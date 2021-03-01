Tailor-Made Polysaccharides in Biomedical Applications provides extensive details on all the vital precepts, basics and fundamental aspects of tailored polysaccharides in pharmaceutical and biotechnological industry for understanding and developing high quality products. The utilization of natural polymeric excipients in numerous healthcare applications demand the replacement of the synthetic polymers with the natural ones due to their biocompatibility, biodegradability, economic extraction and readily availability. The reality behind the rise in importance of these natural materials is that these sources are renewable if grown in a sustainable means and they can tender incessant supply of raw materials. Amongst these natural polymers, polysaccharides are considered as excellent excipients because of its non-toxic, stable, biodegradable properties. Several research innovations have been made on applications of polysaccharides in drug delivery. This book offers a comprehensive resource to understand the potential of the materials in forming new drug delivery methods. It will be useful to biomedical researchers, chemical engineers, and regulatory scientists and students actively involved in pharmaceutical product and process development of tailored-made polysaccharides in biomedical applications.