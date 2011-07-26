Tailor Welded Blanks for Advanced Manufacturing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845697044, 9780857093851

Tailor Welded Blanks for Advanced Manufacturing

1st Edition

Editors: B Kinsey X Wu
eBook ISBN: 9780857093851
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845697044
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 26th July 2011
Page Count: 240
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
159.00
135.15
225.44
191.62
230.00
195.50
175.00
148.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
225.00
191.25
170.00
144.50
135.00
114.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Contributor contact details

Preface

Part I: Processing and modeling

Chapter 1: Weld integrity of tailor welded blanks

Abstract:

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Typical weld imperfections

1.3 Testing methods

1.4 Quality control in production

1.5 Conclusions

Chapter 2: Deformation of tailor welded blanks during forming

Abstract:

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Estimation of the constitutive behavior of the weld region

2.3 Methods to evaluate the weld width (or cross-sectional area) in tailor welded blanks (TWBs)

2.4 Forming limits of TWBs: influence of weld orientation

2.5 Weld line movement

2.6 Design considerations for TWB forming

2.7 Simulation of TWB forming behavior

2.8 Conclusions

2.9 Acknowledgment

Chapter 3: Mechanics-based modeling of tailor welded blank forming

Abstract:

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Thickness and strength ratio analysis

3.3 Determination of weld line movement and forming height

3.4 Determination of material draw-in ratios

3.5 Determination of non-uniform binder force

3.6 Conclusions

Chapter 4: Numerical simulation modeling of tailor welded blank forming

Abstract:

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Finite element method (FEM) modeling of the welded zones

4.3 Material models

4.4 Theoretical failure prediction of tailor welded blanks (TWBs)

4.5 Some topics in design and optimization of TWBs

4.6 Conclusions

4.7 Future trends

4.8 Sources of further information and advice

4.9 Acknowledgments

Part II: Applications

Chapter 5: Lightweight metal alloy tailor welded blanks

Abstract:

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Lightweight metal alloy tailor welded blanks (LWMA TWBs)

5.3 LWMA TWB formability

5.4 LWMA TWB benefits/recycling

Chapter 6: Advanced high-strength steel tailor welded blanks (AHSS-TWBs)

Abstract:

6.1 Introduction to advanced high-strength steel (AHSS)

6.2 Types of advanced high-strength steels and their characteristics

6.3 Fabrication of advanced high-strength steels for tailor welded blanks (AHSS-TWBs)

6.4 Properties and formability of AHSS-TWBs

6.5 Understanding the evolution of microstructure and its impact on properties of AHSS-TWBs

6.6 Other manufacturing processes related to AHSS-TWBs

6.7 Conclusions

Chapter 7: Tailor welded blanks for the automotive industry

Abstract:

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Door inner example

7.3 Historical perspective

7.4 Advantages of tailor welded blanks (TWBs)

7.5 Disadvantages of TWBs

7.6 Research efforts for TWBs

7.6 TWB forming methods

7.8 Welding processes for TWBs

7.9 Materials used to produce TWBs

7.10 Conclusions

Chapter 8: Tailor made blanks for the aerospace industry

Abstract:

8.1 Introduction

8.2 The tailor made blank (TMB) concept and the aircraft industry

8.3 Future trends

8.4 Conclusions

8.5 Acknowledgements

Index

Description

Tailor welded blanks are metallic sheets made from different strengths, materials, and/or thicknesses pre-welded together before forming into the final component geometry. By combining various sheets into a welded blank, engineers are able to ‘tailor’ the blank so that the properties are located precisely where they are needed and cost-effective, low weight components are produced. Tailor welded blanks for advanced manufacturing examines the manufacturing of tailor welded blanks and explores their current and potential future applications.

Part one investigates processing and modelling issues in tailor welded blank manufacturing. Chapters discuss weld integrity, deformation during forming and the analytical and numerical simulation modelling of tailor welded blanks for advanced manufacturing. Part two looks at the current and potential future applications of tailor welded blanks. Chapters review tailor welded blanks of lightweight metals and of advanced high-strength steel and finally discuss the uses of tailor-welded blanks in the automotive and aerospace industries.

With its distinguished editors and international team of expert contributors, Tailor welded blanks for advanced manufacturing proves an invaluable resource for metal fabricators, product designers, welders, welding companies, suppliers of welding machinery and anyone working in industries that use advanced materials such as in automotive and aerospace engineering. Engineers and academics involved in manufacturing and metallurgy may also find this book a useful reference.

Key Features

  • Examines the manufacturing of tailor welded blanks and explores their current and potential future applications
  • Investigates processing and quality issues in tailor welded blank manufacturing including weld integrity and deformation
  • Reviews both current and potential future applications of tailor welded blanks as well as specific applications in the automotive and aerospace industries

Readership

Metal fabricators, product design welders, welding companies, suppliers of welding machinery and anyone working in industries which use advanced materials such as in automotive and aerospace engineering. Practicing engineers and academics involved in manufacturing and metallurgy may also find this book a useful reference.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857093851
Hardcover ISBN:
9781845697044

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

B Kinsey Editor

Professor Brad. L. Kinsey is Associate Professor in the Mechanical Engineering Department at the University of New Hampshire, USA.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of New Hampshire

X Wu Editor

Professor Xin Wu is Associate Professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Wayne State University, USA. Both editors are widely regarded for their research expertise in sheet metal and tailor welded blank forming, behaviour, processing and manufacturing.

Affiliations and Expertise

Wayne State University, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.