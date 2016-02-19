Taming the Megalopolis: A Design for Urban Growth is a stimulating and provocative text that identifies the imminent problems of human settlement in large emerging cities in developing countries with mixed economies and their possible solution.

The book is a written expression of an expert's view on the problem of human settlement that aims to raise discussions, from concerned policymakers, on the identification of the problems and inciting proposals for solutions to the growing problem of human settlement in large emerging cities. The text is divided in two parts: Urban Problems and Solutions. The first part provides the basic definition and aspects of urbanization and the identification of problems of human settlement in urbanized areas. Part II introduces possible measures to solve the problems of urbanization, such as changing the design of metropolitan areas; maintaining ownership in public corporations; capturing rise in land values; and securing relatively full employment for urban workers.

Economists, sociologists, urban planners and policymakers, engineers and designers, and people affected by the problems of urbanization will find this book invaluable.