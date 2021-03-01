COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Tailor-Made Polysaccharides in Biomedical Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128213445

Tailor-Made Polysaccharides in Biomedical Applications

1st Edition

Editors: Amit Kumar Nayak Md Saquib Hasnain Tejraj Aminabhavi
Paperback ISBN: 9780128213445
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st March 2021
Page Count: 370
Description

Tailor-Made Polysaccharides in Biomedical Applications provides extensive details on all the vital precepts, basics and fundamental aspects of tailored polysaccharides in pharmaceutical and biotechnological industry for understanding and developing high quality products. The utilization of natural polymeric excipients in numerous healthcare applications demand the replacement of the synthetic polymers with the natural ones due to their biocompatibility, biodegradability, economic extraction and readily availability. The reality behind the rise in importance of these natural materials is that these sources are renewable if grown in a sustainable means and they can tender incessant supply of raw materials. Amongst these natural polymers, polysaccharides are considered as excellent excipients because of its non-toxic, stable, biodegradable properties. Several research innovations have been made on applications of polysaccharides in drug delivery. This book offers a comprehensive resource to understand the potential of the materials in forming new drug delivery methods. It will be useful to biomedical researchers, chemical engineers, and regulatory scientists and students actively involved in pharmaceutical product and process development of tailored-made polysaccharides in biomedical applications.

Key Features

  • Provides methodology for the design, development and selection of tailor-made polysaccharides in biomedical applications for particular therapeutic applications
  • Includes illustrations demonstrating the mechanism of biological interaction of tailor-made polysaccharides
  • Discusses the regulatory aspects and demonstrates the clinical efficacy of tailor-made polysaccharide

Readership

Postgraduate students, postdoctoral research fellows, pharmaceutical scientists including industrial pharmacists & analytical scientists, chemical engineers and regulatory scientists actively involved in drug delivery and process development of polymers for drug delivery

Table of Contents

1. Polysaccharides in biomedical applications
2. Etherified polysaccharides in biomedical applications
3. Chemically cross-linked polysaccharides in biomedical applications
4. Graft modified polysaccharides in biomedical applications
5. Polysaccharide-based interpenetrating polymeric network systems for biomedical uses
6. Polysaccharide-based polyelectrolyte complex systems for biomedical uses
7. Chemically modified polysaccharides in tissue engineering
8. Modified polysaccharides in wound dressings
9. Applications of tailored polysaccharides in orthopaedics
10. Uses of tailored polysaccharides in dentistry

Details

No. of pages:
370
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st March 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128213445

About the Editors

Amit Kumar Nayak

Amit Kumar Nayak is currently working as Associate Professor at Seemanta Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Odisha, India. He has earned his PhD in Pharmaceutical Sciences from IFTM University, Moradabad, U.P., India. He has over 10 years of research experience in the field of pharmaceutics, especially in the development and characterization of polymeric composites, hydrogels, novel and nanostructured drug delivery systems. Till date, he has authored over 120 publications in various high impact peer-reviewed journals and 72 book chapters to his credit. Overall, he has earned highly impressive publishing and cited record in Google Scholar (H-Index: 32, i10-Index: 83). He has been the permanent reviewer of many interational journals of high repute. He also has participated and presented his research work at several conferences in India and is a life member of Association of Pharmaceutical Teachers of India (APTI).

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Seemanta Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Odisha, India

Md Saquib Hasnain

Dr. Md Saquib Hasnain has over 6 years of research experience in the field of drug delivery and pharmaceutical formulation and analyses; especially systematic development and characterization of diverse nanostructured drug delivery systems, controlled release drug delivery systems, bioenhanced drug delivery systems, polymeric composites, nanomaterials and nanocomposites employing Quality by Design approaches. Till date he has authored over 30 publications in various high impact peer-reviewed journals, around 30 book chapters, 1 Indian patent application and 4 books to his credit. He is also serving as the reviewer of several prestigious journals. He is also serving as the associate editorial board member of Recent Patent on Drug Delivery & Formulation journal. Overall, he has earned highly impressive publishing and cited record in Google Scholar (H-Index: 12). He has also participated and presented his research work at over ten conferences in India, and abroad. He is also the member of scientific societies, i.e., Royal Society of Chemistry, Great Britain, International Association of Environmental and Analytical Chemistry, Switzerland and Swiss Chemical Society, Switzerland.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Pharmacy, Shri Venkateshwara University, Gajraula, U.P., India

Tejraj Aminabhavi

Tejraj Aminabhavi is Professor Emeritus and Research Director at Soniya College of Pharmacy in Dharwad, India.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus and Research Director, Soniya College of Pharmacy, Dharwad, India

