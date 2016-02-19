Taming the Megalopolis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080213972, 9781483136189

Taming the Megalopolis

1st Edition

A Design for Urban Growth

Authors: Lauchlin Currie
eBook ISBN: 9781483136189
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1976
Page Count: 138
Price includes VAT/GST

Description

Taming the Megalopolis: A Design for Urban Growth is a stimulating and provocative text that identifies the imminent problems of human settlement in large emerging cities in developing countries with mixed economies and their possible solution.

The book is a written expression of an expert's view on the problem of human settlement that aims to raise discussions, from concerned policymakers, on the identification of the problems and inciting proposals for solutions to the growing problem of human settlement in large emerging cities. The text is divided in two parts: Urban Problems and Solutions. The first part provides the basic definition and aspects of urbanization and the identification of problems of human settlement in urbanized areas. Part II introduces possible measures to solve the problems of urbanization, such as changing the design of metropolitan areas; maintaining ownership in public corporations; capturing rise in land values; and securing relatively full employment for urban workers.

Economists, sociologists, urban planners and policymakers, engineers and designers, and people affected by the problems of urbanization will find this book invaluable.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Acknowledgments

Part I. Urban Problems

1. The Frame of Reference

2. Why Urbanization Occurs

3. Factors Molding Urban Design

4. Characteristics of Urban Life

5. Urbanization and Social Needs

6. Urbanization and Employment

7. The Problem Restated

Part II. Solutions

8. Some Alternatives

9. Mass Transit as a Solution

10. Site and Services and Self-Help

11. Public Housing in General

12. Cities-within-Cities: A Solution for Metropolitan Areas

13. Requisites for Cities-within-Cities

14. Mobilizing Resources to Implement Urban Policy

15. Capturing the Rise in Land Values Technical Note on the Economics of Urban Land

16. Administrative Structure

17. Some Crucial Issues in Planning a New City-within-a-City

18. Partial Precedents

19. Conclusion


Details

No. of pages:
138
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1976
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483136189

About the Author

Lauchlin Currie

Ratings and Reviews

