Targeting Cell Survival Pathways to Enhance Response to Chemotherapy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128137536, 9780128137543

Targeting Cell Survival Pathways to Enhance Response to Chemotherapy, Volume 3

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: Daniel Johnson
eBook ISBN: 9780128137543
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128164327
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 3rd April 2018
Page Count: 308
Table of Contents

1. Targeting Members of the Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor Family to Improve Response to Chemotherapy
2. Targeting the Hepatocyte Growth Factor Receptor to Overcome Resistance to Targeted Therapies
3. Roles for AXL and MERTK in Resistance to Cytotoxic and Targeted Therapies
4. The JNK Pathway in Drug Resistance
5. Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor (FGFR) Inhibitors:  Enhancing Therapeutic Strategies for Solid Tumors
6. PIK3CA Mutations in Colorectal and Breast Cancer:  Impact on Oncogenesis and Response to Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs
7. STAT3 as a Major Contributor to Chemoresistance
8. Targeting the Hippo Pathway to Improve Response to Chemotherapy
9. Modulation of the Epigenome (Methylome) to Improve Chemotherapeutic Efficacy
10. Targeting the ATR Signaling Pathway to Overcome Chemoresistance in Cancer
11. PARP Inhibition to Enhance Response to Chemotherapy
12. Autophagy Inhibition and Chemosensitization in Cancer Therapy
13. Targeting Necroptosis in Anti-Tumor Therapy

Description

Targeting Cell Survival Pathways to Enhance Response to Chemotherapy encompasses recently developed molecular targeting agents and approaches that suppress cell survival signaling. Cell survival signaling attenuates the effectiveness of conventional chemotherapy and numerous mechanisms have been described, and continue to be described, which contribute to cell survival in the face of chemotherapy treatment.

Key pathways leading to chemoresistance emanate from growth factor receptors, PI3K, STAT3, anti-apoptotic Bcl-2 family members, autophagy, and the DNA damage response pathway. New advances have underscored the potential of targeting each of these cell survival mechanisms to improve responsiveness to chemotherapy. This book reviews these recent advances and provides a foundational background and hints of new opportunities for basic, translational, and clinical investigators focused on improving therapeutic responses to chemotherapy.

Key Features

  • Presents cutting-edge agents and approaches with proved success in different model systems that can be translated to a different type of cancer
  • Brings updated information to be used to propose new clinical trials investigating innovative strategies for improving responses to chemotherapy
  • Provides mechanistic details to help guide the design of laboratory studies associated with clinical trials

Readership

Cancer researchers; medical oncologists; clinicians; translational investigators

Details

308
308
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128137543
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128164327

About the Series Volume Editors

Daniel Johnson Series Volume Editor

Daniel E. Johnson received his undergraduate degrees in chemistry and mathematics from North Park University in Chicago, Illinois. He received his doctoral degree in molecular biology from Princeton University under the mentorship of Dr. Mark A. Bothwell. His postdoctoral research was done under the mentorship of Dr. Lewis T. Williams at the University of California at San Francisco (UCSF). He joined the faculty at the University of Pittsburgh and the University of Pittsburgh Cancer Institute in 1993, where he served as Professor of Medicine and Scientific Director of the Acute Leukemia Working Group. In 2016, he moved to UCSF where he is currently Professor in the Department of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery. Dr. Johnson has served as a standing member on National Institutes of Health and American Cancer Society study sections and has been a Section Editor for the journal Leukemia since 2001. His research is focused on anti-cancer drug development and the elucidation of cell death and cell survival signaling pathways in head and neck cancer and leukemia. He has additional interests in the development of chemopreventive agents and strategies. Dr. Johnson places particular emphasis on translating laboratory findings to the clinic and has collaborated extensively with physician scientists to initiate and conduct clinical trials in head and neck cancer and acute myeloid leukemia. .

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, University of California, San Francisco, USA

