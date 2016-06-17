Taking the LEAP
1st Edition
The Methods and Tools of the Linked Engineering and Manufacturing Platform (LEAP)
Description
Taking the LEAP: The Methods and Tools of the Linked Engineering and Manufacturing Platform (LEAP) shows how to use the LEAP methodology to organize all product lifecycle information needed to drive engineering and manufacturing processes, and also provides knowledge exploitation solutions to support design decisions. This book not only explains in detail what LEAP is and how to use it, but also provides LEAP case studies from sectors such as auto manufacturing and offshore engineering.
The intensity of competition in the global manufacturing industry has increased dramatically in the past decade, presenting challenges and opportunities to new operators and traditional centers alike. Using the latest ICT developments effectively is increasingly important in order to meet demands for mass customization, sustainability, and improved productivity. To achieve these goals, the Linked Engineering and manufacturing Platform (LEAP) was developed as an integrated information system for manufacturing design.
Key Features
- Discusses how LEAP creates a new data environment for all stakeholders in the manufacturing industry, which will improve customization, sustainability, and productivity
- Devises an interoperability system to gather and coordinate digital data from machines and systems across the manufacturing supply chain
- Provides standards for the Internet of Things
- Includes case study data from companies at the cutting edge of ICT in manufacturing such as SAP, Volkswagen, and UBITECH
Readership
Researchers with a focus on manufacturing efficiency/ sustainability/ flexibility. Engineers and managers involved in the design, management, and maintenance of high tech manufacturing systems.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
1. The Linked Engineering & Manufacturing Platform (LEAP) - An introduction
Dimitris Kiritsis
2. LEAP data and knowledge integration infrastructure
Eric Peukert and Christian Wartner
3. LEAP semantics
Soumaya El Kadiri, Ana Milicic, Kostas Pardalis and Eric Peukert
4. LEAP product and manufacturing design support system
Daniele Cerri and Sergio Terzi
5. LEAP collaboration system
Kjetil Kristensen, John Krogstie, Dirk Ahlers and Mahsa Mehrpoor
6. LEAP Interoperability standards
Kary Åke Främling, Andrea Buda, Sylvain Kubler, Jacopo Cassina, Eva Coscia, Simone Parrotta, Sergio Terzi and Daniele Cerri
7. LEAP virtual Obeya
Monica Rossi, Matteo Cocco, Kjetil Kristensen, Simone Parrotta, Sergio Terzi, John Krogstie and Dirk Ahlers
8. LEAP use cases
Ana Milicic, Soumaya El Kadiri, Fernando Perales, Stefano Temperini, Sergio Cartino, Daniele Cerri, Marco Taisch, Geir Iversen and Gabriela Rutkowska
9. Conclusions and perspectives
Dimitris Kiritsis
Details
- No. of pages:
- 214
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 17th June 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444637543
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128052631
About the Editor
Dimitris Kiritsis
Dimitris Kiritsis is a Professor of ICT in Sustainable Manufacturing at the Institute of Mechanical Engineering at EPFL, Switzerland. He is the Chair of IFIP Working Group 5.7 Advances in Production Management Systems, a board member of Manufacture-CH, and was a member of the recently concluded EU-funded Linked Design project. His research interests include closed loop lifecycle management, lifecycle performance evaluation, and product-process modeling.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of ICT in Sustainable Manufacturing at Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne, France