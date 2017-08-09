Taking Your Library Career to the Next Level
1st Edition
Participating, Publishing, and Presenting
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Establishing your brand
Determine your area of expertise
Gain an audience
Chapter 2: Participating
Blogging
Social media
Commenting: participate in the discussion
Networking
Professional organizations
Chapter 3: Publishing
Where to publish
Publishing proposals
The writing process
Fair use and copyright
Chapter 4: Presenting
Getting your feet wet
Conquering your fear of public speaking
Best practices for presenters
Dynamic presentations
Radio, podcasts, videos, webinars
Conference proposals
Fair use and copyright
Chapter 5: Professionalism
Who’s dime and who’s time; yours or your employer’s?
Intellectual property; yours or your employer’s?
Who do you represent; yourself or your employer?
What is your goal: tenure, promotion, professional courtesy or personal satisfaction?
Description
Taking Your Library Career to the Next Level: Participating, Publishing, and Presenting helps librarians establish a brand and name recognition in their area of expertise, suggesting how to write winning proposals for both publication and presentation and places to publish. In addition, it covers how to conquer fears of public speaking and how to make presentations more dynamic. As professional development is important in most library settings to earn or maintain credentials, this book helps academic librarians look for opportunities to earn tenure, also helping special librarians look for ways to focus their training on a narrow subject area.
Regardless of their reason for looking for professional development opportunities, librarians of all types will find satisfaction in contributing to the profession at a higher level. Participating in professional conversations and decision-making that impacts others in the field, and sharing knowledge through publishing and presenting are great ways to become better librarians.
Key Features
- Helps librarians establish an area of specialty and generate name recognition in their sub-field
- Provides guidance on the writing process and publishing opportunities, also touching on places to present material
- Includes guidance on establishing a brand, writing successful proposals, and being a dynamic speaker
Readership
Academic librarians; corporate librarians; public library librarians
Details
- No. of pages:
- 120
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2018
- Published:
- 9th August 2017
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081022719
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081022702
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Holly Hibner Author
Holly Hibner received an MLIS from Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan in 1999. She is the Adult Services Coordinator at the Plymouth District Library in Plymouth, Michigan.
Affiliations and Expertise
Plymouth District Library
Mary Kelly Author
Mary Kelly received an MLIS from Wayne State University in 2002, and also has an MBA from Wayne State. Mary is an Adult Services Librarian at the Plymouth District Library.
Affiliations and Expertise
Plymouth District Library