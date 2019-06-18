Taking the Temperature of the Earth
1st Edition
Steps towards Integrated Understanding of Variability and Change
Description
Taking the Temperature of the Earth: Steps towards Integrated Understanding of Variability and Change presents an integrated, collaborative approach to observing and understanding various surface temperatures from a whole-Earth perspective. The book describes the progress in improving the quality of surface temperatures across different domains of the Earth’s surface (air, land, sea, lakes and ice), assessing variability and long-term trends, and providing applications of surface temperature data to detect and better understand Earth system behavior.
As cooperation is essential between scientific communities, whose focus on particular domains of Earth’s surface and on different components of the observing system help to accelerate scientific understanding and multiply the benefits for society, this book bridges the gap between domains.
Key Features
- Includes sections on data validation and uncertainty, data availability and applications
- Integrates remote sensing and in situ data sources
- Presents a whole earth perspective on surface temperature datasets, delving into all domains to build and understand relationships between the datasets
Readership
Researchers and Graduate Students in the fields of Climatology, Hydrology, Physics, Geography, Oceanography, Geophysics, Climate Change Measurement and/or Impacts
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to the Remote Sensing of Earth Surface Temperatures
2. Sea Surface Temperature
3. Land Surface Temperature
4. Air Surface Temperature
5. Lake Surface Temperature
6. Ice Surface Temperature
7. Surface Temperature Inter-relationships
8. Future Missions and Measurements
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 18th June 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128144596
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128144589
About the Editor
Glynn Hulley
Dr. Glynn Hulley is a physicist in the Carbon Cycle and Ecosystems group at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Glynn's research interests are focused on the remote sensing of Earth surface properties using thermal infrared spectroscopy. He is a member of several NASA thermal infrared satellite instrument teams including MODIS, VIIRS, ECOSTRESS, ASTER, AIRS, and Landsat. A key aspect of Glynn's research is the development of new techniques to retrieve surface temperature and spectral emissivity information from thermal remotely sensed data. Algorithms and science products developed by Glynn are widely used by researchers and have been incorporated into commercial packages by NASA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Cal Tech, USA
Darren Ghent
Dr. Darren Ghent: is a senior research scientist at the University of Leicester and an NCEO staff member. His research interests include the retrieval, validation and exploitation of land-surface temperature (LST), both the products from Earth Observation and the simulations of land-surface models. He is the LST Validation Scientist and LST Algorithm Manager on the Sentinel-3 mission, and is responsible for maintaining LST products from the ATSR series of instruments. He is the Project Scientist on the ESA DUE GlobTemperature Project and PI on the ESA TIRI-SIM Project; and is and has been involved on numerous other ESA, EU and National projects.
Affiliations and Expertise
Physics and Astronomy, University of Leicester, UK