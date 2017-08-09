Taking Your Library Career to the Next Level - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081022702, 9780081022719

Taking Your Library Career to the Next Level

1st Edition

Participating, Publishing, and Presenting

Authors: Holly Hibner Mary Kelly
eBook ISBN: 9780081022719
Paperback ISBN: 9780081022702
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 9th August 2017
Page Count: 120
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
84.50
71.83
78.95
67.11
56.95
48.41
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
56.95
48.41
47.50
40.38
78.95
67.11
110.86
94.23
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Establishing your brand
Determine your area of expertise
Gain an audience

Chapter 2: Participating
Blogging
Social media
Commenting: participate in the discussion
Networking
Professional organizations

Chapter 3: Publishing
Where to publish
Publishing proposals
The writing process
Fair use and copyright

Chapter 4: Presenting
Getting your feet wet
Conquering your fear of public speaking
Best practices for presenters
Dynamic presentations
Radio, podcasts, videos, webinars
Conference proposals
Fair use and copyright

Chapter 5: Professionalism
Who’s dime and who’s time; yours or your employer’s?
Intellectual property; yours or your employer’s?
Who do you represent; yourself or your employer?
What is your goal: tenure, promotion, professional courtesy or personal satisfaction?

Description

Taking Your Library Career to the Next Level: Participating, Publishing, and Presenting helps librarians establish a brand and name recognition in their area of expertise, suggesting how to write winning proposals for both publication and presentation and places to publish. In addition, it covers how to conquer fears of public speaking and how to make presentations more dynamic. As professional development is important in most library settings to earn or maintain credentials, this book helps academic librarians look for opportunities to earn tenure, also helping special librarians look for ways to focus their training on a narrow subject area.

Regardless of their reason for looking for professional development opportunities, librarians of all types will find satisfaction in contributing to the profession at a higher level. Participating in professional conversations and decision-making that impacts others in the field, and sharing knowledge through publishing and presenting are great ways to become better librarians.

Key Features

  • Helps librarians establish an area of specialty and generate name recognition in their sub-field
  • Provides guidance on the writing process and publishing opportunities, also touching on places to present material
  • Includes guidance on establishing a brand, writing successful proposals, and being a dynamic speaker

Readership

Academic librarians; corporate librarians; public library librarians

Details

No. of pages:
120
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780081022719
Paperback ISBN:
9780081022702

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Holly Hibner

Holly Hibner Author

Holly Hibner received an MLIS from Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan in 1999. She is the Adult Services Coordinator at the Plymouth District Library in Plymouth, Michigan.

Affiliations and Expertise

Plymouth District Library

Mary Kelly

Mary Kelly Author

Mary Kelly received an MLIS from Wayne State University in 2002, and also has an MBA from Wayne State. Mary is an Adult Services Librarian at the Plymouth District Library.

Affiliations and Expertise

Plymouth District Library

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.