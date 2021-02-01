Tailor-Made Polysaccharides in Drug Delivery
1st Edition
Description
Tailor-Made Polysaccharides in Drug Delivery provides extensive details on all the vital precepts, basics and fundamental aspects of tailored polysaccharides in pharmaceutical and biotechnological industry for understanding and developing high quality products. The utilization of natural polymeric excipients in numerous healthcare applications demand the replacement of the synthetic polymers with the natural ones due to their biocompatibility, biodegradability, economic extraction and readily availability. The reality behind the rise in importance of these natural materials is that these sources are renewable if grown in a sustainable means and they can tender incessant supply of raw materials. Amongst these natural polymers, polysaccharides are considered as excellent excipients because of its non-toxic, stable, biodegradable properties. Several research innovations have been made on applications of polysaccharides in drug delivery. This book offers a comprehensive resource to understand the potential of the materials in forming new drug delivery methods. It will be useful to pharmaceutical scientists, chemical engineers, and regulatory scientists and students actively involved in pharmaceutical product and process development of tailored-made polysaccharides in drug delivery applications.
Key Features
- Provides methodology for the design, development and selection of tailor-made polysaccharides in drug delivery for particular therapeutic applications
- Includes illustrations demonstrating the mechanism of biological interaction of tailor-made polysaccharides
- Discusses the regulatory aspects and demonstrates the clinical efficacy of tailor-made polysaccharides
Readership
Postgraduate students, postdoctoral research fellows, pharmaceutical scientists including industrial pharmacists and analytical scientists, chemical engineers and regulatory scientists actively involved in drug delivery and process development of polymers for drug delivery
Table of Contents
- Synthesis of tailor-made polysaccharides: An overview
2. Carboxymethylated polysaccharides in drug delivery
3. Thiolated polysaccharides in drug delivery
4. Esterified polysaccharides in drug delivery
5. Cross-linked polysaccharides in drug delivery
6. Grafted polysaccharides in drug delivery
7. Polysaccharide-based interpenetrating polymeric network systems in drug delivery
8. Polysaccharide-based polyelectrolyte complex systems in drug delivery
9. Modified alginates in drug delivery
10. Modified chitosan in drug delivery
11. Tailored plant gums and mucilages in drug delivery
12. Uses of tailor-made plant starches in drug delivery
13. Cancer targeting by using tailor-made polysaccharides
14. Delivery of gene and growth factors using tailor-made polysaccharides
Details
- No. of pages:
- 370
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st February 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128212868
About the Editors
Amit Kumar Nayak
Amit Kumar Nayak is currently working as Associate Professor at Seemanta Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Odisha, India. He has earned his PhD in Pharmaceutical Sciences from IFTM University, Moradabad, U.P., India. He has over 10 years of research experience in the field of pharmaceutics, especially in the development and characterization of polymeric composites, hydrogels, novel and nanostructured drug delivery systems. Till date, he has authored over 120 publications in various high impact peer-reviewed journals and 72 book chapters to his credit. Overall, he has earned highly impressive publishing and cited record in Google Scholar (H-Index: 32, i10-Index: 83). He has been the permanent reviewer of many interational journals of high repute. He also has participated and presented his research work at several conferences in India and is a life member of Association of Pharmaceutical Teachers of India (APTI).
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Seemanta Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Odisha, India
Md Saquib Hasnain
Dr. Md Saquib Hasnain has over 6 years of research experience in the field of drug delivery and pharmaceutical formulation and analyses; especially systematic development and characterization of diverse nanostructured drug delivery systems, controlled release drug delivery systems, bioenhanced drug delivery systems, polymeric composites, nanomaterials and nanocomposites employing Quality by Design approaches. Till date he has authored over 30 publications in various high impact peer-reviewed journals, around 30 book chapters, 1 Indian patent application and 4 books to his credit. He is also serving as the reviewer of several prestigious journals. He is also serving as the associate editorial board member of Recent Patent on Drug Delivery & Formulation journal. Overall, he has earned highly impressive publishing and cited record in Google Scholar (H-Index: 12). He has also participated and presented his research work at over ten conferences in India, and abroad. He is also the member of scientific societies, i.e., Royal Society of Chemistry, Great Britain, International Association of Environmental and Analytical Chemistry, Switzerland and Swiss Chemical Society, Switzerland.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Pharmacy, Shri Venkateshwara University, Gajraula, U.P., India
