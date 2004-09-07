Taping Techniques - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780750641500, 9780702038167

Taping Techniques

2nd Edition

Principles and Practice

Authors: Rose Macdonald
eBook ISBN: 9780702038167
Paperback ISBN: 9780750641500
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 7th September 2004
Page Count: 244
Description

The new edition of this highly successful, practical handbook offers an abundance of new techniques and updated literature including a new chapter that explains the theory and principles behind unloading painful structures and stabilization techniques, an updated chapter on podiatry and its current trends, and descriptions of many new, simple, and effective international techniques that may be modified to suit the situation. Some "quickies" or "many uses" for one strip of tape are included in this new edition as well.

Key Features

  • Concise and easy-to-understand, this text is an effective teaching tool for any kind of practitioner.
  • The content is thorough and comprehensive, covering all aspects of functional taping.
  • In the constantly growing and ever-changing world of sports medicine, this book will keep the reader more up-to-date with new developments in their field.

Table of Contents

Introduction; The history of taping; Foot types, mechanics and therapy; The taping literature; Ankle; Tendo-achilles; Foot; Knee; Shoulder girdle; Elbow; Hand and wrist; Stretch tape; Spicas; First aid; Index

Details

About the Author

Rose Macdonald

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant in Sports Physiotherapy, Former Director, Sports Injury Centre, Crystal Palace National Sports Centre, London, UK

