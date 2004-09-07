Taping Techniques
2nd Edition
Principles and Practice
Description
The new edition of this highly successful, practical handbook offers an abundance of new techniques and updated literature including a new chapter that explains the theory and principles behind unloading painful structures and stabilization techniques, an updated chapter on podiatry and its current trends, and descriptions of many new, simple, and effective international techniques that may be modified to suit the situation. Some "quickies" or "many uses" for one strip of tape are included in this new edition as well.
Key Features
- Concise and easy-to-understand, this text is an effective teaching tool for any kind of practitioner.
- The content is thorough and comprehensive, covering all aspects of functional taping.
- In the constantly growing and ever-changing world of sports medicine, this book will keep the reader more up-to-date with new developments in their field.
Table of Contents
Introduction; The history of taping; Foot types, mechanics and therapy; The taping literature; Ankle; Tendo-achilles; Foot; Knee; Shoulder girdle; Elbow; Hand and wrist; Stretch tape; Spicas; First aid; Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 244
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2004
- Published:
- 7th September 2004
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702038167
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750641500
About the Author
Rose Macdonald
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant in Sports Physiotherapy, Former Director, Sports Injury Centre, Crystal Palace National Sports Centre, London, UK