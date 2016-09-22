Takotsubo Syndrome, An Issue of Heart Failure Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323463126, 9780323463133

Takotsubo Syndrome, An Issue of Heart Failure Clinics, Volume 12-4

1st Edition

Authors: Eduardo Bossone Raimund Erbel
eBook ISBN: 9780323463133
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323463126
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 22nd September 2016
Description

This issue of the Heart Failure Clinics, edited by Drs. Eduardo Bossone and Raimund Erbel, will cover the current consensus on Takotsubo (Stress) Cardiomyopathy. Topics covered will include the influence of age and gender on TTS; current concepts in pathophysiology; the clinician’s approach to TTS; imaging; genetics; and international perspectives, among other topics.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323463133
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323463126

About the Authors

Eduardo Bossone Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Director Cardiology Division University of Salerno, Amalfi Coast Hospital

Raimund Erbel Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University Duisburg-Essen, Essen, Germany

