Taming the Megalopolis
1st Edition
A Design for Urban Growth
Description
Taming the Megalopolis: A Design for Urban Growth is a stimulating and provocative text that identifies the imminent problems of human settlement in large emerging cities in developing countries with mixed economies and their possible solution.
The book is a written expression of an expert's view on the problem of human settlement that aims to raise discussions, from concerned policymakers, on the identification of the problems and inciting proposals for solutions to the growing problem of human settlement in large emerging cities. The text is divided in two parts: Urban Problems and Solutions. The first part provides the basic definition and aspects of urbanization and the identification of problems of human settlement in urbanized areas. Part II introduces possible measures to solve the problems of urbanization, such as changing the design of metropolitan areas; maintaining ownership in public corporations; capturing rise in land values; and securing relatively full employment for urban workers.
Economists, sociologists, urban planners and policymakers, engineers and designers, and people affected by the problems of urbanization will find this book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Acknowledgments
Part I. Urban Problems
1. The Frame of Reference
2. Why Urbanization Occurs
3. Factors Molding Urban Design
4. Characteristics of Urban Life
5. Urbanization and Social Needs
6. Urbanization and Employment
7. The Problem Restated
Part II. Solutions
8. Some Alternatives
9. Mass Transit as a Solution
10. Site and Services and Self-Help
11. Public Housing in General
12. Cities-within-Cities: A Solution for Metropolitan Areas
13. Requisites for Cities-within-Cities
14. Mobilizing Resources to Implement Urban Policy
15. Capturing the Rise in Land Values Technical Note on the Economics of Urban Land
16. Administrative Structure
17. Some Crucial Issues in Planning a New City-within-a-City
18. Partial Precedents
19. Conclusion
