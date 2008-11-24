Taking Control of Your Career - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781897422168

Taking Control of Your Career

1st Edition

A Handbook for Health Professionals

Authors: Gail Donner Mary Wheeler
Paperback ISBN: 9781897422168
Imprint: Mosby Canada
Published Date: 24th November 2008
Page Count: 144
Description

This handbook has been designed to be a practical guide for anyone working in health care who is interested in ensuring that their career follows a path that suits their own particular needs and expectations – both from a professional and a personal standpoint.

For close to 20 years, the authors have been providing a range of career planning and development programs and services - including workshops, seminars and personal coaching. Their easy-to-use model for career planning and development presents the key aspects to consider when contemplating your career and how to get the most out of it.

Filled with practical examples, exercises and guidance, this is a must-have for all health care providers!

About the Author

Gail Donner

Affiliations and Expertise

Partner, donnerwheeler, Career Planning and Development Consultants

Mary Wheeler

Affiliations and Expertise

Partner, donnerwheeler, Career Planning and Development Consultants

