Tall Buildings - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080116921, 9781483180960

Tall Buildings

1st Edition

The Proceedings of a Symposium on Tall Buildings with Particular Reference to Shear Wall Structures, Held in the Department of Civil Engineering, University of Southampton, April 1966

Editors: A. Coull B. Stafford Smith
eBook ISBN: 9781483180960
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 628
Description

Tall Buildings provides information and research on tall buildings. This book presents the advances in structural analysis, in methods of design, in methods of construction, and in the properties of materials.

Organized into three sections encompassing 27 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the important features of the interaction of a tall building with the wind. This text then examines the reasons for requiring a more rational and refined approach to the wind loading of tall buildings. Other chapters consider the different solutions to the layout of plans for offices and flats using shear walls. This book discusses as well the comparisons made in respect of construction, design, and economy. The final chapter deals with the increase in the number of tall buildings, for both residential and commercial purposes, under construction throughout the world.

This book is a valuable resource for civil, structural, consulting, and research engineers.

Table of Contents


Preface

List of Participants

Section 1. Wind Loading

The Treatment of Wind Loading on Tall Buildings

Discussion

Section 2. Design and Construction

Planning Concepts Using Shear Walls

Discussion

Shear Wall Structures—Design and Construction Problems

Discussion

The Use of Shear Walls in High Buildings

Shear Wall Construction in System Building

Discussion

Section 3. Research

(a) The Present State of Research

Analysis of Shear Wall Structures (A Review of Previous Research)

(b) Coupled Shear Walls

Interaction of Shear Walls Connected Solely through Slabs

Discussion

Multistorey Pierced Shear Walls of Variable Cross-Section

Discussion

The Analysis of Interconnected Shear Walls by Analogue Computation

Discussion

Lateral Stiffness of Shear Walls with Openings

Discussion

The Effect of Local Wall Deformations on the Elastic Interaction of Cross Walls Coupled by Beams

Discussion

(c) Interaction Between Shear Walls and Frames

Laterally Loaded Systems Consisting of Walls and Frames

Design of Combined Frames and Shear Walls

Discussion

On Some Special Problems of Analysis and Design of Shear Wall Structures

Discussion

Analysis of Multistorey Buildings Considering Shear Wall and Floor Deformations

Discussion

The Static and Dynamic Analysis of Orthogonal Structures Composed of Shear Walls and Frames

Discussion

Analysis and Design of Shear Wall Structures

Discussion

Analysis of Tall Buildings with Shear Walls Under Bending and Torsion

Further Comment

Discussion

(d) Infilled Frames

Calculating Infilled Frames by the Method of Finite Elements

Discussion

Some Investigations of the Problem of the Strength of Elements of Buildings Subjected to Horizontal Loads

The Composite Behavior of Infilled Frames

Discussion

(e) Particular Problems

The Effect of Wall Openings on the Stresses and Edge Shear Forces in Diaphragm Systems

Restraining Forces in the Analysis of Tall Buildings

Torsion-Bending in Slab Structures

Discussion

Experimental Photoelastic Determination of the Stresses and Deformations of Laterally Loaded Shear Walls With Openings

Review of Research Aspects

Appendix I. Current Trends in Concrete High-Rise Buildings

Appendix II. On Tall Buildings

