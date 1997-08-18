Tasting and Smelling
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributors. Preface.
Biophysics of Taste: Introduction. Salty Taste Transduction. Sour Taste Transduction. Sweet Taste Transduction. Bitter Taste Transduction. Umami Taste Transduction. The Question of Receptors. G. Proteins. Biophysics and Behavior: Is There a Link? References.
The Neural Code and Integrative Processes of Taste: Introduction. Taste System Anatomy. Physiology of Gustatory Afferent Neurons. Coding of Taste Quality. Integrative Mechanisms of Taste. References.
Psychophysics of Taste: Prologue. Introduction. Some Fundamental Questions of Taste Reductions. Overview. References.
Olfactory Psychophysics: Introduction. Detection and Thresholds. Intensity Relationships. Mixtures. Informational Content of Odors. Odor Categories. Issues, Needs, and Directions. References.
Clinical Disorders of Smell and Taste: Introduction. Smell versus Taste: Confusion and Relative Vulnerabilities. Smell Disorders. Taste Disorders. Conclusion. References.
The Ontogeny of Human Flavor Perception: Introduction. Sensory Systems That Detect Flavor. Responsiveness of the Fetus and Premature Infant to Flavors. Taste and Olfactory Perception during Human Infancy. Early Responsiveness by the Human Infant to Flavor: Example of Mother's Milk. Conclusions and Future Directions. References. Index.
Description
Tasting and Smelling presents a comprehensive overview to research on these two important modes of perception. The book offers a review of research findings on the biophysics, neurophysiology, and psychophysicsof both senses, as well as discussing the emotional component associated with taste and smell, and clinical disorders affecting each of these two senses. Tasting and Smelling answers how odors and flavors are perceived, why we have favorites, and what happens when our senses go awry. This book is of interest to the researcher in perception, cognition, or neurophysiology.
Readership
Academic researchers and professionals in perception, with an interest in taste and smell.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 231
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1997
- Published:
- 18th August 1997
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080542232
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780121619589
Reviews
@qu:"...the book does a good job of highlighting the large body of problems that still challenge a fundamental understanding of human taste and smell perception. Highly recommended." @source:--CHOICE @qu:"This six-chapter volume focuses on human taste and smell, and on perception and cognition... The selection of authors is excellent, as they are leaders in their respective fields... A major theme throughout the volume is that we should seek to understand the chemical senses with respect to their function in the real world... This book is recommended both for those in and out of the field of chemoreception, as well as those who are especially interested in human perception and cognition. It serves as a fine introduction to current provocative issues." @source:--The Quarterly Review of Biology, Vol. 74, #3, September 1999
About the Editors
Gary Beauchamp Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Monell Chemical Senses Center, Philadelphia, PA, USA
Linda Bartoshuk Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, U.S.A.