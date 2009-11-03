Targeted Treatment of the Rheumatic Diseases - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416099932, 9781437719765

Targeted Treatment of the Rheumatic Diseases

1st Edition

Expert Consult - Online and Print

Authors: Michael Weisman Michael Weinblatt James Louie Ronald Van Vollenhoven
eBook ISBN: 9781437719765
eBook ISBN: 9780323315432
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416099932
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 3rd November 2009
Page Count: 496
Description

Targeted Treatment of the Rheumatic Diseases takes a patient management approach to treating adult and pediatric patients with rheumatic diseases. Michael H. Weisman, Michael Weinblatt, James S Louie, and Ronald Van Vollenhoven offer their unique insights into choosing the correct pharmacological and non-pharmacological therapies for your patients. Chapters cover the full breadth of rheumatic diseases, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, connective tissue diseases, osteoporosis, regional pain disorders, and fibromyalgia. The full-color design presents detailed clinical photographs and treatment algorithms for visual guidance and easy reference. You’ll have all you need to provide your patients with the most effective treatment from this unique resource…also available online at expertconsult.com.

Key Features

  • Includes access to the fully searchable text online at expertconsult.com, along with MedLine linked references.
  • Focuses on patient management instead of disease management so that you can tailor treatment plans according to each patient’s needs.
  • Covers the treatment of pediatric patients as well as adults so that you can properly address the particular needs of any patient you see.
  • Features the guidance and specific recommendations of experts from United States and Europe for a state-of-the-art approach to the variety of treatments currently in use.
  • Displays the clinical manifestations of rheumatic diseases in full color, along with treatment algorithms for easy at-a-glance reference.

Details

No. of pages:
496
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781437719765
eBook ISBN:
9780323315432
Hardcover ISBN:
9781416099932

About the Author

Michael Weisman

Affiliations and Expertise

Cedars-Sinai Chair in Rheumatology, Director, Division of Rheumatology, Professor of Medicine, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, David Geffen School of Medicine at University of California, Los Angeles, Los Angeles, California, USA

Michael Weinblatt

Affiliations and Expertise

John R. and Eileen K. Riedman Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School; R. Bruce and Joan M. Mickey Distinguished Chair in Rheumatology, Division of Rheumatology, Immunology and Allergy, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA

James Louie

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, University of California at Los Angeles School of Medicine, Chief, Division of Rheumatology, Harbor-University of California at Los Angeles Medical Center, Torrance, CA Associate Surgeon, Contact Lens Service, Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary; Associate Ophthalmologist, University Health Services, Harvard University, Cambridge, MA Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Minneapolis, MN; University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN

Ronald Van Vollenhoven

