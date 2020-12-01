TAM Receptors in Health and Disease, Volume 357
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. TAM receptors and its Role in Efferocytosis: Clearance of Dead Cells
Sushil Kumar
2. TAM family receptors and their ligands: Role in thrombosis
Yi Vu
3. TAM receptors and its ligand mediated activation: Role in Atherosclerosis
Canan Kasikara
4. Post-translational modifications of the Ligands: Requirement for TAM receptor activation
Ke Geng
5. Immunogenic role of TAM receptors in the cancer microenvironment: Implications in cancer immunotherapy
Viralkumar Davra
6. TAM receptors: A Phosphatidylserine Receptor family and its implications in Viral infections
Sounak Ghosh Roy
7. Autophagic Cell Death in Viral Infections: Does TAM receptors play a role?
Emmanuel Datan
Description
TAM Receptors in Health and Disease, Volume 357 in the International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, reviews the role of TAM receptors in health and diseases. Chapters in this new release include TAM receptors and its Role in Efferocytosis: Clearance of Dead Cells, TAM family receptors and their ligands: Role in thrombosis, TAM receptors and its ligand mediated activation: Role in Atherosclerosis, Post-translational modifications of the Ligands: Requirement for TAM receptor activation, Immunogenic role of TAM receptors in the cancer microenvironment: Implications in cancer immunotherapy, TAM receptors: A Phosphatidylserine Receptor family and its implications in Viral infections, and much more.
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive collection of articles on the relatively late evolved and highly conserved TAM receptor tyrosine kinase family
- Describes TAM receptor biology in great details
- Presents invited, timely review articles authored by well-established TAM receptor biologists
Readership
Physicians, Immunologists, Cancer Patients and their family members
Details
- No. of pages:
- 277
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st December 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128218228
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Lorenzo Galluzzi
Lorenzo Galluzzi (born 1980) is currently Assistant Professor of Cell Biology in Radiation Oncology with the Department of Radiation Oncology of the Weill Cornell Medical College (New York, NY, USA), Honorary Assistant Professor Adjunct with the Department of Dermatology of the Yale School of Medicine (New Haven, CT, USA), Honorary Associate Professor with the Faculty of Medicine of the Paris Descartes University (Paris, France), and Faculty Member with the Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences and Biotechnology of the University of Ferrara (Ferrara, Italy) and the Graduate School of Pharmacological Sciences of the University of Padova (Padova, Italy). Prior to joining Weill Cornell Medical College (2017), Lorenzo Galluzzi was a Junior Scientist of the Research Team “Apoptosis, Cancer and Immunity” at the Cordeliers Research Center (Paris, France; 2012-2016). Lorenzo Galluzzi did his post-doctoral training at the Gustave Roussy Cancer Center (Villejuif, France; 2009-2011), after receiving his PhD from the Paris Sud University (Le Kremlin-Bicetre, France; 2008). He is also Associate Director of the European Academy for Tumor Immunology (EATI), Co-chair of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Immunogenic Cell Death Working Group, and Founding Member of the European Research Institute for Integrated Cellular Pathology (ERI-ICP). Lorenzo Galluzzi is best known for major experimental and conceptual contributions to the fields of cell death, autophagy, tumor metabolism and tumor immunology. In particular, he provided profound insights into the links between adaptive stress responses in cancer cells and the activation of a clinically relevant tumor-targeting immune response in the context of chemotherapy and radiation therapy. Lorenzo Galluzzi has published more than 400 scientific articles in international peer-reviewed journals. According to a survey published by Lab Times, he is currently the 6th and the youngest of the 30 most-cited European cell biologists (relative to the period 2007–2013), and he was nominated Highly Cited Researcher by Clarivate Analytics (formerly, Thomson Reuter) in 2016 and 2018. Lorenzo Galluzzi currently operates as Editor-in-Chief of three journals: OncoImmunology (which he co-founded in 2011), International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, and Molecular and Cellular Oncology (which he co-founded in 2013). In addition, Lorenzo Galluzzi currently serves as Founding Editor for Microbial Cell and Cell Stress, and Associate Editor for Cell Death and Disease. Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Cell Biology in Radiation Oncology, Department of Radiation Oncology, Weill Cornell Medical College, NY, USA
Viralkumar Davra
Viralkumar Davra is an accomplished biochemist and molecular biologist working currently as a postdoctoral fellow in Raymond Birge’s laboratory at the Rutgers University. He has received Bachelor of Pharmacy degree from the Rajiv Gandhi University, Bangalore (2008), followed by M.Sc. in Pharmacology and Toxicology at Long Island University (2012) and Ph.D. in Molecular biology and cancer genetics from Rutgers University (2019). He has identified and validated a novel therapeutic target, Mertk receptor, and developed first-in-class anti-Mertk monoclonal antibody in collaboration with pharmaceutical companies. The antibody has shown strong anti-tumor efficacy in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors and is currently being developed for clinical trial studies. Further, he has also invented and developed novel Phosphatidylserine (PS) targeting immuno-biologicals (Gas6-IFN fusion proteins) and shown them to be effective as anti-cancer therapeutic in the breast, colon and melanoma mouse models as well as anti-viral therapeutics by using highly infectious influenza mouse model. His work has direct implication in the health care industry with pressing need of highly effective therapeutics for cancer and infectious diseases. He has published about 14 peer reviewer publications, filled 2 patents internationally and won 3 prestigious awards during his Graduate study.
Affiliations and Expertise
Postdoctoral Fellow, Cancer Institute of New Jersey, Rutgers School of Biomedical and Health Sciences
