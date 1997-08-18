Tasting and Smelling

Contributors. Preface.

Biophysics of Taste: Introduction. Salty Taste Transduction. Sour Taste Transduction. Sweet Taste Transduction. Bitter Taste Transduction. Umami Taste Transduction. The Question of Receptors. G. Proteins. Biophysics and Behavior: Is There a Link? References.

The Neural Code and Integrative Processes of Taste: Introduction. Taste System Anatomy. Physiology of Gustatory Afferent Neurons. Coding of Taste Quality. Integrative Mechanisms of Taste. References.

Psychophysics of Taste: Prologue. Introduction. Some Fundamental Questions of Taste Reductions. Overview. References.

Olfactory Psychophysics: Introduction. Detection and Thresholds. Intensity Relationships. Mixtures. Informational Content of Odors. Odor Categories. Issues, Needs, and Directions. References.

Clinical Disorders of Smell and Taste: Introduction. Smell versus Taste: Confusion and Relative Vulnerabilities. Smell Disorders. Taste Disorders. Conclusion. References.

The Ontogeny of Human Flavor Perception: Introduction. Sensory Systems That Detect Flavor. Responsiveness of the Fetus and Premature Infant to Flavors. Taste and Olfactory Perception during Human Infancy. Early Responsiveness by the Human Infant to Flavor: Example of Mother's Milk. Conclusions and Future Directions. References. Index.