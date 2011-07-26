Tailor Welded Blanks for Advanced Manufacturing
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributor contact details
Preface
Part I: Processing and modeling
Chapter 1: Weld integrity of tailor welded blanks
Abstract:
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Typical weld imperfections
1.3 Testing methods
1.4 Quality control in production
1.5 Conclusions
Chapter 2: Deformation of tailor welded blanks during forming
Abstract:
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Estimation of the constitutive behavior of the weld region
2.3 Methods to evaluate the weld width (or cross-sectional area) in tailor welded blanks (TWBs)
2.4 Forming limits of TWBs: influence of weld orientation
2.5 Weld line movement
2.6 Design considerations for TWB forming
2.7 Simulation of TWB forming behavior
2.8 Conclusions
2.9 Acknowledgment
Chapter 3: Mechanics-based modeling of tailor welded blank forming
Abstract:
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Thickness and strength ratio analysis
3.3 Determination of weld line movement and forming height
3.4 Determination of material draw-in ratios
3.5 Determination of non-uniform binder force
3.6 Conclusions
Chapter 4: Numerical simulation modeling of tailor welded blank forming
Abstract:
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Finite element method (FEM) modeling of the welded zones
4.3 Material models
4.4 Theoretical failure prediction of tailor welded blanks (TWBs)
4.5 Some topics in design and optimization of TWBs
4.6 Conclusions
4.7 Future trends
4.8 Sources of further information and advice
4.9 Acknowledgments
Part II: Applications
Chapter 5: Lightweight metal alloy tailor welded blanks
Abstract:
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Lightweight metal alloy tailor welded blanks (LWMA TWBs)
5.3 LWMA TWB formability
5.4 LWMA TWB benefits/recycling
Chapter 6: Advanced high-strength steel tailor welded blanks (AHSS-TWBs)
Abstract:
6.1 Introduction to advanced high-strength steel (AHSS)
6.2 Types of advanced high-strength steels and their characteristics
6.3 Fabrication of advanced high-strength steels for tailor welded blanks (AHSS-TWBs)
6.4 Properties and formability of AHSS-TWBs
6.5 Understanding the evolution of microstructure and its impact on properties of AHSS-TWBs
6.6 Other manufacturing processes related to AHSS-TWBs
6.7 Conclusions
Chapter 7: Tailor welded blanks for the automotive industry
Abstract:
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Door inner example
7.3 Historical perspective
7.4 Advantages of tailor welded blanks (TWBs)
7.5 Disadvantages of TWBs
7.6 Research efforts for TWBs
7.6 TWB forming methods
7.8 Welding processes for TWBs
7.9 Materials used to produce TWBs
7.10 Conclusions
Chapter 8: Tailor made blanks for the aerospace industry
Abstract:
8.1 Introduction
8.2 The tailor made blank (TMB) concept and the aircraft industry
8.3 Future trends
8.4 Conclusions
8.5 Acknowledgements
Index
Description
Tailor welded blanks are metallic sheets made from different strengths, materials, and/or thicknesses pre-welded together before forming into the final component geometry. By combining various sheets into a welded blank, engineers are able to ‘tailor’ the blank so that the properties are located precisely where they are needed and cost-effective, low weight components are produced. Tailor welded blanks for advanced manufacturing examines the manufacturing of tailor welded blanks and explores their current and potential future applications.
Part one investigates processing and modelling issues in tailor welded blank manufacturing. Chapters discuss weld integrity, deformation during forming and the analytical and numerical simulation modelling of tailor welded blanks for advanced manufacturing. Part two looks at the current and potential future applications of tailor welded blanks. Chapters review tailor welded blanks of lightweight metals and of advanced high-strength steel and finally discuss the uses of tailor-welded blanks in the automotive and aerospace industries.
With its distinguished editors and international team of expert contributors, Tailor welded blanks for advanced manufacturing proves an invaluable resource for metal fabricators, product designers, welders, welding companies, suppliers of welding machinery and anyone working in industries that use advanced materials such as in automotive and aerospace engineering. Engineers and academics involved in manufacturing and metallurgy may also find this book a useful reference.
Key Features
- Examines the manufacturing of tailor welded blanks and explores their current and potential future applications
- Investigates processing and quality issues in tailor welded blank manufacturing including weld integrity and deformation
- Reviews both current and potential future applications of tailor welded blanks as well as specific applications in the automotive and aerospace industries
Readership
Metal fabricators, product design welders, welding companies, suppliers of welding machinery and anyone working in industries which use advanced materials such as in automotive and aerospace engineering. Practicing engineers and academics involved in manufacturing and metallurgy may also find this book a useful reference.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2011
- Published:
- 26th July 2011
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857093851
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781845697044
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
B Kinsey Editor
Professor Brad. L. Kinsey is Associate Professor in the Mechanical Engineering Department at the University of New Hampshire, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of New Hampshire
X Wu Editor
Professor Xin Wu is Associate Professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Wayne State University, USA. Both editors are widely regarded for their research expertise in sheet metal and tailor welded blank forming, behaviour, processing and manufacturing.
Affiliations and Expertise
Wayne State University, USA