 Review and Recapitulation
Appendix A Exchange Rates and Calendars
Appendix B Categorical Groupings of Taxes
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 372
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1982
- Published:
- 1st January 1982
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483144610