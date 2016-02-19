Tall Buildings
1st Edition
The Proceedings of a Symposium on Tall Buildings with Particular Reference to Shear Wall Structures, Held in the Department of Civil Engineering, University of Southampton, April 1966
Description
Tall Buildings provides information and research on tall buildings. This book presents the advances in structural analysis, in methods of design, in methods of construction, and in the properties of materials.
Organized into three sections encompassing 27 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the important features of the interaction of a tall building with the wind. This text then examines the reasons for requiring a more rational and refined approach to the wind loading of tall buildings. Other chapters consider the different solutions to the layout of plans for offices and flats using shear walls. This book discusses as well the comparisons made in respect of construction, design, and economy. The final chapter deals with the increase in the number of tall buildings, for both residential and commercial purposes, under construction throughout the world.
This book is a valuable resource for civil, structural, consulting, and research engineers.
Table of Contents
Preface
List of Participants
Section 1. Wind Loading
The Treatment of Wind Loading on Tall Buildings
Discussion
Section 2. Design and Construction
Planning Concepts Using Shear Walls
Discussion
Shear Wall Structures—Design and Construction Problems
Discussion
The Use of Shear Walls in High Buildings
Shear Wall Construction in System Building
Discussion
Section 3. Research
(a) The Present State of Research
Analysis of Shear Wall Structures (A Review of Previous Research)
(b) Coupled Shear Walls
Interaction of Shear Walls Connected Solely through Slabs
Discussion
Multistorey Pierced Shear Walls of Variable Cross-Section
Discussion
The Analysis of Interconnected Shear Walls by Analogue Computation
Discussion
Lateral Stiffness of Shear Walls with Openings
Discussion
The Effect of Local Wall Deformations on the Elastic Interaction of Cross Walls Coupled by Beams
Discussion
(c) Interaction Between Shear Walls and Frames
Laterally Loaded Systems Consisting of Walls and Frames
Design of Combined Frames and Shear Walls
Discussion
On Some Special Problems of Analysis and Design of Shear Wall Structures
Discussion
Analysis of Multistorey Buildings Considering Shear Wall and Floor Deformations
Discussion
The Static and Dynamic Analysis of Orthogonal Structures Composed of Shear Walls and Frames
Discussion
Analysis and Design of Shear Wall Structures
Discussion
Analysis of Tall Buildings with Shear Walls Under Bending and Torsion
Further Comment
Discussion
(d) Infilled Frames
Calculating Infilled Frames by the Method of Finite Elements
Discussion
Some Investigations of the Problem of the Strength of Elements of Buildings Subjected to Horizontal Loads
The Composite Behavior of Infilled Frames
Discussion
(e) Particular Problems
The Effect of Wall Openings on the Stresses and Edge Shear Forces in Diaphragm Systems
Restraining Forces in the Analysis of Tall Buildings
Torsion-Bending in Slab Structures
Discussion
Experimental Photoelastic Determination of the Stresses and Deformations of Laterally Loaded Shear Walls With Openings
Review of Research Aspects
Appendix I. Current Trends in Concrete High-Rise Buildings
Appendix II. On Tall Buildings
Details
- No. of pages:
- 628
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1967
- Published:
- 1st January 1967
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483180960