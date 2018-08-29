Tailored Thin Coatings for Corrosion Inhibition Using a Molecular Approach, Volume 23

Tailored Thin Coatings for Corrosion Inhibition Using a Molecular Approach discusses the fundamentals and applications of various thin coatings for the inhibition of fouling and corrosion from a molecular perspective. It provides the reader with a fundamental understanding of why certain coatings perform better than others in a given environment. Surface analytical and electrochemical techniques in understanding the coating performance are emphasized throughout the book, providing readers with a useful reference on how to pursue a systematic corrosion inhibitor R&D program that involves the testing of coating performance using various, currently available, state-of-the-art laboratory techniques.

Wherever relevant, environmental considerations of the discussed coatings’ technologies are highlighted and discussed, with current and upcoming regulatory trends put forth by different governmental organizations.