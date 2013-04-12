Takotsubo (Stress) Cardiomyopathy, An Issue of Heart Failure Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455770991, 9781455771868

Takotsubo (Stress) Cardiomyopathy, An Issue of Heart Failure Clinics, Volume 9-2

1st Edition

Authors: Eduardo Bossone Raimund Erbel
eBook ISBN: 9781455771868
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455770991
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 12th April 2013
Description

This issue of Heart Failure Clinics covers stress (takotsubo) cardiomyopathy. Expert authors review the most current information available about imaging modalities, clinical profile, natural history, management, and different types of stress cardiomyopathy. Keep up-to-the-minute with the latest developments in diagnosing and managing this condition.

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9781455771868
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455770991

About the Authors

Eduardo Bossone Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Salerno, Italy

Raimund Erbel Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University Duisburg-Essen, Essen, Germany

