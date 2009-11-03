Targeted Treatment of the Rheumatic Diseases
1st Edition
Expert Consult - Online and Print
Description
Targeted Treatment of the Rheumatic Diseases takes a patient management approach to treating adult and pediatric patients with rheumatic diseases. Michael H. Weisman, Michael Weinblatt, James S Louie, and Ronald Van Vollenhoven offer their unique insights into choosing the correct pharmacological and non-pharmacological therapies for your patients. Chapters cover the full breadth of rheumatic diseases, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, connective tissue diseases, osteoporosis, regional pain disorders, and fibromyalgia. The full-color design presents detailed clinical photographs and treatment algorithms for visual guidance and easy reference. You’ll have all you need to provide your patients with the most effective treatment from this unique resource…also available online at expertconsult.com.
Key Features
- Includes access to the fully searchable text online at expertconsult.com, along with MedLine linked references.
- Focuses on patient management instead of disease management so that you can tailor treatment plans according to each patient’s needs.
- Covers the treatment of pediatric patients as well as adults so that you can properly address the particular needs of any patient you see.
- Features the guidance and specific recommendations of experts from United States and Europe for a state-of-the-art approach to the variety of treatments currently in use.
- Displays the clinical manifestations of rheumatic diseases in full color, along with treatment algorithms for easy at-a-glance reference.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 496
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 3rd November 2009
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437719765
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323315432
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416099932
About the Author
Michael Weisman
Affiliations and Expertise
Cedars-Sinai Chair in Rheumatology, Director, Division of Rheumatology, Professor of Medicine, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, David Geffen School of Medicine at University of California, Los Angeles, Los Angeles, California, USA
Michael Weinblatt
Affiliations and Expertise
John R. and Eileen K. Riedman Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School; R. Bruce and Joan M. Mickey Distinguished Chair in Rheumatology, Division of Rheumatology, Immunology and Allergy, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA
James Louie
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, University of California at Los Angeles School of Medicine, Chief, Division of Rheumatology, Harbor-University of California at Los Angeles Medical Center, Torrance, CA Associate Surgeon, Contact Lens Service, Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary; Associate Ophthalmologist, University Health Services, Harvard University, Cambridge, MA Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Minneapolis, MN; University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN