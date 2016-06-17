Taking the LEAP - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128052631, 9780444637543

Taking the LEAP

1st Edition

The Methods and Tools of the Linked Engineering and Manufacturing Platform (LEAP)

Editors: Dimitris Kiritsis
eBook ISBN: 9780444637543
Paperback ISBN: 9780128052631
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 17th June 2016
Page Count: 214
Description

Taking the LEAP: The Methods and Tools of the Linked Engineering and Manufacturing Platform (LEAP) shows how to use the LEAP methodology to organize all product lifecycle information needed to drive engineering and manufacturing processes, and also provides knowledge exploitation solutions to support design decisions. This book not only explains in detail what LEAP is and how to use it, but also provides LEAP case studies from sectors such as auto manufacturing and offshore engineering.

The intensity of competition in the global manufacturing industry has increased dramatically in the past decade, presenting challenges and opportunities to new operators and traditional centers alike. Using the latest ICT developments effectively is increasingly important in order to meet demands for mass customization, sustainability, and improved productivity. To achieve these goals, the Linked Engineering and manufacturing Platform (LEAP) was developed as an integrated information system for manufacturing design.

Key Features

  • Discusses how LEAP creates a new data environment for all stakeholders in the manufacturing industry, which will improve customization, sustainability, and productivity
  • Devises an interoperability system to gather and coordinate digital data from machines and systems across the manufacturing supply chain
  • Provides standards for the Internet of Things
  • Includes case study data from companies at the cutting edge of ICT in manufacturing such as SAP, Volkswagen, and UBITECH

Readership

Researchers with a focus on manufacturing efficiency/ sustainability/ flexibility. Engineers and managers involved in the design, management, and maintenance of high tech manufacturing systems.  

Table of Contents

Contributors

Preface

1. The Linked Engineering & Manufacturing Platform (LEAP) - An introduction

　　Dimitris Kiritsis

2. LEAP data and knowledge integration infrastructure

　　Eric Peukert and Christian Wartner

3. LEAP semantics

　　Soumaya El Kadiri, Ana Milicic, Kostas Pardalis and Eric Peukert

4. LEAP product and manufacturing design support system

　　Daniele Cerri and Sergio Terzi

5. LEAP collaboration system

　　Kjetil Kristensen, John Krogstie, Dirk Ahlers and Mahsa Mehrpoor

6. LEAP Interoperability standards

　　Kary Åke Främling, Andrea Buda, Sylvain Kubler, Jacopo Cassina, Eva Coscia, Simone Parrotta, Sergio Terzi and Daniele Cerri

7. LEAP virtual Obeya

　　Monica Rossi, Matteo Cocco, Kjetil Kristensen, Simone Parrotta, Sergio Terzi, John Krogstie and Dirk Ahlers

8. LEAP use cases

　　Ana Milicic, Soumaya El Kadiri, Fernando Perales, Stefano Temperini, Sergio Cartino, Daniele Cerri, Marco Taisch, Geir Iversen and Gabriela Rutkowska

9. Conclusions and perspectives

　　Dimitris Kiritsis

About the Editor

Dimitris Kiritsis

Dimitris Kiritsis is a Professor of ICT in Sustainable Manufacturing at the Institute of Mechanical Engineering at EPFL, Switzerland. He is the Chair of IFIP Working Group 5.7 Advances in Production Management Systems, a board member of Manufacture-CH, and was a member of the recently concluded EU-funded Linked Design project. His research interests include closed loop lifecycle management, lifecycle performance evaluation, and product-process modeling.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of ICT in Sustainable Manufacturing at Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne, France

Ratings and Reviews

